Troy's Collins Aerospace gets a max $34.6 million to continue B-52 brakes work

Thomas Gnau, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Dec. 11—A Troy aerospace manufacturer has landed a big defense contract modification to continue working on the B-52 bomber's brakes.

Goodrich Corp. — doing business as Collins Aerospace, Landing Systems, in Troy — has been awarded a maximum $34,653,480 contract modification exercising the second and third option periods of a base contract for B-52 aircraft wheels and brakes, the Department of Defense said.

This is a firm‐fixed‐price contract. The performance completion date is Aug. 31, 2028.

The Air Force will benefit from the work but the contract came from the Defense Logistics Agency at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

The B-52 and this company have a shared history. In 2021, the Air Force selected Collins to design and develop a new wheel and carbon brake for the B-52, retrofitting a fleet of 77 aircraft.

Collins was to design the new wheel and carbon brake for the B-52H using a proprietary carbon heat sink material. The company said the resdesigned system will let the Stratofortress perform more landings per overhaul.

Collins's wheels and brakes division is located at 101 Waco St., in Troy, a facility that dates back to what had been a Goodrich plant when United Technologies acquired it in 2012.

Collins Aerospace is part of Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Corp. finalized its merger with United Technologies in April 2020.

