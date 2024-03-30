The True Cost of the American Dream in Every State

Tomwang112 / iStock.com

Do you think you can afford the American dream in 2024?

To determine the true cost of the American dream, GOBankingRates began by defining it as a married couple with two children, owning a home for four along with a car and a pet. From there, each state was analyzed with criteria that included annual grocery costs, pet care costs (based on average annual cost of a dog and cat), annual mortgage with a 20% down payment, annual healthcare costs, utilities costs education costs and cost of child care for two children. All annual costs were added up to represent 50% of a households’ income and doubled to account for 30% discretionary spending and 20% for savings.

Ranked in order from most to least expensive, see the true cost of the American dream in all 50 states.

50. Hawaii

True cost of the American dream: $260,734

Total annual cost: $130,367

Grocery cost per year: $9,697

Pet care costs: $2,290

Annual car costs: $8,692

Median home price: $967,296

Annual mortgage: $64,067

Healthcare annual costs: $9,097

Utilities annual costs: $9,013

Education annual costs: $4,845

Child care annual costs: $22,667

49. California

True cost of the American dream: $245,723

Total annual cost: $122,861

Grocery cost per year: $9,306

Pet care costs: $1,759

Annual car costs: $8,694

Median home price: $785,294

Annual mortgage: $55,389

Healthcare annual costs: $8,018

Utilities annual costs: $7,553

Education annual costs: $3,721

Child care annual costs: $28,420

48. Massachusetts

True cost of the American dream: $242,982

Total annual cost: $121,491

Grocery cost per year: $8,749

Pet care costs: $1,861

Annual car costs: $8,693

Median home price: $616,983

Annual mortgage: $45,924

Healthcare annual costs: $8,343

Utilities annual costs: $7,976

Education annual costs: $3,936

Child care annual costs: $36,008

47. Washington

True cost of the American dream: $209,416

Total annual cost: $104,708

Grocery cost per year: $9,123

Pet care costs: $1,473

Annual car costs: $8,697

Median home price: $589,807

Annual mortgage: $42,309

Healthcare annual costs: $8,898

Utilities annual costs: $5,486

Education annual costs: $3,117

Child care annual costs: $25,605

46. New Jersey

True cost of the American dream: $207,462

Total annual cost: $103,731

Grocery cost per year: $8,525

Pet care costs: $1,447

Annual car costs: $8,698

Median home price: $519,941

Annual mortgage: $44,368

Healthcare annual costs: $7,338

Utilities annual costs: $6,451

Education annual costs: $3,060

Child care annual costs: $23,843

45. New Hampshire

True cost of the American dream: $200,291

Total annual cost: $100,145

Grocery cost per year: $8,475

Pet care costs: $1,449

Annual car costs: $8,705

Median home price: $475,398

Annual mortgage: $39,141

Healthcare annual costs: $8,365

Utilities annual costs: $7,804

Education annual costs: $3,066

Child care annual costs: $23,140

44. Colorado

True cost of the American dream: $199,235

Total annual cost: $99,617

Grocery cost per year: $8,425

Pet care costs: $1,335

Annual car costs: $8,699

Median home price: $550,989

Annual mortgage: $37,761

Healthcare annual costs: $7,420

Utilities annual costs: $5,439

Education annual costs: $2,824

Child care annual costs: $27,715

43. Connecticut

True cost of the American dream: $197,635

Total annual cost: $98,818

Grocery cost per year: $8,450

Pet care costs: $1,433

Annual car costs: $8,696

Median home price: $409,905

Annual mortgage: $33,175

Healthcare annual costs: $8,033

Utilities annual costs: $7,768

Education annual costs: $3,031

Child care annual costs: $28,232

42. New York

True cost of the American dream: $194,067

Total annual cost: $97,033

Grocery cost per year: $8,575

Pet care costs: $1,599

Annual car costs: $8,695

Median home price: $428,712

Annual mortgage: $33,025

Healthcare annual costs: $7,863

