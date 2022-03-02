U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Troika Media Group Continues Partnership with Yahoo Sports to Launch Breakthrough Campaign for Yahoo Tourney Pick ’Em

Troika Media Group
·4 min read
In this article:
  • TRKA
Troika Media Group
Troika Media Group


Yahoo Sports Signs First of its Kind Tourney NIL Deals with Top College Basketball Stars Paolo Banchero of #4 Duke and Chet Holmgren of #1 Gonzaga

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced that it is collaborating with Yahoo Sports, its longstanding creative agency client, to support their Tourney Pick’em bracket game with Name, Images and Likeness(NIL) partnerships with two of college basketball’s brightest stars. Yahoo Sports’ partnership marks the first of its kind NIL deal with college athletes in support of bracket gaming.

Paolo Banchero, freshman at Duke University and Chet Holmgren, freshman at Gonzaga University, will serve as co-ambassadors of the activation, including social and digital content amplification across their personal social media channels (@paulo5 and @chet_holmgren), Yahoo Sports digital channels, marketing assets and more.

Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em is free to play. Fans can set up a group to play with friends and colleagues, and enter their best bracket for a chance to win a grand prize including $25,000 in cash and an MGM Resort vacation package in Las Vegas (valued at $10,000). Registration is open now on all platforms, including the Yahoo Fantasy app. Fans can sign up and join groups now and can fill out their brackets starting on Sunday, March 13.

Troika’s work with Yahoo Sports on this project is just one of dozens that it has successfully delivered to this leading sports media platform over the last five years. This specific assignment was to ideate, develop and execute this pioneering NIL deal. Troika contributed to creative concept ideation, talent identification and negotiation, design development and messaging.

“Yahoo Sports is one of our most longstanding and important clients,” said Aaron Sapiro, Troika’s Senior Account Director for Sports. “From our first project together nearly five years ago, they’ve consistently tasked our collective team to challenge the status quo and push evolution. We believe we’ve done that with this groundbreaking partnership.”

About Yahoo Sports
Yahoo Sports is the mobile home for sports fans, offering an award-winning fantasy platform, comprehensive news, original series, scores, standings and more. With real-time, personalized content and immersive mobile experiences, Yahoo Sports is innovating for the next generation of sports fans. Download the Yahoo Sports app on iOS and Google Play and download the Yahoo Fantasy app on iOS and Google Play to sign-up and play with Yahoo Fantasy Sports.

About Troika Media Group
Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Troika Media Group
Kevin Aratari
kevin@troikamedia.com

Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com


