U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,297.21
    +1,895.08 (+9.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market to Record a CAGR of 4%, CMC Srl and Elliott Equipment Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing a significant share of their capital in product R&D and focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size is expected to grow by USD 938.8 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • CMC Srl - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as non-over center aerial devices.

  • Elliott Equipment Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as B Lift 17 and B Lift 17E.

  • Manitex International Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as SJ 1256 THS.

  • Moog Inc. - The company offers truck mounted aerial work platform, namely A62.

  • PALFINGER AG - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as Telehandlers.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating
End-user Segments

The utility sector segment will be the largest revenue contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The power industry needs truck-mounted AWPs for maintenance, which is an essential aspect of operations at power generation sites globally. The increase in the demand for energy is supporting the growth in the power construction segment, which is leading to the need for truck-mounted AWPs.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market vendors

Related Reports

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dump Trucks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 938.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.29

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Utility sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altec Inc.

  • 10.4 CTE S.p.A.

  • 10.5 Elliott Equipment Inc.

  • 10.6 Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Linamar Corp.

  • 10.8 Manitex International Inc.

  • 10.9 Oshkosh Corp.

  • 10.10 Solem SAS

  • 10.11 Tadano Ltd.

  • 10.12 Terex Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truck-mounted-aerial-work-platform-awp-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-cmc-srl-and-elliott-equipment-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301620388.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Baron Funds: “Demand for Accenture (ACN)’s Services Will Be Resilient Over the Long Term”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Durable Advantage Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Durable Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 15.7% (Institutional Shares) during the second quarter, roughly in line with the 16.1% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”), the […]

  • D-Wave Quantum 'Heralding Next Wave of Computing'

    D-Wave Quantum ‘Heralding Next Wave of Computing’

  • Cathay Pacific to gradually increase capacity after crew quarantine rules lifted

    The onerous crew quarantine rules had made rostering difficult and were a major impediment to the airline returning to more normal operations. Cathay's passenger capacity was at just 12.4% of pre-pandemic levels in the month of July, although its cargo capacity was at 51% in part because cargo crews were no longer required to quarantine. Before the passenger crew rules were lifted, Cathay forecast it would reach 25% of pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Meta Platforms (META)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Durable Advantage Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Durable Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 15.7% (Institutional Shares) during the second quarter, roughly in line with the 16.1% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”), the […]

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla considers building a lithium refinery in Texas

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's proposal to enter the lithium mining industry.

  • IRS Changes How Your Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Biden finalized his plan to rein in Big Tech. Big Tech wasn’t invited.

    President Joe Biden's administration issued a checklist of actions needed to reign in Big Tech on Thursday, after a roundtable "listening session" on issues within the technology industry. But administration officials were not "listening" to the companies that are the targets of many of the desired actions.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): What You Need to Know About Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Here's Why Traders Are Now More Interested in Rivian Automotive

    Rivian Automotive is seeing more active turnover (volume) Friday as traders may be encouraged by the company's announcement of a hook-up with Mercedes-Benz . Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Tesla Is Planning a New Business

    Tesla is getting into a new part of the battery supply chain in a bid to secure raw materials to expand battery capacity for its electric vehicles.

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • The New & Lucrative Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Natural-Gas Crisis in Europe Creates a Fertilizer Boom in North America

    U.S. and Canadian fertilizer stocks have thrived as the war in Ukraine has driven up the price of natural gas, a feedstock for fertilizer, in Europe. The good times could last awhile. Plus, Apple’s ho-hum launch day.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monar

  • 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Cable Television Industry

    The Zacks Cable Television industry participants like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Rogers Communication (RCI) are benefiting from growing demand for high-speed Internet and increased consumption of media amid significant cord-cutting.

  • Rivian Gets a $3 Billion Boost by Making Mercedes a Frenemy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Rivian just added almost $3 billion to its market capitalization in a day, and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy.The upstart an