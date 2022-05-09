U.S. markets closed

TrueCar Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Stockholder Letter

·2 min read
Live call and webcast will occur on May 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in a stockholder letter, which is available HERE and on the TrueCar investor relations website at ir.truecar.com.

The Company will host a question and answer session to discuss its first quarter results on Tuesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the call will be available through TrueCar's Investor Relations website and the link below.

TrueCar First Quarter 2022 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022



Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)



Dial-In:

1-877-870-4263 (domestic)

1-412-317-0790 (international)



Webcast:

Access the live webcast HERE

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

TrueCar has used and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (ir.truecar.com), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/truecar-inc-), Twitter (@TrueCar) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/TrueCar) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. Email: pr@truecar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-releases-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-stockholder-letter-301543046.html

SOURCE TrueCar.com

