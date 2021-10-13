U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.25
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,204.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,626.50
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.10
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    +0.15 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5560
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,716.39
    -2,719.44 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.15
    -34.62 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.63
    -40.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

True Ventures is diving deeper into digital assets, aided by a former Homeland Security lawyer

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Many more investment firms are tracking #cryptotwitter than might have been the case even a year ago, but True Ventures isn't necessarily among them, suggests cofounder Jon Callaghan. As with hardware, synthetic biology, and a lot of other areas where True has made early and often lucrative bets, True was pulled into the world of digital assets back in 2014 largely by founders it backed previously and who have increasingly moved into this brave new realm. There are a lot of them. Callaghan says that of the 388 founders in the "active" True Ventures portfolio, 55 are currently working on digital assets.

Investing in some of these tokens and protocols and DAOs -- decentralized autonomous organizations with no central leadership but instead a community that's organized around a specific set of rules -- isn't for the faint of heart. But that's kind of the idea. Like a lot of early investors in the space, Callaghan is counting on a willingness to leap into the great abyss to produce outsize returns in the future. He likens investing in decentralized assets to more traditional venture investing, with a major "asterisk."

As he explains it, "We're always looking at people, people, people, then market, then tech." With digital assets, there is a comparatively new facet, "which is the structure, which is totally different." While some deals may involve good-old fashioned equity, in other cases, True "might be buying rights to token sales, and tokens are also different because they might have governance rights or voting rights or vesting [schedules] or lock-ups," he says. Or, they might not.

Of course, Callaghan isn't crazy. Though the firm's limited partners are pleased that early investments that made them nervous -- including in Bitcoin and Ethereum -- now look prescient, True's team knows what it doesn't know, which is why it just brought aboard Gus Coldebella to focus on global public policy and regulation.

Coldebella spent the last year as the general counsel and chief compliance officer of Paradigm, the crypto-focused investment firm that is reportedly closing a giant new fund. He also spent a little more than a year with the digital currency company Circle, where served as the company's chief legal officer.

Most important to True, perhaps, Coldebella was the chief legal officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a stretch during the aughts, and he still has relationships with regulators, which can be exceedingly helpful when you're trying to invest in digital assets.

Indeed, Coldebella's considerable task at True will largely be to help the firm -- and its portfolio companies -- navigate new and changing regulations as they are written and to work closely with the firm's internal crypto team, which comprises partner Adam D'Augelli; firm associate John O'Connell; Dave Balter, who is the founder and CEO of the crypto analytics platform Flipside Crypto; and entrepreneur and True partner Kevin Rose, who also produces the highly popular "Modern Finance" podcast.

He'll have a lot of people to keep updated. Among True's many related bets, it has poured money into the digital asset protocols Ampleforth and RAI Finance; into the trading platform FutureSwap; into Art Blocks, a project that generates original artwork on the Ethereum blockchain; and into infrastructure software, like that of Forte.

The larger question Coldebella will be trying to help True answer, of course, is how a venture firm smartly and safely participates in something that's not even a company. And that's a question "that’s not just germane and critical for us and our funds," notes Callaghan, "but it's something that SEC and global governments are trying to figure out, too."

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Is Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) A Good Stock To Buy?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

    An economic slowdown in China could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest warned in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Airbnb has no ‘direct competition’: analyst

    Cowen Managing Director Kevin Kopelman&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the unprecedented growth from Airbnb that has led to an upgrade by Cowen, the evidence that supports this upgrade, and the state of competition in the hospitality industry.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Woes; Market Rally Fizzles Again Despite Tesla, Upstart

    Futures fell on an Apple iPhone production report. The market rally closed poorly, despite Upstart and more making strong moves.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Qualcomm Stock Is Rising After Its Board Approved a Huge Buyback Plan

    The mobile chip maker said its board had approved a new $10 billion buyback plan, which is effectively immediately.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Should I Avoid HP Inc. (HPQ)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Apple’s Suppliers Drop as Chip Crunch to Hit IPhone Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s suppliers dropped Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the tech giant is likely to slash its iPhone 13 production target for 2021 due to chip shortages, citing people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the B