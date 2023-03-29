TrueCar Releases Analysis of March and First Quarter Industry Sales

Fleet sales are at their highest in three years

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,356,762 units in March 2023, up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.7 million, up 8.5% from March 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,131,166 units, up 3% from a year ago and up 2% from February 2023.

Year-Over-Year % Change in Sales

"While we're seeing a modest recovery in retail sales, a key focal point this month will be the return of fleet sales," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet growth has outpaced the retail side as manufacturers find willing and capable commercial buyers. Unit volume and share of sales are on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels. Nissan is expected to be a large contributor to fleet sales this month as they close out their fiscal year."

"Honda sales are tracking to be their best result in a year and a half," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "They've been able to balance an inventory recovery while keeping their portfolio fresh with new model introductions in critical segments."

Additional March Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 31% from a year ago and up 13.5% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and even with February 2023.

Total SAAR is expected to be up 8.5% from a year ago at about 14.7 million units.

Used vehicle sales for March 2023 are expected to reach 3.4 million, down 3% from a year ago and up 6% from February 2023.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.97%, on par with February 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 11%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 4% from a year ago and about the same as Q4 2022.

Quarterly incentive spend is down 9% from a year ago and up 27% from Q4 2022.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 32,455 30,561 26,808 6.2 % 6.2 % 21.1 % 7.6 % Daimler 28,745 28,764 26,624 -0.1 % -0.1 % 8.0 % -4.0 % Ford 166,606 158,500 156,377 5.1 % 5.1 % 6.5 % -5.3 % GM 225,784 204,829 185,560 10.2 % 10.2 % 21.7 % 8.2 % Honda 114,503 108,075 83,247 5.9 % 5.9 % 37.5 % 22.3 % Hyundai 75,498 63,983 61,252 18.0 % 18.0 % 23.3 % 9.6 % Kia 69,784 59,524 60,859 17.2 % 17.2 % 14.7 % 1.9 % Nissan 99,089 79,665 72,393 24.4 % 24.4 % 36.9 % 21.7 % Stellantis 135,681 143,376 119,770 -5.4 % -5.4 % 13.3 % 0.7 % Subaru 52,541 43,322 45,790 21.3 % 21.3 % 14.7 % 2.0 % Tesla 62,145 47,953 60,325 29.6 % 29.6 % 3.0 % -8.4 % Toyota 170,462 195,271 157,697 -12.7 % -12.7 % 8.1 % -3.9 % Volkswagen Group 54,387 39,262 47,381 38.5 % 38.5 % 14.8 % 2.0 % Industry 1,356,762 1,264,300 1,160,877 7.3 % 7.3 % 16.9 % 3.9 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,496 29,977 25,052 -1.6 % -1.6 % 17.7 % 4.7 % Daimler 25,904 27,443 25,169 -5.6 % -5.6 % 2.9 % -8.5 % Ford 119,978 118,539 109,733 1.2 % 1.2 % 9.3 % -2.8 % GM 173,276 163,021 153,473 6.3 % 6.3 % 12.9 % 0.4 % Honda 113,336 104,176 81,868 8.8 % 8.8 % 38.4 % 23.1 % Hyundai 71,675 63,319 53,035 13.2 % 13.2 % 35.1 % 20.1 % Kia 66,530 53,572 56,870 24.2 % 24.2 % 17.0 % 4.0 % Nissan 70,193 64,109 60,090 9.5 % 9.5 % 16.8 % 3.8 % Stellantis 93,641 113,098 85,170 -17.2 % -17.2 % 9.9 % -2.3 % Subaru 51,000 41,963 43,436 21.5 % 21.5 % 17.4 % 4.4 % Tesla 55,160 47,447 52,555 16.3 % 16.3 % 5.0 % -6.7 % Toyota 152,631 174,182 145,354 -12.4 % -12.4 % 5.0 % -6.7 % Volkswagen Group 47,449 38,135 44,078 24.4 % 24.4 % 7.6 % -4.3 % Industry 1,131,166 1,094,894 983,735 3.3 % 3.3 % 15.0 % 2.2 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,959 584 1,756 406.3 % 406.3 % 68.5 % 49.8 % Daimler 2,841 1,321 1,455 115.1 % 115.1 % 95.3 % 73.6 % Ford 46,628 39,961 46,644 16.7 % 16.7 % 0.0 % -11.1 % GM 52,508 41,808 32,087 25.6 % 25.6 % 63.6 % 45.5 % Honda 1,167 3,899 1,379 -70.1 % -70.1 % -15.4 % -24.8 % Hyundai 3,823 664 8,217 475.7 % 475.7 % -53.5 % -58.6 % Kia 3,254 5,952 3,989 -45.3 % -45.3 % -18.4 % -27.5 % Nissan 28,896 15,556 12,303 85.8 % 85.8 % 134.9 % 108.8 % Stellantis 42,040 30,278 34,600 38.8 % 38.8 % 21.5 % 8.0 % Subaru 1,541 1,359 2,354 13.4 % 13.4 % -34.5 % -41.8 % Tesla 6,985 506 7,770 1279.4 % 1279.4 % -10.1 % -20.1 % Toyota 17,831 21,089 12,343 -15.4 % -15.4 % 44.5 % 28.4 % Volkswagen Group 6,938 1,127 3,303 515.9 % 515.9 % 110.1 % 86.7 % Industry 221,630 169,208 173,600 31.0 % 31.0 % 27.7 % 13.5 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 9.1 % 1.9 % 6.6 % 376.7 % 39.2 % Daimler 9.9 % 4.6 % 5.5 % 115.3 % 80.9 % Ford 28.0 % 25.2 % 29.8 % 11.0 % -6.2 % GM 23.3 % 20.4 % 17.3 % 13.9 % 34.5 % Honda 1.0 % 3.6 % 1.7 % -71.7 % -38.5 % Hyundai 5.1 % 1.0 % 13.4 % 387.9 % -62.3 % Kia 4.7 % 10.0 % 6.6 % -53.4 % -28.9 % Nissan 29.2 % 19.5 % 17.0 % 49.3 % 71.6 % Stellantis 31.0 % 21.1 % 28.9 % 46.7 % 7.3 % Subaru 2.9 % 3.1 % 5.1 % -6.5 % -43.0 % Tesla 11.2 % 1.1 % 12.9 % 964.4 % -12.7 % Toyota 10.5 % 10.8 % 7.8 % -3.1 % 33.6 % Volkswagen Group 12.8 % 2.9 % 7.0 % 344.6 % 83.0 % Industry 16.3 % 13.4 % 15.0 % 22.1 % 9.2 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual BMW 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.3 % Daimler 2.1 % 2.3 % 2.3 % Ford 12.3 % 12.5 % 13.5 % GM 16.6 % 16.2 % 16.0 % Honda 8.4 % 8.5 % 7.2 % Hyundai 5.6 % 5.1 % 5.3 % Kia 5.1 % 4.7 % 5.2 % Nissan 7.3 % 6.3 % 6.2 % Stellantis 10.0 % 11.3 % 10.3 % Subaru 3.9 % 3.4 % 3.9 % Tesla 4.6 % 3.8 % 5.2 % Toyota 12.6 % 15.4 % 13.6 % Volkswagen Group 4.0 % 3.1 % 4.1 %

