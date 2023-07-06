Tron DAO To Kick Off Builder Tour In New York

Tron DAO and Huobi Ventures have announced the Tron Builder Tour, co-hosted by Huobi Ventures, a global outreach program to encourage developers to build on the Tron blockchain.

“It’s all aboard the blockchain bullet train!” the organizers of the world tour said. “And the sign at the station reads: ‘Developers wanted. Decentralized future ahead.’”

Starting in July, the Tron DAO developer relations team will host a series of hackathons—or HackaTrons—in different cities.

Launching alongside the latest season of the popular ‘HackaTron’ competition, the Tron Builder Tour is intended to encourage anyone who has considered developing decentralized apps (dapps) to build on the Tron blockchain.

Tron Launches HackaTron Season 5 Alongside Builder Tour

The chain has the highest daily transaction volume, and the second most total value locked on-chain, according to DeFiLlama.

The tour kicks off in New York City on July 16, followed by stops in Los Angeles (July 27), Miami (August 26), UC Berkeley (September 9), and the last stop at East coast around the end of Sept— stay informed for details and updates as dates and locations are subject to change.

Teams will compete for a Tron Builder Tour prize pool, and everyone who takes part will receive HackaTron swag. Additionally, participating teams will be guided to join the online HackaTron S5, where they will have the opportunity to win more prizes. Tron’s co-host Huobi Ventures will also sponsor a bug bounty worth up to $2,500* for the Tron Builder Tour.

*Note: All grant prizes are in USDD, not USD

Each team should deliver a dapp onto either the Tron or BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) MainNet. By developing on these platforms, teams can leverage the robust infrastructure and features offered by Tron and BTTC to create innovative and impactful dapps.

“Consider the Tron blockchain to be an intermodal transport system for commerce and community,” a Tron spokesperson said.

Tron Announces Results of 2023 ‘HackaTron’ Season 4

“We have a bullet train railway system, with regard to speed and cost efficiency, linked to a stablecoin superhighway system, with regard to how many stablecoins circulate in the ecosystem, and a bridge between Tron, Ethereum, and the Binance Smart Chain, because of Tron’s layer two BitTorrent Chain.”

It will also be an opportunity to learn more about Season 5 of the HackaTron, with teams encouraged to submit their projects to the competition. Participants can also find out about available developer grants from Tron DAO, and learn about building the future of decentralized commerce and community on the busiest intermodal blockchain system.