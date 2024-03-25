Tropical Smoothie Café opening soon in Bellevue. Here's what we know | Streetwise

Tropical Smoothie Café will open next to Jersey Mike's Subs in a multitenant building at 2298 Costco Way, in Bellevue.

BELLEVUE − Craving tropical smoothies, yogurt bowls, sandwiches and wraps? Soon Tropical Smoothie Café will indulge.

The new smoothie chain will open its first location in the Green Bay area at 2298 Costco Way, Suite 101, in Bellevue. Construction for the new café is complete, but franchise manager, Brent Larson, said they are still waiting for some equipment and a health inspection before opening.

Larson said he is hopeful for a soft opening on April 8, but it will depend on health inspection results and when employee training is complete.

"Tropical Smoothie corporate is going to come in and do the training," he said. "But they are not going to schedule anything until I get a pass on the health inspection."

He said employees must go through a seven-day corporate training prior to opening. Currently, 29 of 30 possible positions at the café have been filled.

Tropical Smoothie Café is known for its mixed veggie and fruit smoothies, sandwiches, wraps and yogurt bowls. There are three other locations in Wisconsin, two in Appleton and one in Fond du Lac.

The café will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Tropical Smoothie Café opening soon in Bellevue