Utilities annual costs: $6,142

Education annual costs: $3,383

Child care annual costs: $27,752

41. Oregon

True cost of the American dream: $190,481

Total annual cost: $95,240

Grocery cost per year: $9,040

Pet care costs: $1,457

Annual car costs: $8,701

Median home price: $494,780

Annual mortgage: $35,789

Healthcare annual costs: $7,782

Utilities annual costs: $5,713

Education annual costs: $3,082

Child care annual costs: $23,677

40. Rhode Island

True cost of the American dream: $190,282

Total annual cost: $95,141

Grocery cost per year: $8,450

Pet care costs: $1,406

Annual car costs: $8,702

Median home price: $448,778

Annual mortgage: $34,571

Healthcare annual costs: $7,959

Utilities annual costs: $6,696

Education annual costs: $2,975

Child care annual costs: $24,383

39. Alaska

True cost of the American dream: $186,207

Total annual cost: $93,104

Grocery cost per year: $10,262

Pet care costs: $1,590

Annual car costs: $8,700

Median home price: $362,644

Annual mortgage: $26,630

Healthcare annual costs: $10,945

Utilities annual costs: $9,406

Education annual costs: $3,364

Child care annual costs: $22,207

38. Maryland

True cost of the American dream: $184,579

Total annual cost: $92,289

Grocery cost per year: $8,841

Pet care costs: $1,480

Annual car costs: $8,704

Median home price: $418,225

Annual mortgage: $30,753

Healthcare annual costs: $7,198

Utilities annual costs: $6,594

Education annual costs: $3,130

Child care annual costs: $25,589

37. Vermont

True cost of the American dream: $184,223

Total annual cost: $92,111

Grocery cost per year: $8,708

Pet care costs: $1,464

Annual car costs: $8,706

Median home price: $375,943

Annual mortgage: $30,577

Healthcare annual costs: $7,833

Utilities annual costs: $7,196

Education annual costs: $3,098

Child care annual costs: $24,529

36. Virginia

True cost of the American dream: $174,580

Total annual cost: $87,290

Grocery cost per year: $8,359

Pet care costs: $1,294

Annual car costs: $8,707

Median home price: $383,327

Annual mortgage: $27,497

Healthcare annual costs: $7,553

Utilities annual costs: $6,213

Education annual costs: $2,738

Child care annual costs: $24,929

35. Minnesota

True cost of the American dream: $173,850

Total annual cost: $86,925

Grocery cost per year: $8,159

Pet care costs: $1,195

Annual car costs: $8,703

Median home price: $328,696

Annual mortgage: $24,367

Healthcare annual costs: $8,070

Utilities annual costs: $5,564

Education annual costs: $2,528

Child care annual costs: $28,338

34. Utah

True cost of the American dream: $173,440

Total annual cost: $86,720

Grocery cost per year: $8,251

Pet care costs: $1,311

Annual car costs: $8,712

Median home price: $519,469

Annual mortgage: $35,705

Healthcare annual costs: $6,725

Utilities annual costs: $5,653

Education annual costs: $2,773

Child care annual costs: $17,591

33. Nevada

True cost of the American dream: $169,717

Total annual cost: $84,859

Grocery cost per year: $8,550

Pet care costs: $1,283

Annual car costs: $8,708

Median home price: $441,950

Annual mortgage: $30,465

Healthcare annual costs: $6,777

Utilities annual costs: $5,903

Education annual costs: $2,714

Child care annual costs: $20,459

32. Arizona

True cost of the American dream: $167,693

Total annual cost: $83,847

Grocery cost per year: $8,492

Pet care costs: $1,377

Annual car costs: $8,711

Median home price: $436,307

Annual mortgage: $30,251

Healthcare annual costs: $6,932

Utilities annual costs: $5,677

Education annual costs: $2,913

Child care annual costs: $19,495

31. Montana

True cost of the American dream: $167,336

Total annual cost: $83,668

Grocery cost per year: $8,517

Pet care costs: $1,307

Annual car costs: $8,717

Median home price: $450,517

Annual mortgage: $31,731

Healthcare annual costs: $7,220

Utilities annual costs: $5,528

Education annual costs: $2,765

Child care annual costs: $17,883

30. Maine

True cost of the American dream: $163,625

Total annual cost: $81,813

