U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.50
    +41.23 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,603.83
    +209.58 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,877.36
    +161.28 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.57
    +11.93 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6500
    +1.7750 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.14
    +1,367.28 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.41
    +15.44 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

TrueCar Releases Analysis of March and First Quarter Industry Sales

PR Newswire
·9 min read

Fleet sales are at their highest in three years

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,356,762 units in March 2023, up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.7 million, up 8.5% from March 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,131,166 units, up 3% from a year ago and up 2% from February 2023.

Year-Over-Year % Change in Sales
Year-Over-Year % Change in Sales

"While we're seeing a modest recovery in retail sales, a key focal point this month will be the return of fleet sales," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet growth has outpaced the retail side as manufacturers find willing and capable commercial buyers. Unit volume and share of sales are on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels. Nissan is expected to be a large contributor to fleet sales this month as they close out their fiscal year."

"Honda sales are tracking to be their best result in a year and a half," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "They've been able to balance an inventory recovery while keeping their portfolio fresh with new model introductions in critical segments."

Additional March Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

  • Total sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

  • Fleet sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 31% from a year ago and up 13.5% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

  • Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and even with February 2023.

  • Total SAAR is expected to be up 8.5% from a year ago at about 14.7 million units.

  • Used vehicle sales for March 2023 are expected to reach 3.4 million, down 3% from a year ago and up 6% from February 2023.

  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.97%, on par with February 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 11%.

  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

  • Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 4% from a year ago and about the same as Q4 2022.

  • Quarterly incentive spend is down 9% from a year ago and up 27% from Q4 2022.

 

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

32,455

30,561

26,808

6.2 %

6.2 %

21.1 %

7.6 %

Daimler

28,745

28,764

26,624

-0.1 %

-0.1 %

8.0 %

-4.0 %

Ford

166,606

158,500

156,377

5.1 %

5.1 %

6.5 %

-5.3 %

GM

225,784

204,829

185,560

10.2 %

10.2 %

21.7 %

8.2 %

Honda

114,503

108,075

83,247

5.9 %

5.9 %

37.5 %

22.3 %

Hyundai

75,498

63,983

61,252

18.0 %

18.0 %

23.3 %

9.6 %

Kia

69,784

59,524

60,859

17.2 %

17.2 %

14.7 %

1.9 %

Nissan

99,089

79,665

72,393

24.4 %

24.4 %

36.9 %

21.7 %

Stellantis

135,681

143,376

119,770

-5.4 %

-5.4 %

13.3 %

0.7 %

Subaru

52,541

43,322

45,790

21.3 %

21.3 %

14.7 %

2.0 %

Tesla

62,145

47,953

60,325

29.6 %

29.6 %

3.0 %

-8.4 %

Toyota

170,462

195,271

157,697

-12.7 %

-12.7 %

8.1 %

-3.9 %

Volkswagen Group

54,387

39,262

47,381

38.5 %

38.5 %

14.8 %

2.0 %

Industry

1,356,762

1,264,300

1,160,877

7.3 %

7.3 %

16.9 %

3.9 %

 

