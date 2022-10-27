U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    +16.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,236.00
    +364.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,438.25
    -7.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +13.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    +1.46 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,663.80
    -5.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0081 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0220
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    27.41
    -1.05 (-3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0200
    -0.3400 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,706.22
    +159.29 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.50
    +15.92 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.96
    +0.89 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence Survey Shows Owner-Operators Facing More Challenging Conditions Ahead

·3 min read

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderating economic activity and normalizing supply chains have reduced the need for capacity and are driving the outlook for rates and demand lower, leaving higher cost carriers worried about turning a profit in the coming months, according to the latest Bloomberg Intelligence | Truckstop survey of owner operators.

"Sentiment among survey respondents in the spot truckload market has turned significantly more bearish, according to survey respondents, about the prospects for demand and rates growth," said Lee Klaskow, senior freight transportation and logistics analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Current spot conditions may likely force a rebalancing, forcing higher-cost carriers to reassess their operations."

The Bloomberg | Truckstop 3Q22 Truckload Survey shows:

  • Pessimism among carriers has touched the pandemic lows seen in 1Q20: About 33% of respondents expect load growth to decline over the next six months, the lowest reading since 1Q20 and significantly higher than 3Q21 at 9%. Many carriers raised concerns over the strength of the upcoming peak season. Refrigerator carriers were the most optimistic, with only 10% of those surveyed projecting a volume decline in the coming months.

  • Spot rates decline, impacting carrier sentiment: Spot rates excluding fuel surcharges have fallen 31% since peaking in late December, which has negatively impacted carrier sentiment. Only 26% of carriers expect the rates to rise in the next six months, the lowest level since 1Q20. About 38% of carriers expect a drop over the next 3-6 months.

  • Total demand has taken a turn downward in 3Q: 74% of respondents noticed a drop from 2Q and about 57% said volume growth was down from a year earlier. The typical carrier reported an average decline of 30% in the number of loads available which is in line with the 37% drop in Truckstop's Spot Market Demand Index.

"The most important thing to Truckstop is that we continue to provide the tools and resources our customers need to keep their businesses moving forward, regardless of market conditions," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Our platform and solutions help carriers perform the critical day-to-day functions needed to help ensure they can weather these types of market fluctuations and remain profitable."

The Bloomberg | Truckstop survey of owner-operators and small fleets provides timely channel checks into the health of the spot market. The sample size was 128, consists of dry-van, flatbed, temperature-controlled and specialized/diversified carriers. Of the respondents, 64% operate just one tractor.

The complete survey is available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers via BI <GO>.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truckstop-and-bloomberg-intelligence-survey-shows-owner-operators-facing-more-challenging-conditions-ahead-301660500.html

SOURCE Truckstop Group LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that even enough?

    A study from Northwestern Mutual released this week found that U.S. adults anticipate they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20% rise since 2021. For many people, the idea of saving $1.25 million may seem insurmountable, but that lofty goal may not be enough to fund a retirement that could last decades, experts said. “People are really worried about retirement.”

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Caterpillar Sales Up 21% on Higher Prices, Equipment Sales

    The company reported third-quarter sales of $15 billion as demand for its construction and other heavy equipment held up.

  • Caterpillar Sidesteps Economic Uncertainty on Earnings Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. sold more of its iconic yellow bulldozers and other equipment, weathering supply chain snarls, surging raw material costs and a global economic slowdown. Its shares surged.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe bellwether company reported hig

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • Shopify beats revenue estimates as new tools pull in businesses

    Best known as a one-stop-shop platform for online businesses, Shopify is slowly moving into offline payments and adding more tools for businesses to connect with their shoppers online and build on the growth of influencers on social media. The new tools, such as the offline payments devices it provides retailers, could help Shopify cope with a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce.

  • How to find meaning in retirement — it may be closer than you think

    Charles Zucker was walking through Ikea with his wife not long after he retired from 19 years as executive director of the Texas Faculty Association. Based in Austin, Texas, at the time, Zucker had not really lined up — in detail — what he was going to do with his time. In Austin, one of the first things Zucker did was begin attending Sierra Club meetings.

  • Americans Say They Need $1.2 Million to Retire. Most Aren’t Saving Enough.

    A million dollars in retirement savings isn’t going to cut it anymore for a comfortable retirement. Americans are revising their savings goals upward, according to a new survey.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand

    Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices.

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • Caterpillar’s Earnings Beat Estimates. Profit Margins Are Expanding.

    Caterpillar's third-quarter earnings of $3.95 a share from $14.3 billion in equipment sales topped Wall Street forecasts.

  • Berkshire's Brooks running unit settles trademark case against Brooks Brothers

    Brooks, the running shoe unit of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, has settled a lawsuit accusing the retailer Brooks Brothers of diluting its reputation and confusing customers by marketing athletic wear with the "Brooks" name, but without "Brothers." U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle, where Brooks is based, ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit on Tuesday after the companies, whose roots date back more than a century, said the settlement resolved all claims and counterclaims. Brooks originally sued Brooks Brothers in February 2020, accusing it of undermining the companies' 1980 "coexistence" trademark agreement by seeking federal approval to use "Brooks" on clothing and sporting goods, as well as on retail stores.