Grocery cost per year: $8,459

Pet care costs: $1,396

Annual car costs: $8,714

Median home price: $379,011

Annual mortgage: $28,590

Healthcare annual costs: $7,604

Utilities annual costs: $6,356

Education annual costs: $2,953

Child care annual costs: $17,741

29. Wisconsin

True cost of the American dream: $161,510

Total annual cost: $80,755

Grocery cost per year: $8,243

Pet care costs: $1,208

Annual car costs: $8,710

Median home price: $289,236

Annual mortgage: $22,888

Healthcare annual costs: $8,299

Utilities annual costs: $6,088

Education annual costs: $2,555

Child care annual costs: $22,764

28. Delaware

True cost of the American dream: $160,494

Total annual cost: $80,247

Grocery cost per year: $8,475

Pet care costs: $1,284

Annual car costs: $8,715

Median home price: $371,763

Annual mortgage: $25,701

Healthcare annual costs: $7,626

Utilities annual costs: $5,832

Education annual costs: $2,717

Child care annual costs: $19,897

27. Florida

True cost of the American dream: $159,932

Total annual cost: $79,966

Grocery cost per year: $8,267

Pet care costs: $1,279

Annual car costs: $8,718

Median home price: $409,638

Annual mortgage: $29,548

Healthcare annual costs: $7,131

Utilities annual costs: $5,796

Education annual costs: $2,706

Child care annual costs: $16,520

26. Illinois

True cost of the American dream: $156,739

Total annual cost: $78,369

Grocery cost per year: $8,143

Pet care costs: $1,170

Annual car costs: $8,709

Median home price: $255,278

Annual mortgage: $21,401

Healthcare annual costs: $7,021

Utilities annual costs: $5,278

Education annual costs: $2,475

Child care annual costs: $24,174

25. Idaho

True cost of the American dream: $156,593

Total annual cost: $78,296

Grocery cost per year: $8,392

Pet care costs: $1,252

Annual car costs: $8,726

Median home price: $443,630

Annual mortgage: $30,936

Healthcare annual costs: $7,309

Utilities annual costs: $5,105

Education annual costs: $2,649

Child care annual costs: $13,927

24. Nebraska

True cost of the American dream: $153,182

Total annual cost: $76,591

Grocery cost per year: $7,960

Pet care costs: $1,154

Annual car costs: $8,713

Median home price: $251,976

Annual mortgage: $19,990

Healthcare annual costs: $7,235

Utilities annual costs: $5,105

Education annual costs: $2,442

Child care annual costs: $23,991

23. Wyoming

True cost of the American dream: $152,110

Total annual cost: $76,055

Grocery cost per year: $8,500

Pet care costs: $1,173

Annual car costs: $8,720

Median home price: $333,745

Annual mortgage: $22,906

Healthcare annual costs: $7,397

Utilities annual costs: $5,218

Education annual costs: $2,483

Child care annual costs: $19,657

22. Pennsylvania

True cost of the American dream: $151,512

Total annual cost: $75,756

Grocery cost per year: $8,267

Pet care costs: $1,214

Annual car costs: $8,716

Median home price: $256,822

Annual mortgage: $20,015

Healthcare annual costs: $6,969

Utilities annual costs: $6,392

Education annual costs: $2,569

Child care annual costs: $21,614

21. North Carolina

True cost of the American dream: $149,883

Total annual cost: $74,941.71

Grocery cost per year: $8,151.13

Pet care costs: $1,210.31

Annual car costs: $8,721

Median home price: $324,113

Annual mortgage: $23,088

Healthcare annual costs: $7,989

Utilities annual costs: $5,629

Education annual costs: $2,561

Childcare annual costs: $17,593

20. Texas

True cost of the American dream: $147,535

Total annual cost: $73,767

Grocery cost per year: $7,952

Pet care costs: $1,177

Annual car costs: $8,719

Median home price: $299,474

Annual mortgage: $23,908

Healthcare annual costs: $6,939

Utilities annual costs: $6,195

Education annual costs: $2,491

Child care annual costs: $16,386

19. Indiana

True cost of the American dream: $145,431

Total annual cost: $72,715

Grocery cost per year: $8,184

Pet care costs: $1,156

Annual car costs: $8,722

Median home price: $231,797

Annual mortgage: $16,558

Healthcare annual costs: $7,124

