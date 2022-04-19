U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and Lumin Digital Announce Partnership for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

·4 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital, a PSCU company, announced today that Trona Valley Federal Credit Union (Trona Valley) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Lumin Digital will support Trona Valley's more than 23,000 members and more than $320 million in assets once the credit union goes live on the platform in May 2022.

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, based in Green River, Wyoming, is a 100% member-owned financial institution dedicated to providing avenues to financial success for every individual member. With a philosophy of "People Helping People", Trona Valley strives to evolve product and service offerings to meet the financial needs of its members, provide individualized attention and put forth every effort to enable members to become financially self-sufficient.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking. All of Lumin's offerings and capabilities are made possible by the team's wealth of industry knowledge, user experience testing, and technological innovation.

"We're always looking to make banking with Trona Valley FCU easier for our members," said Jeremy Gibson, CEO at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. "We believe Lumin's Digital's platform does just that."

"Trona Valley's commitment to improving the banking experiences of its members whenever and wherever life takes them makes the credit union a natural fit for Lumin's cloud-native digital banking platform," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Our comprehensive digital experience will not only expand their core digital offerings to better compete against the nation's leading financial institutions, but will also ensure a smooth transition for their members, ultimately enabling faster time to market for their exciting future digital roadmap items."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union is a community credit union serving southwest Wyoming for nearly 60 years. Formed through a merger of FMC Employees FCU and Stauffer Big Island FCU, we are open to membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, Lincoln, Carbon, and Teton counties in Wyoming; and Rich, Morgan, Summit, and Daggett counties in Utah.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trona-valley-federal-credit-union-and-lumin-digital-announce-partnership-for-enhanced-digital-banking-services-301527567.html

SOURCE Lumin Digital

