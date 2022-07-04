U.S. markets closed

Tropical Hawaiian Tours Launches A New Free 1-Hour Walking Tour Of The Waikiki Area

·2 min read

Tropical Hawaiian Tours, LLC, founded by Luz Pallarescal, recently announced that they would be providing free 1-hour walking tours of the Waikiki area on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.

HONOLULU, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Hawaiin Tours LLC was founded by Luz Pallares to create a variety of entertaining and engaging tours that visitors may take to enjoy themselves while also gaining knowledge about Hawaii from a tour guide who lives there. The complimentary version of our tour is offered on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:00 am, and is led by local tour guides as well as local volunteers from our community. The tour will take the visitors to all significant areas, including the Honolulu Zoo, which is the first stop, followed by Queen's Beach, Waikiki, Hawaii 5-0 & HPD, and Prince Kuhio Beach, as well as other locations.

You can make a reservation at https://tropicalhawaiiantour.com/st_tour/free-walking-tour-in-waikiki-at-10-am-1-hour

In addition, they provide a significant number of other paid trips, and previous clients have praised the quality of service. They offer a variety of tours, such as the Private Tour of Mermaid Caves & West Oahu with Ka'ena Point Hike and Swim, the Walking Tour in Waikiki, Pearl Harbor, the National Ceremony of the Pacific and Historical Sites of Honolulu, and many more tours. These tours can be categorized as family, city, private, guided, walking, and so on.

All of their clients have showered them with their love, giving them five-star reviews.

One customer said, "The tour guide was amiable, informative, and knowledgeable. Service was great! I would recommend this tour to anyone visiting Oahu."

Another customer added, "I have never really enjoyed the typical tours, but these guys were great! It felt more like they were sharing something with me than just reading off a script to a bunch of strangers. The guide interacted with us and was thoughtful of what we wanted to see and be a part of. Once, they even turned around so I could buy fruit from a vendor that we had passed. If you want a piece of Hawaii without the monotony of a big company just taking you for your money, I would highly recommend Tropical Hawaiian Tours."

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tropical-hawaiian-tours-launches-a-new-free-1-hour-walking-tour-of-the-waikiki-area-301580072.html

SOURCE Tropical Hawaiian Tours

