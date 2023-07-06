Tron Launches HackaTron Season 5 Alongside Builder Tour

Leading public blockchain platform Tron, in collaboration with Huobi Ventures, and BitTorrent Chain , will open submissions for the fifth season of its popular HackaTron on July 6, 2023. A pool worth up to $500,000 is up for grabs for developers who impress the judges with promising blockchain solutions and decentralized applications.

Season five of the HackaTron presents a reorganized structure, with five tracks—including, for the first time, a new AI strand. The other four tracks include Web3, DeFi, Artistry (covering NFT, GameFi, and metaverse projects), and Builder (for previous HackaTron participants).

Bigger prizes and Builder Tour

The HackaTron prize pool, worth up to $500,000, breaks down as follows:

Judge-Selected Qualifiers (per track)

1st Place: 25,000*

2nd Place: 15,000*

3rd Place: 10,000*

4th Place: 8,000*

5th Place: 6,000*

Community-Selected Winners

1st Place: 7,000*

2nd Place: 6,000*

3rd Place: 5,000*

4th Place: 4,000*

5th Place: 3,000*

*Qualifying HackaTron Season 5 participants are eligible to receive issuance of awards in USDD.

Huobi Ventures will provide an additional pool worth up to $25,000 to all first-place winners across the five tracks, with each first-place winner eligible to receive an additional 5,000*.

They will also sponsor the Tron Builder Tour bug bounty for a total of 2,500*.

*All grant prizes are in USDD.

Prizes are distributed according to their rank in both categories, with additional bonus prizes also available. Judge-selected qualifiers receive their prizes in milestones: 30% after publishing the project to testnet by October 5, and the remaining 70% after publishing to mainnet by November 30. Community-selected winners receive their entire prize after the November 10 qualifiers and the announcement of winners.

To further encourage participation, there are on-site Hacker House events—the Tron Builder Tour takes place during the submission season with bug bounties and Tron swag on offer. The official hackathon registration platform will be hosted on HackerEarth, a global hub with more than 7.6 million developers and 1,000 recruiters.

Tron Announces Results of 2023 ‘HackaTron’ Season 4

The HackaTron Season 5 submission period runs from July 6 to October 5, 2023, followed by a pre-selection period from October 6 to 19. The judging and community voting period is set for October 20 to 27, with the announcement of judge-selected qualifiers and community-selected winners on November 10. Qualifiers will have their projects published on the mainnet by November 30, 2023.

Running in parallel with the HackaTron, the Tron Builder Tour will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Berkeley, and Princeton, during July, August and September. The global outreach program to encourage developers to build on the Tron blockchain complements the HackaTron, providing an opportunity for participants to engage with the Tron community and gain valuable insights.

With its reorganized tracks and a generous prize pool, HackaTron Season 5 is set to build on the success of previous seasons, providing developers with an opportunity to showcase their skills, network with like-minded individuals, and claim significant prizes for working on the Tron blockchain.

For more information, visit the official HackaTron S5 landing page at trondao.org/hackatron.