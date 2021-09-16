U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.08
    -0.62 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,821.10
    +6.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,186.75
    +25.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.38
    +4.93 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.62
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -39.50 (-2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.90 (-3.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0056 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7060
    +0.3460 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,697.16
    -398.53 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.69
    -8.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance Report 2021: Outlook for Aerodynamics and Advanced Diesel Combustion Technologies is Strong

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service provides an overview of key future fuel efficiency and tailpipe emission regulations across different regions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Greenhouse gas/fuel efficiency regulations in TRIAD countries and increasingly stringent tailpipe emission standards in developing countries will shape OEM powertrain strategies over the next decade.

At present, North America is adopting GHG regulations, after which it will focus on ultra NOx regulations (medium-term). Europe has developed a tool for CO2 monitoring and will soon implement GHG regulations. India planned to make the shift from BS-IV to BS-VI (equivalent to the Euro VI) by 2020; the country's fuel efficiency regulations have been in place since 2018. China will shift to China VI in 2 phases-2020 and 2023; Phase 3 fuel efficiency regulations will be implemented in 2023.

These regulations will augment the penetration of advanced aerodynamics, low rolling resistance tires, auxiliary electrification, lightweighting, and advanced diesel engine technologies such as advanced turbochargers, automated manual transmission, advanced after-treatment systems, and electrification.

Stringent emission regulations and government incentives are encouraging industry participants to explore advanced ICE engine concepts, energy recovery systems, and auxiliary electrification, including APU for operation on HVAC during vehicle standstill. The decoupling of auxiliary loads such as pumps for fuel injection and power steering, engine oil circulation, and air conditioning can reduce fuel consumption.

Energy recovery systems include waste heat recovery systems based on organic Rankine cycles and regenerative braking systems in hybrid vehicles with the potential to improve the efficiency of diesel engines. Advanced combustion strategies combined with high-efficiency transmission, advanced aerodynamics, advanced driver assistance systems, auxiliary electrification, and low rolling resistance tires will also improve fuel efficiency.

North American OEMs have commercialized most technological advancements from the SuperTruck I program, and a strong push for electrification across major OEMs and EV start-ups is being observed. Horizon 2020, the EU's Research and Innovation program, allocates funds for green transport technologies.

European OEMs are shifting to vertically integrated engines and transmission with proprietary turbochargers, and these facilitate precise control over vehicle drivetrain. As part of powertrain diversification, OEMs are focusing on proprietary natural gas engines and EV platforms.

Chinese OEMs are leveraging technology partnerships with European OEMs and engine research institutes to upgrade diesel engines to meet upcoming regulations. The transition from low-cost to value and premium trucks will drive technology changes. In addition, government incentives are driving rapid progress in electrification across different Chinese OEMs.

Indian OEMs are adopting a two-pronged approach by improving in-house engine platforms and sourcing advanced diesel engine technologies from Tier I engine suppliers, Japanese OEMs, and European engine research institutes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Trucks Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance

  • Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance - Scope of Analysis

  • Research Background, Commercial Trucks Industry

  • Research Methodology, Commercial Trucks Industry

  • Commercial Trucks - Market Segmentation

3. Definitions

  • Definitions of Key Technologies

  • Technology Definitions - Tires

  • Technology Definitions - Transmission, Axles, Lightweighting, and Road Profile Management

  • Technology Definitions - Aerodynamics

4. Global Emission, Fuel Economy, and Quality Regulatory Environment

  • Key Takeaways

  • Key Trends in the Diesel Powertrain Market

  • GHG/Fuel Economy Regulations Outlook

  • Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment by Region and Powertrain Snapshot

  • Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment by Powertrain Snapshot

  • Technology Penetration by Region - Rigid Trucks Segment

  • Technology Penetration by Region - Tractor Trucks Segment

  • Key OEM Fuel Efficiency Strategies

5. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - North America

  • Regulatory Environment - North America

  • GHG and Fuel Economy Standards - North America

  • US Phase 1 and Phase 2 Standards - Combination Tractors

  • US Phase 1 and Phase 2 Standards - Vocational Vehicles

  • California Air Resources Board (CARB)'s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Regulation

