Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance Report 2021: Outlook for Aerodynamics and Advanced Diesel Combustion Technologies is Strong

This research service provides an overview of key future fuel efficiency and tailpipe emission regulations across different regions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Greenhouse gas/fuel efficiency regulations in TRIAD countries and increasingly stringent tailpipe emission standards in developing countries will shape OEM powertrain strategies over the next decade.

At present, North America is adopting GHG regulations, after which it will focus on ultra NOx regulations (medium-term). Europe has developed a tool for CO2 monitoring and will soon implement GHG regulations. India planned to make the shift from BS-IV to BS-VI (equivalent to the Euro VI) by 2020; the country's fuel efficiency regulations have been in place since 2018. China will shift to China VI in 2 phases-2020 and 2023; Phase 3 fuel efficiency regulations will be implemented in 2023.

These regulations will augment the penetration of advanced aerodynamics, low rolling resistance tires, auxiliary electrification, lightweighting, and advanced diesel engine technologies such as advanced turbochargers, automated manual transmission, advanced after-treatment systems, and electrification.

Stringent emission regulations and government incentives are encouraging industry participants to explore advanced ICE engine concepts, energy recovery systems, and auxiliary electrification, including APU for operation on HVAC during vehicle standstill. The decoupling of auxiliary loads such as pumps for fuel injection and power steering, engine oil circulation, and air conditioning can reduce fuel consumption.

Energy recovery systems include waste heat recovery systems based on organic Rankine cycles and regenerative braking systems in hybrid vehicles with the potential to improve the efficiency of diesel engines. Advanced combustion strategies combined with high-efficiency transmission, advanced aerodynamics, advanced driver assistance systems, auxiliary electrification, and low rolling resistance tires will also improve fuel efficiency.

North American OEMs have commercialized most technological advancements from the SuperTruck I program, and a strong push for electrification across major OEMs and EV start-ups is being observed. Horizon 2020, the EU's Research and Innovation program, allocates funds for green transport technologies.

European OEMs are shifting to vertically integrated engines and transmission with proprietary turbochargers, and these facilitate precise control over vehicle drivetrain. As part of powertrain diversification, OEMs are focusing on proprietary natural gas engines and EV platforms.

Chinese OEMs are leveraging technology partnerships with European OEMs and engine research institutes to upgrade diesel engines to meet upcoming regulations. The transition from low-cost to value and premium trucks will drive technology changes. In addition, government incentives are driving rapid progress in electrification across different Chinese OEMs.

Indian OEMs are adopting a two-pronged approach by improving in-house engine platforms and sourcing advanced diesel engine technologies from Tier I engine suppliers, Japanese OEMs, and European engine research institutes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Trucks Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance

Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance - Scope of Analysis

Research Background, Commercial Trucks Industry

Research Methodology, Commercial Trucks Industry

Commercial Trucks - Market Segmentation

3. Definitions

Definitions of Key Technologies

Technology Definitions - Tires

Technology Definitions - Transmission, Axles, Lightweighting, and Road Profile Management

Technology Definitions - Aerodynamics

4. Global Emission, Fuel Economy, and Quality Regulatory Environment

Key Takeaways

Key Trends in the Diesel Powertrain Market

GHG/Fuel Economy Regulations Outlook

Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment by Region and Powertrain Snapshot

Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment by Powertrain Snapshot

Technology Penetration by Region - Rigid Trucks Segment

Technology Penetration by Region - Tractor Trucks Segment

Key OEM Fuel Efficiency Strategies

5. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - North America

Regulatory Environment - North America

GHG and Fuel Economy Standards - North America

US Phase 1 and Phase 2 Standards - Combination Tractors

US Phase 1 and Phase 2 Standards - Vocational Vehicles

California Air Resources Board (CARB)'s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Regulation

MD and HD ZEV Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

NA Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, North American HD Trucks

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: North America

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: North America

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - North America

6. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - Europe

Regulatory Environment - Europe

Europe GHG Policy - Summary

Europe GHG Policy - Vehicle Segment Scope

European Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, European HD Trucks

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: Europe

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: Europe

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - Europe

7. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - China

Regulatory Environment - China

China's Fuel Efficiency Standards

Chinese Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Chinese HD Trucks

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: China

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: China

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - China

8. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - India

Regulatory Environment - India

Fuel Consumption Standards - India

India Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Indian HD Trucks

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: India

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: India

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - India

9. Long-Haul Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost

Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Long-Haul Trucks

CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Engine Technology

CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Transmission, Axles, and Auxiliaries

CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Aerodynamics and Tires

10. Vocational Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost

Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Vocational Trucks

CO2 Reduction Potential for Vocational Trucks - Engine Technology

CO2 Reduction Potential for Vocational Trucks - Transmission, Tires, and Auxiliaries

11. Urban Delivery Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost

Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Urban Delivery Trucks

CO2 Reduction Potential for Urban Delivery Trucks - Engine Technology

CO2 Reduction Potential for Urban Delivery Trucks - Transmission, Tires, and Auxiliaries

12. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - AB Volvo

Volvo Powertrain Technology Outlook

Volvo Vehicle Technology Outlook

13. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Daimler AG

14. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - PACCAR Inc.

15. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Navistar, Inc.

16. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - VW Group (MAN SE)

17. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - VW Group (Scania AB)

18. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - IVECO

19. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - ASHOK LEYLAND

20. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Tata Motors

21. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Hino Motors, Ltd.

22. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

23. Growth Opportunity Universe, Truck OEM GHG Strategy

Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Aerodynamics, Auxiliary Electrification, and Improved Thermal Efficiency for Diesel Engines will be Priorities for Diesel Engine Truck Manufacturers

Partial List of Acronyms Used in the Study

24. Next Steps

