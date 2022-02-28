U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Truecaller partners with Tanla to deliver a first-of-its-kind distinctive digital experience for business messaging

·3 min read
In this article:
  • TRUE-B.ST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce a partnership in India with Tanla Platforms Limited. Truecaller Business Messaging will be powered by Tanla's Wisely platform. In the first stage, the estimated volume of instant messages delivered is estimated to reach 1 billion in the first year.

"We have had a fruitful collaboration with Tanla since 2021 through its subsidiary Karix Mobile, where we offer the Verified Business Caller ID for their enterprise customers. That we are now able to extend this partnership to also include business messaging opens up for a whole new way of communicating for many Indian businesses. Our partnership with Tanla is a step forward to offer a simple and effective communication platform for businesses. Tanla and Truecaller will bring in critically-important capabilities and is a partnership of two leading companies bringing their innovation platforms together to help enterprises connect with their customers with content that matters. It overcomes the drawbacks of traditional communication solutions and has the potential to transform the digital engagement landscape. We are committed to deepen this partnership as we expand ahead and hoping to serve our users better", says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

The partnership aims to help businesses reach out to more than 300 million active users of Truecaller with relevant messages that include rich media and engaging content. Business messages can include images, video, location pins and even documents while at the same time offering benefits for businesses like lower costs, faster deliveries and better analytics unlike traditional SMS services.

The rich user interface will offer both one and two-way communication capabilities with a diverse set of functionalities including phone numbers, hyperlinks and delivery & read receipts. Advanced media features like images, video, location, and document sharing functionalities have been incorporated to make it a best-in-class user experience and will no doubt also result in increased conversion and higher ROI for brands. In addition, the solution is a plug-and-play cloud model which ensures easy scalability.

"The Wisely - Truecaller business partnership is another step in our pursuit to provide best-in-class solutions to our enterprise customers. Together with Truecaller, we are enabling enterprises to create more relevant, secure and rich digital experiences with a personal touch. We are thrilled to partner with Truecaller and are confident of achieving impact at scale" said Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited

Truecallers early access program witnessed excellent momentum having already onboarded marquee customers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, EaseMyTrip and Tata Play, that have expressed their enthusiasm on partnering with the brand on this exciting journey, already experiencing 99 percent delivery rates. The solution is relevant across all customer-facing industries such as banking, e-commerce, travel, retail and other digital services.

Tanla and Truecaller are confident that this partnership marks the beginning of a new era of digital engagement which will bring brands and users closer.

For more information, please contact:

Annika Billberg, Head of IR & Communication
+46 702 679791
annika.billberg@truecaller.com

About Tanla
Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790) transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 70 percent of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform-Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Tanla touches over a billion lives carrying mission critical messages meeting the needs of the world's largest enterprises. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and is expanding its presence globally.

About Truecaller
We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/truecaller-partners-with-tanla-to-deliver-a-first-of-its-kind-distinctive-digital-experience-for-bus,c3515302

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3515302/1541644.pdf

Truecaller press release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecaller-partners-with-tanla-to-deliver-a-first-of-its-kind-distinctive-digital-experience-for-business-messaging-301491430.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