Utilities annual costs: $6,356

Education annual costs: $2,445

Child care annual costs: $22,170

18. Georgia

True cost of the American dream: $144,343

Total annual cost: $72,172

Grocery cost per year: $8,151

Pet care costs: $1,153

Annual car costs: $8,727

Median home price: $323,386

Annual mortgage: $23,359

Healthcare annual costs: $7,412

Utilities annual costs: $5,093

Education annual costs: $2,440

Child care annual costs: $15,836

17. Michigan

True cost of the American dream: $141,808

Total annual cost: $70,904

Grocery cost per year: $8,209

Pet care costs: $1,151

Annual car costs: $8,725

Median home price: $230,579

Annual mortgage: $17,716

Healthcare annual costs: $6,895

Utilities annual costs: $6,023

Education annual costs: $2,434

Child care annual costs: $19,751

16. Kansas

True cost of the American dream: $140,893

Total annual cost: $70,446

Grocery cost per year: $8,076

Pet care costs: $1,106

Annual car costs: $8,724

Median home price: $218,078

Annual mortgage: $16,668

Healthcare annual costs: $7,161

Utilities annual costs: $6,350

Education annual costs: $2,340

Child care annual costs: $20,020

15. Tennessee

True cost of the American dream: $140,557

Total annual cost: $70,279

Grocery cost per year: $8,118

Pet care costs: $1,147

Annual car costs: $8,730

Median home price: $310,207

Annual mortgage: $21,632

Healthcare annual costs: $6,511

Utilities annual costs: $5,516

Education annual costs: $2,426

Child care annual costs: $16,199

14. North Dakota

True cost of the American dream: $140,239

Total annual cost: $70,119

Grocery cost per year: $7,827

Pet care costs: $1,201

Annual car costs: $8,723

Median home price: $252,455

Annual mortgage: $18,387

Healthcare annual costs: $8,218

Utilities annual costs: $5,909

Education annual costs: $2,542

Child care annual costs: $17,312

13. New Mexico

True cost of the American dream: $140,113

Total annual cost: $70,056

Grocery cost per year: $8,010

Pet care costs: $1,194

Annual car costs: $8,729

Median home price: $293,801

Annual mortgage: $20,488

Healthcare annual costs: $7,338

Utilities annual costs: $5,546

Education annual costs: $2,526

Child care annual costs: $16,226

12. Iowa

True cost of the American dream: $138,014

Total annual cost: $69,007

Grocery cost per year: $8,026

Pet care costs: $1,147

Annual car costs: $8,728

Median home price: $212,618

Annual mortgage: $16,634

Healthcare annual costs: $7,346

Utilities annual costs: $5,689

Education annual costs: $2,426

Child care annual costs: $19,011

11. Ohio

True cost of the American dream: $137,842

Total annual cost: $68,921

Grocery cost per year: $8,425

Pet care costs: $1,203

Annual car costs: $8,731

Median home price: $218,937

Annual mortgage: $17,281

Healthcare annual costs: $7,235

Utilities annual costs: $5,909

Education annual costs: $2,545

Child care annual costs: $17,592

10. South Dakota

True cost of the American dream: $135,319

Total annual cost: $67,659

Grocery cost per year: $8,060

Pet care costs: $1,173

Annual car costs: $8,733

Median home price: $293,085

Annual mortgage: $21,903

Healthcare annual costs: $7,235

Utilities annual costs: $5,212

Education annual costs: $2,483

Child care annual costs: $12,860

9. Missouri

True cost of the American dream: $134,428

Total annual cost: $67,214

Grocery cost per year: $7,918

Pet care costs: $1,124

Annual car costs: $8,732

Median home price: $239,144

Annual mortgage: $17,489

Healthcare annual costs: $6,644

Utilities annual costs: $5,874

Education annual costs: $2,378

Child care annual costs: $17,055

8. South Carolina

True cost of the American dream: $133,939

Total annual cost: $66,969

Grocery cost per year: $8,243

Pet care costs: $1,210

Annual car costs: $8,734

Median home price: $289,251

Annual mortgage: $19,881

Healthcare annual costs: $6,984

Utilities annual costs: $6,344

Education annual costs: $2,561

Child care annual costs: $13,013

7. Oklahoma

True cost of the American dream: $124,555

Total annual cost: $62,277

