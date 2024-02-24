Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 5th of April. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Tronox Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, Tronox Holdings is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 4.2%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.50. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.7% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Tronox Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.7% per year. With EPS growth hard to come by and the company not turning a profit, we wouldn't be particularly optimistic about the growth prospects for Tronox Holdings' dividend in the future.

Tronox Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Tronox Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Tronox Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Tronox Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

