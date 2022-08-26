U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.50
    -13.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,200.00
    -73.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,097.75
    -58.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.20
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.07
    +0.55 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    -0.67 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1785
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0040
    +0.5340 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,427.36
    -306.82 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.04
    -2.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.27
    +20.53 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Truecaller for Business launches new and enhanced capabilities for enterprise customers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRUE-B.ST

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller for Business ("TfB"), Truecallers enterprise offering, is now launching several enhanced features like "Video Caller ID", "Call Me back-function", "Call Ratings" and "Surveys". Improvements have also been made to the platform to be able to onboard new clients faster. The new capabilities significantly strengthen Truecallers current enterprise offering.

Truecaller for Business, Truecallers enterprise offering, which was launched late 2020 has since inception onboarded a large spectrum of clients across different sectors in India and other focus markets like South Africa, Egypt, Malaysia, and Israel. In total TfB now has customers in 32 countries.

TfB sees good traction across categories of businesses with use cases around service, support and fulfillment, ride-hailing, logistics and delivery, marketing and sales, security, and fraud management.

TfB's solutions are aimed at protecting business's brand and consumers from getting impacted by impersonation and fraud; it also brings in contact center efficiency, reducing costs on the customer support front. The offering has been well received by a wide range of well-known global and local brands and is the relatively fastest growing revenue stream for Truecaller.

In the effort to further build seamless CX (Customer Experience) among a large community of business customers, Truecaller has been working on developing new capabilities and agile experiences on the platform.

"Video Caller ID" capability is now rolled out fully to enable branded, contextual videos to differentiate business Caller Identity from the rest. After a successful early access program, the feature is live and has experienced initial good response among consumer brands, automobiles, real estate, fintech, and other sectors as part of their business calling communication lifecycle.

For businesses to get actionable intent from their customers receiving calls, the "Call Me Back" capability is now live on the platform. The feature enables enterprises to get call-back requests from customers that might miss an important call. This is one of the first of its kind capability in the market, allowing two-way communication between customers and businesses even when calls are unanswered, further enabling trusted and productive business communication. In addition, the capability will help companies to streamline their calling process and increase their ROI from the overall calling workflow.

Further capabilities like Call Ratings and Surveys are soon being launched as part of the expanded suite of business offerings that will allow businesses to derive real-world insights from end customers to evolve their communication experience.

As part of business platform experience evolution, the company has rolled out a refreshed Verified Business caller ID activation workflow which improves business onboarding by activating their numbers much faster and further shortens the go live cycle for businesses. With increased demand for TfB services, these platform enhancements allow more businesses to get started on the platform in a shorter time.

"I am very pleased that we now launch new products and features that further improves our value proposition to our enterprise customers. With this ramp up we improve our future growth prospects for our business offering" says Alan Mamedi CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for business to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/truecaller-for-business-launches-new-and-enhanced-capabilities-for-enterprise-customers,c3620711

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3620711/1619294.pdf

220826_TfB_eng

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/tfb,c3082995

TfB

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecaller-for-business-launches-new-and-enhanced-capabilities-for-enterprise-customers-301612998.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Belk sues former CEO Patel, GameStop for ‘deceptive practices,’ poaching employees

    The Charlotte-based department store chain filed the lawsuit this week in North Carolina federal court.

  • Oil prices rise on signs of improving demand, gain 3% on week

    Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, although further gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day. Brent crude futures climbed 99 cents, or 1%, to $100.33 a barrel by 0620 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $93.50. ANZ Research analysts said comments from some U.S. central bank officials ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday had cast a cloud over the economic backdrop.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

    ChargePoint, the largest U.S. producer of EV charging stations, is rolling out an advertising display business

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowe

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • Novartis to shutter eastern NC manufacturing site with 240 workers

    A manufacturing facility in Wilson is scheduled to close as a global pharmaceutical company is in the midst of a major restructuring.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]