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

29,496

29,977

25,052

-1.6 %

-1.6 %

17.7 %

4.7 %

Daimler

25,904

27,443

25,169

-5.6 %

-5.6 %

2.9 %

-8.5 %

Ford

119,978

118,539

109,733

1.2 %

1.2 %

9.3 %

-2.8 %

GM

173,276

163,021

153,473

6.3 %

6.3 %

12.9 %

0.4 %

Honda

113,336

104,176

81,868

8.8 %

8.8 %

38.4 %

23.1 %

Hyundai

71,675

63,319

53,035

13.2 %

13.2 %

35.1 %

20.1 %

Kia

66,530

53,572

56,870

24.2 %

24.2 %

17.0 %

4.0 %

Nissan

70,193

64,109

60,090

9.5 %

9.5 %

16.8 %

3.8 %

Stellantis

93,641

113,098

85,170

-17.2 %

-17.2 %

9.9 %

-2.3 %

Subaru

51,000

41,963

43,436

21.5 %

21.5 %

17.4 %

4.4 %

Tesla

55,160

47,447

52,555

16.3 %

16.3 %

5.0 %

-6.7 %

Toyota

152,631

174,182

145,354

-12.4 %

-12.4 %

5.0 %

-6.7 %

Volkswagen Group

47,449

38,135

44,078

24.4 %

24.4 %

7.6 %

-4.3 %

Industry

1,131,166

1,094,894

983,735

3.3 %

3.3 %

15.0 %

2.2 %

 

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

2,959

584

1,756

406.3 %

406.3 %

68.5 %

49.8 %

Daimler

2,841

1,321

1,455

115.1 %

115.1 %

95.3 %

73.6 %

Ford

46,628

39,961

46,644

16.7 %

16.7 %

0.0 %

-11.1 %

GM

52,508

41,808

32,087

25.6 %

25.6 %

63.6 %

45.5 %

Honda

1,167

3,899

1,379

-70.1 %

-70.1 %

-15.4 %

-24.8 %

Hyundai

3,823

664

8,217

475.7 %

475.7 %

-53.5 %

-58.6 %

Kia

3,254

5,952

3,989

-45.3 %

-45.3 %

-18.4 %

-27.5 %

Nissan

28,896

15,556

12,303

85.8 %

85.8 %

134.9 %

108.8 %

Stellantis

42,040

30,278

34,600

38.8 %

38.8 %

21.5 %

8.0 %

Subaru

1,541

1,359

2,354

13.4 %

13.4 %

-34.5 %

-41.8 %

Tesla

6,985

506

7,770

1279.4 %

1279.4 %

-10.1 %

-20.1 %

Toyota

17,831

21,089

12,343

-15.4 %

-15.4 %

44.5 %

28.4 %

Volkswagen Group

6,938

1,127

3,303

515.9 %

515.9 %

110.1 %

86.7 %

Industry

221,630

169,208

173,600

31.0 %

31.0 %

27.7 %

13.5 %

 

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

9.1 %

1.9 %

6.6 %

376.7 %

39.2 %

Daimler

9.9 %

4.6 %

5.5 %

115.3 %

80.9 %

Ford

28.0 %

25.2 %

29.8 %

11.0 %

-6.2 %

GM

23.3 %

20.4 %

17.3 %

13.9 %

34.5 %

Honda

1.0 %

3.6 %

1.7 %

-71.7 %

-38.5 %

Hyundai

5.1 %

1.0 %

13.4 %

387.9 %

-62.3 %

Kia

4.7 %

10.0 %

6.6 %

-53.4 %

-28.9 %

Nissan

29.2 %

19.5 %

17.0 %

49.3 %

71.6 %

Stellantis

31.0 %

21.1 %

28.9 %

46.7 %

7.3 %

Subaru

2.9 %

3.1 %

5.1 %

-6.5 %

-43.0 %

Tesla

11.2 %

1.1 %

12.9 %

964.4 %

-12.7 %

Toyota

10.5 %

10.8 %

7.8 %

-3.1 %

33.6 %

Volkswagen Group

12.8 %

2.9 %

7.0 %

344.6 %

83.0 %

Industry

16.3 %

13.4 %

15.0 %

22.1 %

9.2 %

 

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

BMW

2.4 %

2.4 %

2.3 %

Daimler

2.1 %

2.3 %

2.3 %

Ford

12.3 %

12.5 %

13.5 %

GM

16.6 %

16.2 %

16.0 %

Honda

8.4 %

8.5 %

7.2 %

Hyundai

5.6 %

5.1 %

5.3 %

Kia

5.1 %

4.7 %

5.2 %

Nissan

7.3 %

6.3 %

6.2 %

Stellantis

10.0 %

11.3 %

10.3 %

Subaru

3.9 %

3.4 %

3.9 %

Tesla

4.6 %

3.8 %

5.2 %

Toyota

12.6 %

15.4 %

13.6 %

Volkswagen Group

4.0 %

3.1 %

4.1 %


94.9 %

95.2 %

95.1 %

 

