U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.17
    +1.91 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.28 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9550
    +0.5050 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,859.33
    -286.46 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.30
    +1.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

True North Commercial REIT Announces Timing of Release of Q4-2021 Results

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) announced today it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, and any other information relating to the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c6853.html

