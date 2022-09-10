Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market to Record a CAGR of 4%, CMC Srl and Elliott Equipment Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing a significant share of their capital in product R&D and focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market.
The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size is expected to grow by USD 938.8 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Scope
The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market report covers the following areas:
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Industry Analysis
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
CMC Srl - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as non-over center aerial devices.
Elliott Equipment Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as B Lift 17 and B Lift 17E.
Manitex International Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as SJ 1256 THS.
Moog Inc. - The company offers truck mounted aerial work platform, namely A62.
PALFINGER AG - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as Telehandlers.
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating
End-user Segments
The utility sector segment will be the largest revenue contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The power industry needs truck-mounted AWPs for maintenance, which is an essential aspect of operations at power generation sites globally. The increase in the demand for energy is supporting the growth in the power construction segment, which is leading to the need for truck-mounted AWPs.
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market vendors
Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 938.8 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.29
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Utility sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Construction sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Altec Inc.
10.4 CTE S.p.A.
10.5 Elliott Equipment Inc.
10.6 Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.
10.7 Linamar Corp.
10.8 Manitex International Inc.
10.9 Oshkosh Corp.
10.10 Solem SAS
10.11 Tadano Ltd.
10.12 Terex Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
