True P&L: Social Crypto Trading Platform for Transparent, Profitable Trading

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / True P&L will be holding their anticipated dual IDO on Duckstarter and Poolz Finance, on May 18th. As well as the IDOs, there will also be an IEO held on Gate.io.

Incubated by DuckDao, True P&L is led by a team of leaders who have had previous successful exits. Their private raise was oversubscribed by 20X. Among their backers are Blocksync Ventures, AU21, Lotus Capital, and Gate.io.

True P&L (also True PNL) is a public rating and social cryptocurrency trading platform created to solve the lack of transparency on copy trading platforms. A common problem on copy trading platforms is incorrect reporting of trading performance.

True PNL aims to solve this problem by obtaining live data from traders' accounts, making it easy for investors to verify their performance. Investors and other traders can accurately verify their performance in real-time.

Why True P&L?

True P&L's working model is different from other copy trading platforms. It allows traders and investors to engage or interact towards strengthening the crypto community, and not just to mimic trades.

Unlike other copy trading platforms, True P&L offers ease of trading for traders of all levels, with an added social component. Traders can share their strategies and technical analysis with the community, and collaborate with traders and investors transparently.

As a public rating platform, True P&L helps traders and investors connect to perform profitable trades in a transparent manner. The platform itself is secure, as the API keys are only used to generate reports from traders' accounts where all funds are kept on.

The goal of the platform is to democratize crypto trading by building an interactive community of traders and providing non-custodial asset management through API keys. The statistical data available on the platform allow investors to make informed, data-backed decisions when copying trades.

Story continues

In the same vein, traders will be able to conduct in-depth research with advanced analytical tools to deliver more profitable and tested strategies. Traders with consistent profits will gain lots of followers, which means more earnings, through passive income over time.

Even more, the True P&L platform rewards profitable traders by sharing their trades through the API connection. This allows users to spot traders with track record of successful trades and copy their trades in one click. The platform allows users to connect using popular cryptocurrency exchanges, including BitMEX and Binance.

How It Works

The cryptocurrency market is volatile, and this can be a good or bad thing in itself, depending on the market direction. Still, the fact remains that crypto trading can be a scary place for most beginners with little or zero experience.

By definition, crypto trading would at least require a proper understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis. It's no news that learning crypto trading isn't an easy task, not to mention it can be overwhelming and intimidating. Thought it doesn't need to be when you're working with the help of the automated trading system. Thanks to this setup, newbies can.

True P&L creates advanced trading bots which follow technical-analysis trading logic, test their past performances, tune parameters regarding the current market conditions, and fully control its execution.

Traders can visit https://truepnl.com/trading and choose a bot to connect through the API keys. Once the bot is linked to the trader's exchange account, they can start trading immediately.

The bots are equipped with reliable signals through TradingView, proper risk management (using stop-loss and take-profit) and profitable order execution through commissions and low slippage.

On True P&L, users can follow traders with successful trading history over a long period. This is possible through asset management APIs; once a trader registers on the platform, they connect their exchange to the PNL platform through read-only API keys.

Follow True P&L's media channels to stay up to date with the latest news:

Official website: https://truepnl.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/truepnlchat

Medium - https://truepnl.medium.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/truepnl

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/truepnl/

Media Contact: RTC Media@RT.Capital Website: https://RT.Capital

SOURCE: True P&L





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/645604/True-PL-Social-Crypto-Trading-Platform-for-Transparent-Profitable-Trading



