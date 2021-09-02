U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

TruckPark Partners with Roady's Truck Stops to Address National Parking Shortage for Truckers

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckPark and Roady's Truck Stops today announced a new partnership to offer Roady's Independent Truck Stop members truck parking using TruckPark's on-demand app.

TruckPark is a Chicago-based company committed to improving the truck driving experience using technology to overcome the problem of finding and reserving safe, secure parking.

"This agreement is aimed to significantly address the national shortage of parking for long-haul truckers," said Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark. "Our goal from the beginning has been to offer safe, secure and easily accessible parking solutions to truck drivers. Partnering with Roady's will enable us to help make truck drivers' lives easier and less stressful."

Roady's Truck Stops are one of the largest groups of independently owned truck stops in the United States with locations across 38 states.

"Each year more than 10,000,000 truckers and travellers visit a Roady's facility and purchase over a billion gallons of fuel across more than 300 retail locations," said Scott Rhinehart of Roady's Truck Stops. "With that large platform, Roady's and our independent truck stops can make a sizable difference in the persistent problem truckers face—finding secure parking when and where they need it."

Independent drivers as well as fleets benefit from using the TruckPark platform. With its proprietary Enterprise Booking System (EBS), branded TruckPark Reserve, TruckPark provides dispatchers, with direct access to safe and secure parking, the ability to book multiple reservations seamlessly, and a guarantee by TruckPark that each parking spot will be available when the driver arrives to park.

TruckPark: Reserve. Relax. Repeat.

TruckPark Inc. is a values-based company driven by the mission "to empower truck drivers while providing a safe and unmatched experience." We will revolutionize the trucking industry by providing drivers with an easy and reliable app to find safe, secure parking, and an opportunity for private lot owners to maximize their revenues. www.truckpark.com

About Roady's Truck Stops

Roady's Truck Stops' mission is to preserve, improve and strengthen the hometown truck stop experience for commercial drivers and travelers everywhere by creating a strong network of independent truck stops, c-stores and service centers. www.roadys.com

TruckPark media contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@truckpark.com (630) 815-6586

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truckpark-partners-with-roadys-truck-stops-to-address-national-parking-shortage-for-truckers-301368479.html

SOURCE TruckPark

