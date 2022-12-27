U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

True North Equity Partners Donating 800 Pinstripe Bowl Tickets to Children's Charities

·2 min read

--Providing a Maroon & Gold Win for Underprivileged NYC-Area Kids

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Slipka, CEO of True North Equity Partners ("True North"), today announced that the company is purchasing 800 tickets to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl and donating them to the charities Tickets for Kids and Kids in Seats to benefit underprivileged youth in the New York City area.

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl will take place at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, on December 29 and will feature the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team versus the Syracuse Orange.

"At True North, we have been longtime supporters of Gopher football and also have been the main funding partner of the Slipka Foundation, which supports education, character-building, and community engagement initiatives to benefit youth," said Slipka. "The Gophers being in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl provides us with an opportunity to buy tickets for kids' charities and support several things we love all at the same time. It's a maroon-and-gold win all around!"

"We are fortunate to have a partner with True North to purchase and donate a significant block of tickets for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl," said Dusty Clements, University of Minnesota deputy director of athletics. "Thanks to True North, we are at once maximizing the Golden Gopher impact on youth charities near the bowl site and hitting key metrics that bowls look at in determining which schools they select each year."

Minneapolis-based True North is a family of independent businesses that spans diverse sectors: transportation and logistics, precision manufacturing, distribution, technology, business services, software, sports, hospitality, and real estate. The combined family of over 25 independently owned small businesses has revenues in excess of $220 million.

More information about True North is available at www.truenorthequitypartners.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-north-equity-partners-donating-800-pinstripe-bowl-tickets-to-childrens-charities-301710110.html

SOURCE True North Equity Partners

