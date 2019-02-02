TRON Up by Over 100% in 1 Month: Can BitTorrent Token’s Success Push it Further Up?

In the past 30 days, the valuation of the crypto market dropped from $138 billion to $114 billion by $24 billion. Yet, TRON (TRX) recovered from $0.0127 to $0.0264, by well over 107 percent.

Since December 17, in about five weeks, the Tron price demonstrated a strong gain against both Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar following a series of positive announcements.

Tron Price Feb 2 2019 More

Most recently, BitTorrent Token, the native cryptocurrency of the BitTorrent ecosystem, initiated a token sale on Binance Launchpad and all of the tokens sold out within minutes.

Read the full story on CCN.com.