Truck Bedliners Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 Billion | Dominant Players Include Carlisle Companies Inc., DualLiner LLC, and Fabick Inc. Among Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report titled Truck Bedliners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 is recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. The analysts also predict the truck bedliners market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. The growing sales of pickup trucks will influence the truck bedliners market growth positively. However, reliability issues associated with truck bedliners may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truck Bedliners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Truck Bedliners Market: Vendor Landscape

The truck bedliners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product portfolio, innovation, and strategic collaborations to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

Carlisle Companies Inc. : The company offers truck bedliner named Bullet Liner 61, which provides a flexible but extremely tough monolithic membrane with excellent water and chemical resistance.

DualLiner LLC: The company manufactures a unique 5-piece bed liner system consists of thermoformed bulkhead, sides and tailgate that interlock with a heavy-duty ZeroSkid(TM) rubber floor. The company offers truck bedliners such as DualLiner, Drop in Liners, and Spray in Bed Liner.

Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd.

Fabick Inc.: The company offers truck bedliners such as sprayed On and Poured On Liner.

LINE-X LLC: The company offers truck bedliners named LINE X Spray-On Bedliners.

Speedokote LLC Inc.: The company offers truck bedliner named SMR-1000WROLL K1 T Rex White Roll On Truck Bed Liner, 2K Urethane, 1 quart kit.

Story continues

Some more companies covered in the report are :

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Truck Hero Inc.

U POL Ltd.

Ultimate Linings Ltd.

Vandapac Co. Ltd.

WeatherTech Direct LLC

Industrial Polymers Corp.

Kruger Family Industries

Penda

POR 15

Rhino Linings Corp.

RPM International Inc.

Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc.

Simmons Industries Inc.

Truck Bedliners Market: Type Landscape

Drop-in: The drop-in type segment held the largest truck bedliners market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits associated with drop-in bedliners, which include low prices and easy and faster installation or removal.

Spray-on

Truck Bedliners Market: Geography Landscape

North America: 53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for truck bedliners in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The high adoption of pickup trucks will propel the truck bedliners market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Truck Bedliners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.79 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, France, US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carlisle Companies Inc., DualLiner LLC, Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd., Fabick Inc., Industrial Polymers Corp., Kruger Family Industries, LINE-X LLC, Penda, POR 15, Rhino Linings Corp., RPM International Inc., Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc., Simmons Industries Inc., Speedokote LLC Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Truck Hero Inc., U POL Ltd., Ultimate Linings Ltd., Vandapac Co. Ltd., and WeatherTech Direct LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Drop-in - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Spray-on - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Carlisle Companies Inc.

10.4 DualLiner LLC

10.5 Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd.

10.6 Fabick Inc.

10.7 LINE-X LLC

10.8 RPM International Inc.

10.9 Speedokote LLC Inc.

10.10 The Sherwin Williams Co.

10.11 Truck Hero Inc.

10.12 U POL Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

