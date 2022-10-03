True North Commercial REIT Announces Timing of Release of Q3-2022 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) announced today it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 47 properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