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

BMW

2.6 %

2.7 %

2.5 %

Daimler

2.3 %

2.5 %

2.6 %

Ford

10.6 %

10.8 %

11.2 %

GM

15.3 %

14.9 %

15.6 %

Honda

10.0 %

9.5 %

8.3 %

Hyundai

6.3 %

5.8 %

5.4 %

Kia

5.9 %

4.9 %

5.8 %

Nissan

6.2 %

5.9 %

6.1 %

Stellantis

8.3 %

10.3 %

8.7 %

Subaru

4.5 %

3.8 %

4.4 %

Tesla

4.9 %

4.3 %

5.3 %

Toyota

13.5 %

15.9 %

14.8 %

Volkswagen Group

4.2 %

3.5 %

4.5 %


94.6 %

94.9 %

95.1 %

 

ATP



Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$68,392

$65,608

$69,659

4.2 %

-1.8 %

Daimler

$79,502

$71,290

$78,472

11.5 %

1.3 %

Ford

$52,995

$46,933

$54,193

12.9 %

-2.2 %

GM

$52,620

$49,901

$50,845

5.4 %

3.5 %

Honda

$38,506

$37,830

$38,008

1.8 %

1.3 %

Hyundai

$36,541

$36,402

$37,351

0.4 %

-2.2 %

Kia

$34,108

$34,573

$34,035

-1.3 %

0.2 %

Nissan

$37,718

$34,511

$38,202

9.3 %

-1.3 %

Stellantis

$55,112

$52,890

$54,994

4.2 %

0.2 %

Subaru

$34,839

$34,365

$34,373

1.4 %

1.4 %

Toyota

$42,515

$40,866

$42,288

4.0 %

0.5 %

Volkswagen Group

$49,607

$47,080

$48,550

5.4 %

2.2 %

Industry

$45,397

$42,978

$45,400

5.6 %

0.0 %


$2,419


-$3



 

Incentives



Manufacturer

Mar 2023 Forecast

Mar 2022 Actual

Feb 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$2,861

$1,823

$2,758

57.0 %

3.7 %

Daimler

$2,289

$1,760

$2,202

30.1 %

4.0 %

Ford

$1,198

$1,595

$1,085

-24.9 %

10.4 %

GM

$2,083

$1,927

$2,000

8.1 %

4.1 %

Honda

$1,349

$1,098

$1,285

22.9 %

5.0 %

Hyundai

$1,019

$645

$950

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • EV Startup Lucid Cuts 18% of Workforce, Including Some Executives

    The California-based company, which sells luxury electric sedans priced at $87,000 and above, expects to complete the head-count reductions by the end of the second quarter. Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson wrote in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the cuts would occur across the company’s U.S. operations and include executives. Lucid expects to incur a cost of $24 million to $30 million related to the workforce reductions.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Sensational Announcement About the Cybertruck

    This futuristic pickup truck developed by Tesla is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle of the last decade. No vehicle had generated so much excitement, fueled in part by thundering statements from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other top executives. Internet searches related to the Cybertruck are considerable.

  • Ford CEO Says New EVs Will Change Everything

    Ford's top executive believes its T3 EV will might be semi-autonomous, so owners will be able 'to sleep in your truck while traveling on the highway.'

  • Tesla Rival Lucid Has Really Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    The nation's leading electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has had a rough first quarter of 2023 as far as recalls go. Earlier in March, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into 100,000 Tesla 2023 Model Y SUVs over an issue with steering wheels coming off while driving. The Model Y is one of Tesla's bestsellers.

