What truckers really think, small fleet electrification and the parking problem – WTT

On Episode 709 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is coming to you live from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit.

FreightWaves’ Alan Adler joins the show to talk about electrification options for small fleets. Are any of them viable yet?



Truck Parking Club’s Evan Shelley and Hunter Shearer are celebrating their 365th parking location. We’ll learn how they’re rapidly scaling the number of available parking spots for America’s drivers.



Trucker and internet personality King Spud plays a round of what truckers really think. We’ll find out how he feels about lumpers, brokers, driver shortages, check calls and more.



Plus, Tesla lays off 6,000 workers; Heartland Express books another net loss; EXO closes Chattanooga office; and more.



