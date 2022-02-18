U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +21.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,351.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,265.25
    +100.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,039.00
    +13.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    -2.14 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.60
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.46
    +2.17 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1770
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,815.54
    -2,262.73 (-5.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.92
    -59.25 (-5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.81
    +19.44 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

True and dtac enter into agreement to create a new telecom-tech company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telenor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TELNF
  • TELNY
Telenor
Telenor

(Fornebu, 18 February 2022) True Corporation (“True”) and Total Access Communication (“dtac”) announced that following the completion of the merger due diligence, the Board of Directors of each company has approved the amalgamation and entered into an agreement to create a new telecom-tech company.

The new company, supported by sponsoring shareholders Charoen Pokphand Group (”C.P. Group”) and Telenor Group (“Telenor”), aims to meet increasing customer expectations and capture new growth opportunities in a fast-changing digital world. The company is a merger of equals that will combine skills and expertise from True and dtac and offer employees new opportunities at the forefront of digitalization.

The telecommunication business will remain core to the merged company, ensuring that consumers throughout the country benefit from continual improvements in 4G and 5G coverage with better network quality, reliability, and speed. In addition to connectivity services, growth opportunities will be technology driven, leveraging business opportunities within digital services, AI, cloud technology, and connected devices.

“The new company will have scale to both invest in network quality and make technology advancements that meet the changing needs of Thai consumers and support Thailand’s digital growth. This ensures telecom services that are attractive, affordable, and which enable innovation and partnerships for a wide range of new products,” says Jørgen Arentz Rostrup, Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Asia.

The new telecom-tech company aims to support Thailand’s digital transformation in line with the Thailand 4.0 policy by bringing new partnerships and global technology advancements to Thailand. To accelerate and stimulate growth in Thailand’s digital ecosystem, the new company, together with partners, intends to raise USD 100 - 200 million in venture capital, supporting promising digital startups focusing on new products and services that benefit Thai consumers.

True and dtac have filed a merger notification with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) and informed NBTC on their readiness to provide further information or clarification as needed.

As announced on 22 November 2021, there will be a voluntary tender offer (VTO) following regulatory approval where all shareholders of True and dtac will have the choice to participate in the tender or continue as shareholders in the amalgamated company, which will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The outcome of the VTO will determine the final equalized ownership percentage between C.P. Group and Telenor. The transaction will be subject to approvals by shareholders and customary regulatory approvals.

The current operations of True and dtac will continue to run their businesses independently until the transaction is completed, which is expected to be within 2022. A joint integration planning project will be established to work on business development, synergies, and transition planning.

Press contact:

David Fidjeland, Media Relations, Telenor Group
+47 934 67 224 | david.fidjeland@telenor.com



Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of C

  • DraftKings Reports Earnings Friday. Investors Want to See a Path to Profits.

    The company is expected to show sizable losses this year as it spends to attract customers in many new states, including New York.

  • Russia-Ukraine, and the Fed make for Catch 22 market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 18, 2022.

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Futures Advance on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures rose on Friday as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipEu

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Oil heads for weekly fall on Iranian oil hopes

    London (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Friday and were heading for a weekly fall as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Brent crude futures fell $2.44, or 2,6%, to $90.53 a barrel BY 1032 GMT, extending a 1.9% drop from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed $2.39, or 2.6%, to $89.37 a barrel after sliding 2% on Thursday.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.