Trofi Set to Launch Its Platform for Users to Access Crypto Products and Services

Trofi
·2 min read

The platform is offering exciting new crypto wealth management products and services

NEW YORK, NY, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trofi (https://trofi.group/) is introducing a new user-friendly platform to provide crypto wealth management services and products, with an emphasis on bringing a variety of structured products to the market that are prevalent in traditional banking but not yet available in the crypto markets.


"We aim to offer structured products that will help users to improve their investment returns based on their risk preferences," said Trofi co-founder Andrew Lam, a crypto portfolio manager and an experienced banking professional who previously worked at HSBC New York and Hong Kong as an Options Trader, managing FX options risk for the Bank.

"At this moment, there are a minimal range of products in the crypto markets compared to traditional banking. We aim to extend these products to the crypto markets, and we aim to build a one-stop-shop where users can have access to all products." Lam added.

More than just a crypto exchange, an all-in-one financial services platform

Users can swap their crypto assets, earn interest automatically daily, and lock them in for higher interest rates. Trofi offers up to 20% p.a. interest on stablecoins, which is one of the highest across platforms. Furthermore, users will be able to borrow funds against their crypto assets and earn higher yields with structured products through Trofi.

Trofi co-founder Kurtis Wong, who previously worked with J.P. Morgan as an Investment Advisor and Derivatives Specialist covering ultra-high-net-worth clients and family offices, pointed out that Trofi will be bringing wealth management products that anyone can access in the crypto space.

"Trofi will be offering the highest level of transparency, and there will be no hidden fees or misleading terms," Wong said. "Regarding security, Trofi will be providing enterprise-grade protection so that anyone can store their crypto assets safely on the platform. With the implementation of secure multi-party computation (MPC) technology, which removes the single point of compromise, and the most advanced security measures, Trofi will offer a level of security that will be in a class of its own," Wong further stated.

About Trofi

Founded by Andrew Lam and Kurtis Wong, Trofi is a next-generation financial services company that provides a one-stop platform for users to access crypto products and services.

Trofi is a financial institution registered as a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) under U.S. law. Trofi also adheres to all Know Your Client (KYC) requirements and all Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations and standards.

Trofi offers innovative, industry-leading products and services for the best possible user experience. For more information on Trofi, visit https://trofi.group/.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trofigroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trofigroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trofigroup

Blog: https://blog.trofi.group/

Media Contact

Brand: Trofi

Contact: PR team

Email: pr@trofi.group

Website: https://trofi.group/

SOURCE: Trofi