Grocery cost per year: $7,844

Pet care costs: $1,095

Annual car costs: $8,736

Median home price: $200,364

Annual mortgage: $14,413

Healthcare annual costs: $6,843

Utilities annual costs: $5,850

Education annual costs: $2,316

Child care annual costs: $15,181

6. Louisiana

True cost of the American dream: $121,101

Total annual cost: $60,550

Grocery cost per year: $7,894

Pet care costs: $1,156

Annual car costs: $8,735

Median home price: $195,141

Annual mortgage: $13,393

Healthcare annual costs: $7,294

Utilities annual costs: $5,004

Education annual costs: $2,445

Child care annual costs: $14,630

5. West Virginia

True cost of the American dream: $120,559

Total annual cost: $60,279

Grocery cost per year: $8,176

Pet care costs: $1,114

Annual car costs: $8,737

Median home price: $155,333

Annual mortgage: $10,677

Healthcare annual costs: $7,139

Utilities annual costs: $5,701

Education annual costs: $2,356

Child care annual costs: $16,380

4. Alabama

True cost of the American dream: $117,924

Total annual cost: $58,962

Grocery cost per year: $7,985

Pet care costs: $1,121

Annual car costs: $8,739

Median home price: $217,961

Annual mortgage: $14,611

Healthcare annual costs: $6,429

Utilities annual costs: $6,100

Education annual costs: $2,373

Child care annual costs: $11,604

3. Kentucky

True cost of the American dream: $116,815

Total annual cost: $58,407

Grocery cost per year: $8,417

Pet care costs: $1,168

Annual car costs: $8,738

Median home price: $196,576

Annual mortgage: $14,022

Healthcare annual costs: $6,185

Utilities annual costs: $6,219

Education annual costs: $2,472

Child care annual costs: $11,185

2. Arkansas

True cost of the American dream: $116,511

Total annual cost: $58,256

Grocery cost per year: $7,918

Pet care costs: $1,130

Annual car costs: $8,740

Median home price: $198,530

Annual mortgage: $13,785

Healthcare annual costs: $6,466

Utilities annual costs: $5,457

Education annual costs: $2,391

Child care annual costs: $12,368

1. Mississippi

True cost of the American dream: $109,516

Total annual cost: $54,758

Grocery cost per year: $8,076

Pet care costs: $1,096

Annual car costs: $8,741

Median home price: $170,810

Annual mortgage: $11,911

Healthcare annual costs: $7,272

Utilities annual costs: $5,123

Education annual costs: $2,319

Child care annual costs: $10,220

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the true cost of the American dream by defining the American dream as a married couple with two children, for a house of four; owning a home, pet and car. From there, each state was analyzed according to the following criteria: (1) annual cost of groceries, based on the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey; this was then adjusted to the state’s cost of living using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living indices; (2) pet care costs, based on the average annual cost of a dog and cat, sourced from the ASPCA; this was then adjusted to each state’s cost of living; (3) annual mortgage, based on the state’s median home listing price, sourced from Zillow’s February 2024 index, plus a 20% down payment, 6.87% 30-year fixed mortgage, based on the March 21, 2024 rate from Freddie Mac and average state property tax rate; (4) annual healthcare costs, (5) utilities costs and (6) educations costs, were based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, using the consumer unit — Married Couple with Children – Total — since the average consumer unit size was four people, adjusted to each state’s cost of living; (7) annual cost of childcare for two children, sourced from the Economic Policy Institute. All these annual costs were added up, representing 50% of a households’ income which should be devoted to necessities, and then doubled (to account for 30% discretionary spending + 20% for savings) to determine the “true cost of the American dream.” All data compiled on March 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The True Cost of the American Dream in Every State