94.9 % 95.2 % 95.1 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual BMW 2.6 % 2.7 % 2.5 % Daimler 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.6 % Ford 10.6 % 10.8 % 11.2 % GM 15.3 % 14.9 % 15.6 % Honda 10.0 % 9.5 % 8.3 % Hyundai 6.3 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Kia 5.9 % 4.9 % 5.8 % Nissan 6.2 % 5.9 % 6.1 % Stellantis 8.3 % 10.3 % 8.7 % Subaru 4.5 % 3.8 % 4.4 % Tesla 4.9 % 4.3 % 5.3 % Toyota 13.5 % 15.9 % 14.8 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 3.5 % 4.5 %

94.6 % 94.9 % 95.1 %

ATP



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $68,392 $65,608 $69,659 4.2 % -1.8 % Daimler $79,502 $71,290 $78,472 11.5 % 1.3 % Ford $52,995 $46,933 $54,193 12.9 % -2.2 % GM $52,620 $49,901 $50,845 5.4 % 3.5 % Honda $38,506 $37,830 $38,008 1.8 % 1.3 % Hyundai $36,541 $36,402 $37,351 0.4 % -2.2 % Kia $34,108 $34,573 $34,035 -1.3 % 0.2 % Nissan $37,718 $34,511 $38,202 9.3 % -1.3 % Stellantis $55,112 $52,890 $54,994 4.2 % 0.2 % Subaru $34,839 $34,365 $34,373 1.4 % 1.4 % Toyota $42,515 $40,866 $42,288 4.0 % 0.5 % Volkswagen Group $49,607 $47,080 $48,550 5.4 % 2.2 % Industry $45,397 $42,978 $45,400 5.6 % 0.0 %