  • China EV Sales To Rebound Further In March; BYD Q1 Sales To Jump 80%

    After a rough start to the year, here's what to expect for China EV sales in March and the first quarter. Despite headwinds, BYD sounded upbeat.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla EVs Have Trait Their Owners Won't Like

    Recent price cuts for new Tesla electric vehicles have been popular with many buyers. Owners looking to sell their Tesla cars are now doing so with an accelerated depreciation. Second-hand car values have dropped in general in comparison to 2022, but depreciation values for Tesla vehicles has been more than for other electric automobiles.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Near Buy Point As BYD Earnings Skyrocket

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is closing the gap. Tesla announced big price cuts in China and key Asian markets on Jan. 6, followed by sweeping discounts in the U.S. and Europe.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • China's Nio opens trial for high-speed EV battery swapping stations

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc began trial operation on Tuesday of faster, more efficient battery swapping stations in China in its push to make battery swapping a viable alternative to rival EV makers' rapid-charging technology. With capacity to store up to 21 battery packs each, Nio's Power Swap Station 3.0 can speed up battery swapping to less than five minutes and lower the service cost per swap, Shen Fei, Nio senior vice president for power management, told reporters at an event in Shanghai last Thursday. Battery swapping allows drivers to replace depleted packs quickly with fully charged packs, rather than plugging the vehicle in to a charging point.

  • BYD profit surged by 400% last year as the electric vehicle market keeps going in China

    BYD—China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer—announced that it sold a record number of cars last calendar year, boosting the company’s profit by more than four times.

  • Cold temps help contain chemicals in North Dakota derailment

    The cold weather in North Dakota kept chemicals that spilled from a derailed Canadian Pacific train from spreading very far, authorities said. Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said Tuesday that with temperatures well below freezing all of the chemicals that leaked remained within about 100 feet of the derailment that happened Sunday night in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. “The weather conditions helped a lot,” Lambrecht said.

  • Should U.S. airlines pay passengers for delays like the EU?

    The airline reimbursed passengers for the cost of alternative travel arrangements and sent many travelers additional loyalty points. The U.S. has no federal laws mandating that airlines compensate passengers for delays. An EU regulation, commonly referred to as EU261, requires airlines to compensate travelers for cancellations, denied boarding or delays of two or more hours.

  • United Airlines' World-Changing Venture May Be Here in 2 Years

    The daughter of Sofia Coppola recently went viral for a TikTok in which she made vodka pasta sauce and casually revealed that she was grounded for trying to use her dad's credit card to charter a helicopter to see a friend. After all, charting a helicopter to travel is something the obscenely wealthy (and generally just obscene) characters from "Succession" do. If all goes well, it looks like air taxis might start hitting the market by 2025, as Archer and United Airlines have announced plans to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago.

  • All the tech and features in the all-electric Kia EV9 SUV

    Kia revealed Tuesday the next EV in its portfolio, a three-row flagship SUV called the EV9 that is packed with tech and a key product in the company's mission to reach annual sales of 1.2 million battery electric vehicles by 2030. While Kia hasn't listed every market that the EV9 SUV will be sold, it is certainly one made for North America. Kia has already gained U.S. customers with its full-sized Telluride SUV.

  • Tesla shares rise on delivery forecast

    Tesla will report their latest quarterly deliveries on Sunday. Barclays Senior Autos Analyst Dan Levy expects the electric vehicle maker to exceed the 420,000-unit consensus forecast.

  • Kia's EV9 electric SUV will offer Level 3 autonomy and a 336-mile range

    Kia has revealed that the EV9 will have limited hands-free autonomy and a claimed 336-mile range.

  • Net zero ban on petrol cars in chaos after Brussels climbdown

    A looming British ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after Brussels watered down its own restrictions amid opposition from the German auto industry.

  • Honda recalls 330K vehicles with side-view mirrors at risk of falling off

    Honda has issued a recall on over 330,000 vehicles due to a manufacturing error that can result in the rearview mirror falling out of place and compromising visibility.

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.