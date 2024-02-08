Truck driver buys lottery ticket in Virginia, finds out he won big in Texas

A long-haul truck driver who bought a lottery ticket in Virginia didn't realize he was a millionaire until he was over 1,300 miles away in Texas, the Virginia Lottery says.

Berhane Meharena of Arlington, Virginia, bought a ticket in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. He didn't check the ticket until he was halfway across the country on a job in Texas. When he did, he realized he had won $1 million.

"I was by myself in the truck," he told Virginia Lottery officials. "I was screaming."

He then drove all the way back to Virginia to claim the prize.

"This was a lucky year," Meharena told the Lottery.

Meharena bought the winning ticket at the Harris Teeter, a supermarket in Arlington, the Lottery said.

What is Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle?

Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle is a computer-generated raffle game. Players receive one play per ticket and hope to win a prize through a random drawing.

From Oct. 31, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024, a raffle was held with a $20 cost to enter.

What are the odds of winning the Raffle?

The Raffle offers a one in 618 chance of winning any prize, with a one in 125,000 chance of winning the top prize of $1 million.

Seven tickets won $100,000 each and were bought in Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown. A further 1,000 tickets won $500 each.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

