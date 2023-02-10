U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,719.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,411.75
    -13.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.60
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7320
    +0.2940 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,938.30
    -885.25 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.08
    -17.70 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,722.92
    +138.57 (+0.50%)
     

Truck axle market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global truck axle market size is expected to grow by USD 3.98436 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the truck axle market was valued at USD 12,853.68 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. This exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. However, few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Axle Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Axle Market 2023-2027

Key trends - The development of intelligent truck axles is a key trend in the market. The demand for fuel efficiency is leading to the development of new technology. For instance, Daimler has developed a new final drive technology for truck axles to control oil regulation inside the unit. This can boost fuel economy by 0.5%. Intelligent truck axle lowers the maintenance cost of the truck, which reduces the total cost of ownership. Such technological advances in truck axles will positively impact the market during the forecast period. To know more - Buy the report!

Truck axle market - Five forces

The global truck axle market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Truck axle market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Truck axle market Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application, and region.

  • The light-duty trucks segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. In the automotive markets of North America and Europe, pickup trucks are popular. In North America, these trucks account for a significant portion of automobile sales, which contributes to the growth of the light-duty truck segment. Automakers in many Asian countries, such as China and Malaysia, offer pickup trucks. The rising demand for light-duty trucks is driving the demand for light-duty truck axles. Technological advancements in light-duty truck axles will support improvement in fuel efficiency. These factors will further fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global truck axle market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global truck axle market.

  • APAC will account for 69% of the global market during the forecast period. The production of truck axles in the region is dependent on the production and sales of passenger cars and the increase in demand for export-oriented production of automotive components. India and China have large manufacturing industries that focus on export-oriented production. The manufacturing industry in these countries is driven by low wages, easy availability of human resources and raw materials, efficient transportation services, and low value of local currencies.

Download a sample report

Truck axle market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Improving supply chain strategy is driving the global truck axle market. In the automotive industry, consolidation through acquisition is compelling component manufacturers to improve their supply chain strategies, which can reduce procurement costs. Truck axle manufacturers focus on supplier-vendor collaboration to improve cost-effectiveness. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence and data analytics lowers the time spent on choosing a supplier. Such strategies in the upstream side of the supply chain would reduce the cost at all stages of the value chain, which, in turn, is expected to drive the global truck axle market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High manufacturing costs of medium and heavy-duty trucks are challenging the growth of the global truck axle market. The incorporation of advanced technologies in heavy-duty trucks increases the manufacturing cost, some of which is transferred to end-users. This decreases the sales of new trucks, which affects the growth of the medium and heavy-duty truck axle market. The prices of raw materials, such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, and other metal alloys, are highly volatile, which further increases costs. These factors will impede the growth of the medium and heavy-duty segment during the forecast period, which will negatively impact the market growth.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this truck axle market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truck axle market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the truck axle market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truck axle market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The truck clutch market size is expected to increase to USD 5.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (light-duty trucks and medium and heavy-duty trucks) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The truck mirror system market size is expected to increase by USD 3.57 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (medium and heavy-duty trucks and light duty trucks) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Truck Axle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,984.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.68

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

All Truck Parts Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Automotive Axles Ltd., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Kross Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meritor Inc., Press Kogyo Co. Ltd., Qingte Group Co. Ltd., Raba Automotive Holding Plc, SAF-HOLLAND SE, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Sisu Axles Inc., Vikrant Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global truck axle market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Medium-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Rigid axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Non-drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

  • 12.4 Automotive Axles Ltd.

  • 12.5 BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC

  • 12.6 Cardone Industries Inc.

  • 12.7 Dana Inc.

  • 12.8 Hendrickson Holdings LLC

  • 12.9 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 12.10 Meritor Inc.

  • 12.11 Qingte Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Raba Automotive Holding Plc

  • 12.13 SAF-HOLLAND SE

  • 12.14 Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd.

  • 12.16 Sisu Axles Inc.

  • 12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/truck-axlemarket

Global Truck Axle Market 2023-2027
Global Truck Axle Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truck-axle-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-84-by-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301741924.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar defensive as investors remain cautious ahead of inflation data

    The dollar was on the back foot on Friday after an overnight slide as investors tread with caution ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries over an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hitting sentiment. Fed Chair Powell in his speech this week reiterated his belief that disinflation was underway.

  • There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton

    According to Peter Cappelli, the current state of financial accounting of human capital is a big issue.

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’

    Some crypto industry participants fear that a charge brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchange Kraken may lead to a ban on digital asset staking.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under the new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities.

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Progra

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast

    PayPal Holdings Inc forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, but PayPal's customers continue to spend largely undeterred by decades-high inflation. Even so, the company's upbeat forecast comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.

  • Raytheon added 8,000 employees in 2022

    Raytheon Technologies Corp. grew its global headcount by thousands of workers in the past year, while confirming that its current business reorganization is not expected to result in "significant" workforce changes. The defense contractor (NYSE: RTX), which last month announced plans to reorganize its four business units into three, added 8,000 employees to its total headcount last year, a 4.6% increase. In its annual public filing, Raytheon said earlier this week that its global employee population consisted of approximately 182,000 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022.

  • EBay slashes 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of global layoff

    EBay Inc. plans to cut 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of its wider workforce reduction. The e-commerce giant will slash a total of 185 jobs from its San Francisco office and its headquarters in San Jose, according to a letter sent Tuesday to state and local officials. The layoffs began the same day and are expected to be permanent, eBay's Sara Marsh, whose title is "global employment and ethics legal," wrote in the letter made public Wednesday.

  • Crypto Exchange Kraken Ends Staking Program in $30 Million SEC Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Kraken will pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it broke the agency’s rules with its cryptoasset staking products and will discontinue them in the US as part of the agreement with the regulator.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of V

  • Middle managers embrace wokeness because it increases their influence and job security, new paper says

    “Woke” culture could be costing companies, the authors say.

  • GM, GlobalFoundries Sign Chip Supply Deal

    The auto maker said the agreement supports its strategy to reduce the number of unique chips needed to power its vehicles.

  • Apple Hires Its First People Officer in Executive Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Propose Installing Monitoring Software on His Phone

    At a hearing in New York on Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan indicated that he was concerned about Bankman-Fried’s ability to hide or delete his communications.

  • Shopify Bulks Up Online Fulfillment Logistics Services

    The company, which provides e-commerce tools for retailers, said it has struck a deal with digital-focused freight forwarder Flexport Inc. to manage the flow of imported goods and will add estimated delivery dates for companies using Shopify’s platform. The challenges for small retailers in competing for sales are “almost always logistics and fulfillment,” said Aaron Brown, chief executive of Shopify Logistics. “If we can level the playing field and give any merchant in the world before they’ve had their first sale all the benefits of a large retailer, we think that’s just giving pure magic to merchants.”