Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market to Record a CAGR of 4%, CMC Srl and Elliott Equipment Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing a significant share of their capital in product R&D and focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size is expected to grow by USD 938.8 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market report covers the following areas:

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

CMC Srl - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as non-over center aerial devices.

Elliott Equipment Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as B Lift 17 and B Lift 17E.

Manitex International Inc. - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as SJ 1256 THS.

Moog Inc. - The company offers truck mounted aerial work platform, namely A62.

PALFINGER AG - The company offers truck-mounted aerial work platforms such as Telehandlers.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating

End-user Segments

The utility sector segment will be the largest revenue contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The power industry needs truck-mounted AWPs for maintenance, which is an essential aspect of operations at power generation sites globally. The increase in the demand for energy is supporting the growth in the power construction segment, which is leading to the need for truck-mounted AWPs.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market vendors

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 938.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Utility sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Construction sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altec Inc.

10.4 CTE S.p.A.

10.5 Elliott Equipment Inc.

10.6 Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.7 Linamar Corp.

10.8 Manitex International Inc.

10.9 Oshkosh Corp.

10.10 Solem SAS

10.11 Tadano Ltd.

10.12 Terex Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

