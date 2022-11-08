Trubify Wins Gold at The Most Fundable Companies in America

Trubify Won Gold in Competition Against 4,000+ US Companies in Pepperdine's Graziadio Business School Program.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trubify has been deemed by Pepperdine's judging panel to be "worthy of serious investor consideration based on several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and management-team expertise."

Trubify Founder and CEO Stevie Tyszka explains "Trubify is a revolutionary music streaming technology platform. We are an IP-driven company with focus on innovations in artist monetization and fan interaction. At scale, our business model drives significant revenues for artists and allows fans to invest in an artist's career. Being recognized as one of the Most Fundable Companies in America positions us well for our current capital raise which will accelerate growth, capture existing market share, and create a new market leveraging our disruptive technology."

About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies

Pepperdine's annual Most Fundable Companies Competition helps companies improve their readiness for funding. Their extensive due diligence process evaluates key variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team.

More than 4,000 companies across America competed in 2022. Complete list: www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list

About Trubify

Trubify is reimagining music for artists and fans. "We're a team of professional musicians and serial technologists with extensive entrepreneurial backgrounds," explains Tyszka. "We've been developing a creative digital ecosystem to support a new generation of artists. The music revolution has been coming for over 50 years, and Trubify is making it happen."

Through community engagement tools, innovative monetization features, and unique interactive experiences, Trubify will become the new home for music.

Please contact CEO Stevie Tyszka at 348169@email4pr.com or 949-599-8828.

