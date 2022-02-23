U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.00
    +30.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,732.00
    +207.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,003.25
    +140.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    +13.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.40
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    27.76
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0220
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,009.54
    +1,513.63 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.86
    +60.57 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.32
    +49.11 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Tronox Declares Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TROX
    Watchlist

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.

Tronox Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Tronox Limited)
Tronox Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Tronox Limited)

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Zona +1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Jennifer Guenther +1.646.960.6598

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronox-declares-quarterly-dividend-301488545.html

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc

Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both help businesses and government organizations make data-driven decisions. Both companies initially dazzled investors with their robust growth rates, but their stocks fizzled out over the past year as inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds sparked a hasty retreat from high-growth tech stocks. Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020, started trading at $10 per share, and hit an all-time high of $39 during the Reddit-fueled rally in growth stocks last January.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Teladoc Health fourth-quarter '21 earnings call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer; and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer.

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Few buzzwords have captured the imagination of investors like metaverse. As with most trends, we will have to see if the hype exceeds the reality when it comes to how large a role the metaverse will play in our future. There are two companies, in particular, that I think are smart choices for those who want to invest in the metaverse, and their recent earnings results make me confident each is poised for a strong performance in 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures rose on Wednesday to recover some losses after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Right now, I'm thinking of a biotech company with game-changing vaccine technology and a company whose successes are tied to the cryptocurrency market. The coronavirus pandemic put Vaxart's (NASDAQ: VXRT) name on the map. Vaxart's candidate still is in phase 2 trials.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.