True North Commercial REIT Announces Timing of Release of Q4-2022 Results

·1 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) announced today it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 47 properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, and any other information relating to the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c1510.html

