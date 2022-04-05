Truck Transmission System Market Size to Grow by 6484.46 th Units | Increase in Sales of Pickup Trucks to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The truck transmission system market size is expected to grow by 6484.46 th units from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truck Transmission System Market by Volume and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a Free Sample Report. Find more valuable insights into the market

Truck Transmission System Market 2022-2026: Scope

The truck transmission system market report covers the following areas:

Truck Transmission System Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge

The increase in sales of pickup trucks is driving the truck transmission system market growth. The reopening of the economy, improving customer sentiments, stimulus checks, and tax refunds contribute to increased demand. The average price of a used pickup truck has increased. However, there is a high demand for used vehicles, especially full-size pickup trucks. Moreover, some buyers travel large distances to buy the items, regardless of the price. These two factors related to the coronavirus pandemic are driving the market growth. Therefore, the growing sales of pickup trucks will drive the global truck transmission system market.

Advanced transmission system design leading to vehicle malfunction and recalls is challenging the truck transmission system market growth. For instance, Daimler AG's Navistar brand has recalled nearly 21,000 trucks equipped with a faulty transmission, which led to the failure of an internal component in the clutch assembly, resulting in vehicle instability while moving. Such recalls raise concerns over the reliability of the transmission system and also pressurize different stakeholders operating in the value chain to undertake liability-sharing to share the cost burden. The maintenance and repair costs are also higher, which can incur additional costs. Such additional costs are hindering market growth.

Story continues

Truck Transmission System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Volume

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Truck Transmission System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the truck transmission system market, including Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Truck Transmission System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck transmission system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck transmission system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck transmission system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck transmission system market vendors

Related Reports:

Tire Cord Fabrics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Vacuumless Braking Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Truck Transmission System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2022-2026 6484.46 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Japan, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 08 Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Auto parts and equipment

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations:

*2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Service

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11 : Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Light-duty trucks

Medium and heavy-duty trucks

*Exhibit 22: Application by Volume - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application by Volume

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application by Volume

**5.3 Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 24: Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 25: Light-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Medium and heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 26: Medium and heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 27: Medium and heavy-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Application by volume

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application by volume

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

*Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

*Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increase in sales of pickup trucks

*8.1.2 Growing penetration rate of the automatic transmission system

*8.1.3 Increased use of aluminum in the truck transmission system

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Advanced transmission system design leading to vehicle malfunction and recalls

*8.2.2 Challenges associated with the design of transmission systems

*8.2.3 Growing demand and sales of all-electric vehicles

*Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increased use of high-speed transmission in trucks

*8.3.2 Rising adoption of all-electric powertrains

*8.3.3 Emergence of the triple-clutch transmission system

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Aisin Corp.

*Exhibit 50: Aisin Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Aisin Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 52: Aisin Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 53: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 54: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

**10.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

*Exhibit 55: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 56: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 57: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 58: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 59: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.

*Exhibit 60: American Axle and Manufacturing Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: American Axle and Manufacturing Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 62: American Axle and Manufacturing Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 63: American Axle and Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 64: American Axle and Manufacturing Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 BorgWarner Inc.

*Exhibit 65: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 68: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 69: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

**10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

*Exhibit 70: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news

*Exhibit 73: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

**10.8 Grupo KUO SAB de CV

*Exhibit 75: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Segment focus

**10.9 Magna International Inc.

*Exhibit 79: Magna International Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: Magna International Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: Magna International Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 82: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

**10.10 thyssenkrupp AG

*Exhibit 84: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview

*Exhibit 85: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news

*Exhibit 87: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 88: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

**10.11 Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

*Exhibit 89: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview

*Exhibit 90: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product and service

*Exhibit 91: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key news

*Exhibit 92: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

**10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

*Exhibit 93: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview

*Exhibit 94: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 95: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news

*Exhibit 96: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 97: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 99: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 101: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truck-transmission-system-market-size-to-grow-by-6484-46-th-units---increase-in-sales-of-pickup-trucks-to-boost-growth--technavio-301516796.html

SOURCE Technavio