TRREB: Strong Rental Demand And Lack of Supply Driving Up Rents

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double-digit year-over-year rent increases continued to be the norm in Q3 2022. With many would-be first-time buyers temporarily on the sidelines in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to higher borrowing costs, rental demand has remained strong in the face of falling supply. Competition for condo rentals has intensified as a result, and negotiated rents have increased dramatically.

There were 13,366 condo apartment rental transactions reported through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) MLS® System in Q3 2022, representing a 17.3 per cent decline compared to Q3 2021. However, similar to the second quarter, the number of rental units listed was down by a greater annual rate of 25.6 per cent. This means that it became more difficult for renters to find a unit to meet their housing needs compared to a year ago.

“Immigration into the GTA plus non-permanent migration for school and temporary employment have all picked up markedly. Add to this the impact of higher borrowing costs on the ownership market and it becomes clear that the demand for rental housing remains strong for the foreseeable future. Investor-owned condos have been an important component of the rental stock for more than a decade. However, the decline in rental listings over the past year are a further warning sign to policymakers that the overall lack of housing in the region extends to the rental market as well,” said TRREB President, Kevin Crigger.

The average one-bedroom condominium apartment rent in Q3 2022 was up by 20.4 per cent year-over-year to $2,481. The average two-bedroom apartment rent at 3,184 was up by 14.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

“Rental housing is an increasingly important piece of the housing puzzle. While investor-owned condo units have been an important source of supply, current tight market conditions and double-digit average rent growth point to the need for additional purpose-built stock — the construction of which has been lacking in recent years,” said TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst, Jason Mercer.

Story continues

Rental Market Summary: Third Quarter 2022

Apartments All Bedroom Types

Bachelor

One-Bedroom

Two-Bedroom

Three-Bedroom

Listed Leased Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Q3 2022 17,371 13,366 596 $2,057 7,432 $2,481 4,908 $3,184 430 $4,139 Q3 2021 23,362 16,154 732 $1,696 9,437 $2,061 5,535 $2,780 450 $3,731 Yr./Yr. % Chg. -25.6% -17.3% -18.6% 21.3% -21.2% 20.4% -11.3% 14.5% -4.4% 10.9% Townhouses All Bedroom Types

Bachelor

One-Bedroom

Two-Bedroom

Three-Bedroom

Listed Leased Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Q3 2022 1,633 1,050 6 $1,892 94 $2,261 438 $2,864 512 $3,366 Q3 2021 1,718 1,023 8 $1,825 101 $1,911 461 $2,590 453 $2,991 Yr./Yr. % Chg. -4.9 2.6% -25.0% 3.7% -6.9% 18.3% -5.0% 10.6% 13.0% 12.6%

FOR THE FULL REPORT, CLICK HERE.

Media Inquiries: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and

commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.