  • MD and HD ZEV Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

  • NA Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

  • Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, North American HD Trucks

  • Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: North America

  • Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: North America

  • OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - North America

6. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - Europe

  • Regulatory Environment - Europe

  • Europe GHG Policy - Summary

  • Europe GHG Policy - Vehicle Segment Scope

  • European Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

  • Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, European HD Trucks

  • Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: Europe

  • Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: Europe

  • OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - Europe

7. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - China

  • Regulatory Environment - China

  • China's Fuel Efficiency Standards

  • Chinese Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

  • Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Chinese HD Trucks

  • Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: China

  • Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: China

  • OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - China

8. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - India

  • Regulatory Environment - India

  • Fuel Consumption Standards - India

  • India Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

  • Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Indian HD Trucks

  • Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: India

  • Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: India

  • OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - India

9. Long-Haul Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost

  • Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Long-Haul Trucks

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Engine Technology

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Transmission, Axles, and Auxiliaries

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Aerodynamics and Tires

10. Vocational Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost

  • Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Vocational Trucks

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Vocational Trucks - Engine Technology

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Vocational Trucks - Transmission, Tires, and Auxiliaries

11. Urban Delivery Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost

  • Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Urban Delivery Trucks

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Urban Delivery Trucks - Engine Technology

  • CO2 Reduction Potential for Urban Delivery Trucks - Transmission, Tires, and Auxiliaries

12. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - AB Volvo

  • Volvo Powertrain Technology Outlook

  • Volvo Vehicle Technology Outlook

13. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Daimler AG

14. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - PACCAR Inc.

15. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Navistar, Inc.

16. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - VW Group (MAN SE)

17. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - VW Group (Scania AB)

18. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - IVECO

19. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - ASHOK LEYLAND

20. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Tata Motors

21. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Hino Motors, Ltd.

22. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

23. Growth Opportunity Universe, Truck OEM GHG Strategy

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Aerodynamics, Auxiliary Electrification, and Improved Thermal Efficiency for Diesel Engines will be Priorities for Diesel Engine Truck Manufacturers

  • Partial List of Acronyms Used in the Study

24. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byx6z5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truck-oem-strategies-for-ghgco2-regulation-compliance-report-2021-outlook-for-aerodynamics-and-advanced-diesel-combustion-technologies-is-strong-301378751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Here are two ways to play the energy space -- one that's focusing on the here and now, and another that's looking toward a very different future.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Ford’s Lightning pickup could make electric vehicles popular with all consumers, not just the green ones

    When President Joe Biden took Ford’s (F) electric F-150 Lightning pickup for a test drive in Dearborn, Mich., in May, the event was more than a White House photo op. It marked a new phase in an accelerating shift from gas-powered cars and trucks to electric vehicles, or EVs. In recent months, global auto manufacturers have released plans to electrify their vehicle fleets by 2030 or 2035, setting up a race to see who can most quickly shift entirely away from producing vehicles powered by gasoline.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring. The U.S. automaker, at an event attended by Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, said it would invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across three of the state's facilities to lift the vehicle's production. Ford's move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models.

  • Suncor partners with indigenous communities to buy stake in Northern Courier Pipeline

    Suncor, three First Nations and five Métis communities will own a 15% stake in this pipeline asset with a value of about C$1.3 billion. Oil and gas companies have been increasingly partnering with Canada's First Nations on projects as they play a pivotal role in Canada's oil industry.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Expands Into Europe?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • House Democrats plan EV tax credits of up to $12,500, as Republicans, Tesla, Toyota voice objections

    The Democratic-run House Ways and Means Committee's proposals for a $3.5 trillion spending package include new tax credits for electric vehicles, as Washington continues to push for a shift away from gasoline-powered cars.

  • These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Should Benefit From a New Infrastructure Bill

    More than a trillion dollars could be flowing into infrastructure spending and these companies could be big winners if Congress passes an infrastructure bill.

  • Why Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels Stocks Popped 11% Today

    Uranium stocks Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) popped on Tuesday, extending the broader rally in uranium stocks from yesterday. Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy popped 11% each by 2 p.m. EDT before closing the day up around 3% each. If you look carefully at their price performances in recent weeks, these stocks have been among the laggards in the industry, presenting traders and investors with a good opportunity to bet on them even as uranium prices continue to rally.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • What’s next for natural gas with prices at their highest in over 7 years

    Natural-gas prices reach their highest levels in more than seven years thanks to a slow recovery in Gulf of Mexico production after an August hurricane, and strong U.S. exports and tight supplies.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • Environment - FedEx's Approach to Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize

    At FedEx, we understand our business has an impact on the environment, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to minimize these impacts. Our Practical Sustainability philosophy and the results o...

  • Democrats Probe Oil Giants for Misleading Claims on Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are investigating the role major oil companies and their trade groups may have played in misleading the public on the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.Letters sent Thursday to the heads of Exxon Mobil Corp., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce seek information on any role they may have played in what the Democrats call a “long-running, industrywide campaign” of climate dis