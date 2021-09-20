U.S. markets closed

/C O R R E C T I O N -- TN Capital Advisors/

3 min read
In this article:
In the news release, True North Capital Advisors Welcomes Tony Allott as Senior Advisor, issued 20-Sep-2021 by TN Capital Advisors over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the beginning of the second paragraph should read, "Allott, who continues to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board at Silgan Holdings Inc..." The beginning of the third paragraph should read, "During Allott's tenure as CEO, Silgan executed a strategy..." and the following sentence has been added to the end of the fourth paragraph, "True North will not be involved with clients that are in competitive packaging markets with Silgan." The complete, corrected release follows:

True North Capital Advisors Welcomes Tony Allott as Senior Advisor

Former CEO of NASDAQ-listed Silgan Holdings Inc. expands the Firm's deep mergers and acquisitions expertise

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TN Capital Advisors ("True North"), a mergers & acquisitions advisory boutique, today announced that Tony Allott will join as Senior Advisor.

Allott, who continues to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board at Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN), and was the company's Chief Executive Officer until September 1, has had a distinguished career over 16 years managing a global manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging and dispensing solutions. During his time at Silgan, he oversaw the completion of more than 20 acquisitions, significantly diversifying its businesses and becoming a global market leader.

During Allott's tenure as CEO, Silgan executed a strategy of diversifying its geographic footprint and expanding its product range and growth opportunities. His experience in merging teams, working with Boards and investors, integrating acquisitions and witnessing both successes and failures, provides him with a unique operational perspective from which he can provide counsel to management teams not only in the strategic planning and execution phases of the transaction process, but also in the integration process.

Pat McDonough, Founder of True North, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Tony aboard. He offers a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities of major business transactions, which will serve as a valuable resource to our corporate clients. His addition significantly strengthens True North's mission of providing objective, seasoned, and differentiated advice for any and all strategic considerations that are important to the directors and officers we serve. True North will not be involved with clients that are in competitive packaging markets with Silgan."

Mr. Allott commented, "I have always been impressed with the level of experienced advice and support provided by True North, and believe this combination with practical operational and implementation capability will make our client offering truly unique."

Prior Silgan, Mr. Allott was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Applied Extrusion Technologies, Inc., or AET, a manufacturer of flexible packaging. He also served as Corporate Controller and Director of Financial Reporting of Ground Round Restaurants. He began his professional career as a certified public accountant with Deloitte.

About True North

True North benefits from the 30+ years of mergers and acquisitions experiences of its founder, Pat McDonough, and the operational and transaction integration experience of senior advisor Tony Allott. The firm represents select corporate issuer firms with advice on all strategic matters, including acquisitions, mergers, sales, divestitures, spin-offs, restructurings, and recapitalizations. True North was founded on providing clients best in class creative and innovative thought around transaction ideas and transaction structures, outstanding analytics and presentation of those complicated analytics in a clear way. For additional information, please visit https://www.tncapitaladvisors.com.

Media Contacts:
Nick Rust
Prosek Partners
(646) 818-9252
nrust@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-north-capital-advisors-welcomes-tony-allott-as-senior-advisor-301379060.html

SOURCE TN Capital Advisors

