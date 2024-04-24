What truckers really think, small fleet electrification and the parking problem – WTT

Timothy Dooner
1 min read
0

On Episode 709 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is coming to you live from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit. 

FreightWaves’ Alan Adler joins the show to talk about electrification options for small fleets. Are any of them viable yet?

Truck Parking Club’s Evan Shelley and Hunter Shearer are celebrating their 365th parking location. We’ll learn how they’re rapidly scaling the number of available parking spots for America’s drivers. 

Trucker and internet personality King Spud plays a round of what truckers really think. We’ll find out how he feels about lumpers, brokers, driver shortages, check calls and more. 

Plus, Tesla lays off 6,000 workers; Heartland Express books another net loss; EXO closes Chattanooga office; and more.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The post What truckers really think, small fleet electrification and the parking problem – WTT appeared first on FreightWaves.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Old Dominion’s Q1 earnings meet estimate, but LTL stocks fall anyway

    An in-line earnings report and tepid guidance from Old Dominion sent shares of less-than-truckload carriers lower Wednesday. The post Old Dominion’s Q1 earnings meet estimate, but LTL stocks fall anyway appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • SunPower to Cut Almost One-Third of Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. will eliminate more than 25% of its workforce as the company copes with a prolonged slump in the rooftop solar business. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategySunPower will cut about 1,000 out of a total of about 3,800 employees, ac

  • Yen Weakens Past Key 155 Level, Adding to Intervention Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened beyond 155 per dollar for the first time in more than three decades, fueling risk that the key level may prompt Japan to step into the market.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyThe Asian nation’s currency depreciated as much as

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Target (TGT) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • IBM Nears Deal for HashiCorp at About $35 a Share

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is nearing a deal to acquire software company HashiCorp Inc. for about $35 per share, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyIBM and HashiCorp could announce the

  • 3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy the Latest Dip in Netflix Stock

    The streaming pioneer delivered a stellar set of results for the first quarter of 2024.

  • Ford earnings preview: Guidance update, shifting product strategy key for investors

    Ford will report first quarter results after the bell on Wednesday. Its changing product game plan will be front and center with its focus on gas and hybrid offerings to offset heavy spending on EVs.

  • AT&T beats estimates for subscriber additions, free cash flow

    (Reuters) -AT&T surpassed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter wireless subscriber additions and free cash flow on Wednesday as more people purchased its higher-tier unlimited plans. The telecom giant has been leaning on its 5G rollouts and plans that are usually cheaper than rivals such as Verizon to appeal to more budget-conscious consumers and drive growth in the competitive U.S. market. AT&T added 349,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, flying past expectations of 286,800 additions, according to five analysts polled by FactSet.

  • Citi’s Fraser Wary of Insurance Giants’ Role in Private Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser warned that there’s a risk to the growing number of insurers piling funds into direct lending opportunities. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyIt’s one of many risks tied to the rise of the pr

  • Florida’s Home Insurance Industry May Be Worse Than Anyone Realizes

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven property insurers in Florida went bankrupt in 2021 and 2022. The bankruptcies left thousands of homeowners scrambling to get new coverage, which often came with a big increase in cost. Worse, many had outstanding claims for hurricane damage that had not been addressed.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White Ho