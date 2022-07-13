Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026, Market Segmentation in Vietnam by type (domestic and imported) and tonnage (less than 10 T and more than 10 T) - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck Market Size in Vietnam is expected to grow by 41,610 units at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truck Market in Vietnam by Type and Tonnage - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rise in industrialization and urbanization, and rapid growth in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost of trucks, shortage of skilled operators of trucks in the industry, and strict emission standards for trucks will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Truck Market in Vietnam Segmentation

The Truck Market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

Type

Truck Market in Vietnam Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing sales of light-duty trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the truck market in Vietnam growth during the next few years.

Truck Market in Vietnam Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Truck Market in Vietnam, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Truck Market in Vietnam are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Truck Market in Vietnam Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the truck market in Vietnam's growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck market in Vietnam size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck market in Vietnam

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the truck market in Vietnam vendors

Truck Market Scope in Vietnam Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2022-2026 41610.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

