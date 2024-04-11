Advertisement
Truck maker Volvo to build new plant in Mexico

Reuters
Volvo trucks are seen for sale in Linden, New Jersey

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo said on Thursday it would build a new heavy-duty truck manufacturing plant in Mexico to supplement the group's U.S. production.

"The plant will provide additional capacity to support the growth plans of both Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and support Mack truck sales in Mexico and Latin America," it said in a statement.

Volvo expects the plant to be operational in 2026, it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

