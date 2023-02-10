Truck axle market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global truck axle market size is expected to grow by USD 3.98436 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the truck axle market was valued at USD 12,853.68 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. This exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. However, few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Axle Market 2023-2027

Key trends - The development of intelligent truck axles is a key trend in the market. The demand for fuel efficiency is leading to the development of new technology. For instance, Daimler has developed a new final drive technology for truck axles to control oil regulation inside the unit. This can boost fuel economy by 0.5%. Intelligent truck axle lowers the maintenance cost of the truck, which reduces the total cost of ownership. Such technological advances in truck axles will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Truck axle market - Five forces

The global truck axle market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Truck axle market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Truck axle market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application, and region.

The light-duty trucks segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. In the automotive markets of North America and Europe, pickup trucks are popular. In North America, these trucks account for a significant portion of automobile sales, which contributes to the growth of the light-duty truck segment. Automakers in many Asian countries, such as China and Malaysia, offer pickup trucks. The rising demand for light-duty trucks is driving the demand for light-duty truck axles. Technological advancements in light-duty truck axles will support improvement in fuel efficiency. These factors will further fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global truck axle market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global truck axle market.

APAC will account for 69% of the global market during the forecast period. The production of truck axles in the region is dependent on the production and sales of passenger cars and the increase in demand for export-oriented production of automotive components. India and China have large manufacturing industries that focus on export-oriented production. The manufacturing industry in these countries is driven by low wages, easy availability of human resources and raw materials, efficient transportation services, and low value of local currencies.

Truck axle market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Improving supply chain strategy is driving the global truck axle market. In the automotive industry, consolidation through acquisition is compelling component manufacturers to improve their supply chain strategies, which can reduce procurement costs. Truck axle manufacturers focus on supplier-vendor collaboration to improve cost-effectiveness. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence and data analytics lowers the time spent on choosing a supplier. Such strategies in the upstream side of the supply chain would reduce the cost at all stages of the value chain, which, in turn, is expected to drive the global truck axle market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High manufacturing costs of medium and heavy-duty trucks are challenging the growth of the global truck axle market. The incorporation of advanced technologies in heavy-duty trucks increases the manufacturing cost, some of which is transferred to end-users. This decreases the sales of new trucks, which affects the growth of the medium and heavy-duty truck axle market. The prices of raw materials, such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, and other metal alloys, are highly volatile, which further increases costs. These factors will impede the growth of the medium and heavy-duty segment during the forecast period, which will negatively impact the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this truck axle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truck axle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the truck axle market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truck axle market vendors

Truck Axle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,984.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled All Truck Parts Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Automotive Axles Ltd., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Kross Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meritor Inc., Press Kogyo Co. Ltd., Qingte Group Co. Ltd., Raba Automotive Holding Plc, SAF-HOLLAND SE, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Sisu Axles Inc., Vikrant Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

