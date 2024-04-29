TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TrueCar (TRUE) reported $41.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TrueCar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Monetization : $518 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $538.35.

Units : 79 thousand versus 76.41 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenues- OEM incentives revenue : $4.90 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +390% year over year.

Revenues- Dealer revenue: $36 million compared to the $36.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for TrueCar here>>>



Shares of TrueCar have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research