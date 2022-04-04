U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.38
    +26.52 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.36
    +52.09 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.90
    +229.40 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.23
    +4.12 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.58
    +2.31 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    +13.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4030
    +0.0260 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7510
    +0.2610 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,741.93
    -744.68 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.86
    -9.39 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Truck-Lite Adds New Vice President to Oversee Manufacturing and Supply Chain

·3 min read

Seasoned executive joins U.S. leadership team, bringing focus and energy to operations in Pennsylvania

FALCONER, New York, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck-Lite has hired Aaron Justice as Vice President of Operations to lead the manufacturing, supply chain and quality functions for its U.S. business unit, including oversight of three Truck-Lite manufacturing facilities in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"Today's LED lighting is increasingly electronic, more intelligent and more efficient — a trend that will accelerate as commercial vehicles to shift to electric power," said Doug Wolma, President of Clarience Technologies. "Aaron has joined Truck-Lite at an exciting time in our industry, and we look forward to his leadership to ensure the company is best prepared to deliver the right products customers will need for tomorrow."

Justice most recently served as Plant Manager at Eaton Corporation and has more than seven years of manufacturing leadership experience. He also served for over 10 years in the United States Air Force. Justice holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations from Vanderbilt University.

"Truck-Lite is a strong brand that's trusted by commercial transportation customers, a testament to the hard-working employees across the Pennsylvania region for the past 65 years," said Justice. "I am thrilled to be joining Truck-Lite to help ensure our manufacturing operations continue to set the standard for the industry well into the future."

"At the Speed of Light" Energizes Culture and Renews Commitment to Region

Truck-Lite was founded in Jamestown, New York, in 1955 and maintains a strong presence across the region today. Truck-Lite and parent Clarience Technologies employs nearly 1,000 people in the region – approximately one-third of its entire global workforce – across three Truck-Lite U.S. manufacturing locations in McElhattan, Wellsboro, and Coudersport, PA, as well as at the Truck-Lite Corporate Headquarters in Falconer, NY, and the Clarience Technologies Global Research and Development Center in Pittsburgh

Though the brand is no stranger to innovation –Truck-Lite created the first sealed light over 65 years ago which sparked a revolution in truck and trailer safety lighting—the need for new innovations has grown as electric, autonomous and connected vehicle technologies arrive to commercial transportation. Truck-Lite recently introduced "At the Speed of Light," an initiative to accelerate development of new technology applications and product innovations that better serve customers, for this reason.

The industry's shift toward electric is also a major reason driving the company's decision to relocate Truck-Lite corporate headquarters from Falconer, New York to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend in Erie, PA. The new facility is expected to be fully operational in summer, 2022. This state-of-the-art facility will house an innovation lab and provides the company endless opportunities to collaborate with students, academics and other technology leaders in the area surrounding the university.

About Truck-Lite

Truck-Lite Co., LLC, a Clarience Technologies company, is a global technology leader focused on forward and safety lighting, wiring harnesses, turn signals and safety accessories for the medium- and heavy-duty truck, trailer, off-road and commercial vehicle industries. The company is headquartered in Falconer, NY, with additional U.S. facilities in Coudersport, McElhattan and Wellsboro, PA and international facilities in Harlow, England and Puebla, Mexico.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations for the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truck-lite-adds-new-vice-president-to-oversee-manufacturing-and-supply-chain-301516895.html

SOURCE Truck-Lite

Recommended Stories

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Deliveries Hit High, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record in Q1. BYD sales topped 100,000 in March and could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Netflix (NFLX) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • Logistics giants hedge their bets in uncertain U.S. self-driving truck race

    U.S. self-driving truck companies have a golden opportunity in the form of a nationwide driver shortage, but their robot drivers still are not ready and neither are their biggest potential customers. The uncertainties surrounding autonomous trucking come at a critical time for the U.S. trucking industry, which faces a record shortage of 80,000 drivers as demand for online shopping and rapid delivery times is straining supply chains. Private investors, who have so far poured nearly $9 billion into U.S. AV trucking companies according to data from Pitchbook, are hoping that self-driving trucks eventually catch on.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Would You Consider Buying Union Pacific (UNP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • UPS Partnership Fuels 30% Rally in Jumia’s New York Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Jumia Technologies AG surged the most in about 20 months after an agreement that will see United Parcel Services Inc. use the pan-African e-commerce company’s distribution network to expand on the continent.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine

  • Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Monday it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models. Hertz said Polestar cars would be available beginning this spring in Europe and later in 2022 in North America and Australia. The Florida-based rental car company said that it would initially order the Polestar 2 sedan.