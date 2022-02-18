U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,190.13
    -310.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

A true team effort: Comerica Bank huddles up with the Detroit Lions and United Way for Southeastern Michigan to benefit Detroit students

·4 min read

DETROIT, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with Comerica's longtime commitment of supporting the communities it serves, the company is huddling up with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and the Detroit Lions to donate books to students at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School for the 2022 United Way Hometown Huddle outreach.

Comerica Southeast Michigan volunteer coordinators (L-R) Shayla Tartt, Antoinette Frost and Shaelese King meet up with Lions team mascot, Roary, as the team picked up literacy kits for Detroit elementary school students.
Comerica Southeast Michigan volunteer coordinators (L-R) Shayla Tartt, Antoinette Frost and Shaelese King meet up with Lions team mascot, Roary, as the team picked up literacy kits for Detroit elementary school students.

For this year's event, nearly 100 Comerica Bank volunteers were involved throughout the entire initiative.

"We are proud of how our colleagues so readily stepped up to participate, led by our Southeast Michigan coordinators, Antoinette Frost and Shaelese King, and really mobilizing 97 volunteers to pack kits for this annual event," said Patricia McCann, Comerica Bank Vice President of social impact and national employee volunteer program manager. "Comerica and our colleagues understand and value the importance of relationships and that only through collective action can we really make a difference."

During this year's Martin Luther King Day of National Service, numerous colleagues made it a day when they volunteered time purchasing books with gift cards provided by the Detroit Lions that will help the students learn a variety of skills, including financial literacy.

Comerica selected "The Everything Kids' Money Book: Earn It, Save It, Watch it Grow" by Brette McWhorter Sember to include in the kits distributed as a way to promote financial empowerment among youth.

After the books were purchased by volunteers, Comerica Bank, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and the Detroit Lions regathered and hosted a virtual packing party on January 31. Participants prepared the collected items that not only featured books but additional school supplies that support students in the Detroit Public Community School District.

"Even during times when our engagements take different forms because of the pandemic, Hometown Huddle and the collaboration with the Lions and United Way delivers every year," said McCann.

"We replicated a similar format as we did last year, and we wanted to continue finding different ways to impact our youth. Literacy is critical to a student's learning and development. Providing them resources to grow in that area is vital."

McCann continued, "We also advocate extensively for financial literacy because we believe strongly that educating youth on sound financial principles leads to financial empowerment. We hope that positively shapes the rest of their lives."

The virtual packing party, hosted by Lions alum and Detroit Lions radio network color commentator Lomas Brown, brought together the Lions, United Way and Comerica. Lions long-snapper Scott Daly made an appearance to help participants get warmed-up for the packing party.

Representatives from United Way also presented an exercise with participants to shed light on financial instability among struggling individuals and families.

A week later, representatives of the Detroit Lions, led by team mascot Roary, met back up with Comerica colleagues on Feb. 7 at Comerica's Livonia Operations Center to pick up packed-up kits. Roary and the Lions front office team members then delivered the kits to DPCSD.

"Hometown Huddle is a signature volunteer event for Comerica. Our colleagues are excited every year to participate, and we believe the time we set aside to assist will have a lasting impact on others," said McCann.

Each year, Hometown Huddle efforts support different causes. Last year, hundreds of Detroit Public School students received welcome packages that included personal care items in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the efforts of volunteers at Comerica Bank, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and the Detroit Lions, the group packaged more than 600 personal care kits, complete with towels, deodorant, toothpaste, dental floss and body wash.

Typically held on a Tuesday each fall, both Hometown Huddle events had to pivot and refocus due to the pandemic.

The Hometown Huddle project was started by the National Football League (NFL) and United Way back in 1999 and has become a highly successful outreach program throughout the League with its 32 franchises and numerous community and corporate partners.

The NFL's relationship with United Way first launched in 1974 and is now 43 years and going.

It was through Comerica's existing partnerships with the Detroit Lions and United Way the company became involved with the annual event focused on community impact.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-true-team-effort-comerica-bank-huddles-up-with-the-detroit-lions-and-united-way-for-southeastern-michigan-to-benefit-detroit-students-301485964.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsIndia Protests Agai

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Ford CEO considering ways to run EV business separately: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on rumors that Ford could spin off its electric vehicle business.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday morning, after Bloomberg reported that the company is looking at ways to split its new (and booming) electric-vehicle (EV) business from its legacy internal-combustion engine (ICE) product line. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, Ford's shares were up about 3.2% from Thursday's closing price. Bloomberg reported that CEO Jim Farley and other senior executives are looking at ways to separate Ford's EV operation from its legacy business.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Charlie Munger explains why Berkshire didn't make any big acquisitions during the pandemic

    Global mergers and acquisitions activity hit record highs during the pandemic as companies took significant steps to shape the trajectory of their futures in a post-COVID world. However, Berkshire Hathaway notably did not acquire any large companies throughout the pandemic.

  • Annaly Capital Gets Roughed Up by Bond Market Volatility

    The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.

  • Dow Jones Retreats As Russia Makes Ukraine Move; Roku Crashes As Ford Revs Up; GE Stock Dives

    The Dow Jones retreated as fears rose a Russia invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Roku stock collapsed on earnings while GE stock fell.