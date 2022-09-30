U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,644.31
    +3.84 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,141.75
    -83.86 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,789.99
    +52.48 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.45
    +18.52 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.10
    -1.13 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.10
    +5.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.37 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9781
    -0.0038 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1118
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7350
    +0.2920 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,796.41
    +379.21 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.06
    +8.63 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

TrueCar Report Unveils Consumer Habits Amid Auto Industry Shifts

·3 min read

The Automotive Shopper Trends Report compiles nationwide surveys and TrueCar data to understand brand loyalty, electric vehicle adoption, and more

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, released its Automotive Shopper Trends Report (ASTR), a comprehensive look into auto shopper actions and expectations. Combining nationwide survey results with data from TrueCar's platform, the ASTR uncovers insights from the past six months on automotive trends for both consumers and dealers.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo
TrueCar, Inc. Logo

"The automotive industry has been in a state of perpetual change for the past few years, presenting new challenges for dealers and consumers alike," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO at TrueCar. "This report highlights how the industry adapted to those changes, and we've been able to leverage those insights to help our dealer partners navigate this evolving landscape."

Amid macroeconomic challenges such as supply-chain disruptions, consumers faced limitations on which vehicles they can purchase, when they can purchase them, and how they can purchase them. Below are a few highlights from the report:

  • Nearly a quarter of in-market shoppers have switched and have purchased something they never even considered at the beginning of their shopping journey.

  • Record-high gas prices during the summer increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs), as TrueCar saw a 120% increase in EV prospects year-over-year during the first half of 2022.

  • 62% of car buyers want to be able to complete as much of the purchasing process online as possible, demonstrating continued interest in online shopping.

  • Shoppers are increasingly opting for practicality over flashiness by having a stronger preference for features related to performance rather than appearance.

TrueCar's full report includes deeper car-buying actions and expectations such as brand preferences, growth in EV demand, purchasing habits, top-selling features in today's vehicles, and the used-car market. To download the Automotive Shoppers Trends Report, visit https://dealer.truecar.com/astr-unlocked.

For information about TrueCar, its mission, and other industry insights, visit http://truecar.com.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-report-unveils-consumer-habits-amid-auto-industry-shifts-301638010.html

SOURCE TrueCar.com

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Tesla output forecast shows jump in Q4, growth through 2023 -sources

    Tesla's production forecast, if achieved, would put the EV maker on track to meet Elon Musk's goal for production in the coming quarter and put the automaker close to the scale of German luxury automaker BMW by end 2023. Musk and Tesla have a record of pointing to stretch targets the company has not always met. In April, for instance, Musk had said Tesla could hit 60% growth in deliveries.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-M

  • Tesla Is Right to Sell Directly to Consumers -- Here's Why

    Years ago, when Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) began selling its electric vehicles, it opted to sell them directly to consumers via its website. No dealers, no middlemen, just a car company selling cars to people who want them. The current markups prove that Tesla was right to sell directly to consumers, and other automakers could eventually come around to the idea.

  • China EV Sales: Nio Stock Rallies As Startup Begins Selling Its Model 3 Rival

    Startups Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng seek to reinvigorate China EV sales. The trio has brought several new models to market, and more are coming.

  • Auto Sales: CarMax Warning Continues To Chill GM Stock, Ford Stock Ahead Of Q3 Reports

    U.S. auto sales are seen holding up in the third quarter, as vehicle inventories slowly improve but new headwinds arise. A CarMax demand warning continued to weigh on GM stock and Ford stock Friday. General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Toyota Motors and Honda Motor are among those teeing up to disclose September and Q3 sales.

  • Lordstown Motors produces first 2 Endurance pickups for commercial sale

    Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday it has produced its first two Endurance electric pickup trucks for commercial sale — meeting the company's revised goal of a production start by the end of September. Subject to full-vehicle testing and certification, sale of Endurance vehicles is expected to begin in the fourth quarter, the Youngstown, Ohio-area company said Thursday. The company's first two vehicles and a third vehicle, which is expected to be completed shortly, will be part of the first batch of up to 500 saleable vehicles built by the EV developer, the company said.

  • Retail sector facing ‘full-on inventory crisis,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director John Kernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nike earnings and stock performance, the inventory crisis throughout the retail sector, consumer spending, supply chain woes, and the outlook for Nike.

  • Toyota CEO Says Moving to All EVs Would Leave Some Customers Behind

    The comments by Akio Toyoda come as Toyota faces pressure to show it isn’t falling behind in the industry’s electric-vehicle race.

  • CarMax’s Huge Earnings Miss Points to Trouble Ahead for New-Car Market

    (Bloomberg) -- New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles -- which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday -- suggests trouble ahead for automakers.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

    For its manufacturer the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity among Tesla fans, analysts and industry rivals. Now, the closer Tesla gets to the start of production, the more heat the vehicle has been generating among Tesla followers.

  • How the Next Semiconductor Crisis Could Be Different From 2009

    ASML stock is down over 45% on the fear that there might be a decrease in semiconductor equipment spending.

  • 40 best gifts for all types of husbands that won't get thrown away in 2022

    These are the best gift ideas for husbands including Apple AirPods Pro and a PlayStation 5, plus unique gifts for him like a custom song or portrait.

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Altria Decides to Compete With Juul in Vaping

    Altria Group said it is preparing to end its noncompete agreement with Juul Labs, giving Juul’s largest shareholder the flexibility to acquire another e-cigarette brand or develop its own new vaping products.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mercedes says comprehensive trade deal with EU could make India an export hub

    A comprehensive trade deal between India and the European Union could pave the way for Mercedes-Benz to produce more cars in the South Asian nation, potentially making it an export hub, Mercedes' country head told Reuters on Friday. In June, the EU and India relaunched talks for a free trade agreement with the aim of completing them by the end of 2023. Talks began in 2007, but were frozen in 2013 due to lack of progress on issues including EU demands for greater access to Indian markets for its cars.

  • NioCorp CEO Mark Smith to Appear on Fox Business News' "The Claman Countdown" on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will be a guest on "The Claman Countdown" show on the Fox Business News channel on Monday, October 3, 2022.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.