U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.10
    +88.84 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,963.37
    +668.42 (+2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,764.05
    +231.59 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.02
    +52.52 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.80
    +7.39 (+7.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.80
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8580
    +0.1510 (+8.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3377
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.6800 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,616.16
    -238.49 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.15
    -17.39 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

TrueCircle scoops $5.5M to use AI to drive recycling efficiency

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

UK-based TrueCircle, a computer vision startup founded just last year, has nabbed $5.5 million in pre-seed funding in a bid to bring data-driven AI to the recycling industry to improve recovery rates and quality -- with the overarching goal of transforming the economics of waste reuse to shrink demand for virgin materials.

So far the startup has its tech up and running in eight UK waste sorting facilities but is ramping up quickly, with more launches coming in Q2 -- when it will be expanding internationally into Europe and the US.

It tells TechCrunch it's shooting to have some 30-40 customers using its tech within 12 months' time.

The pre-seed is notable for its size. The round is led by Chris Sacca's climate focused Lowercarbon Capital fund, with participation from Passion Capital, Giant Ventures and firstminute Capital, as well as the founders of companies including Revolut, Monzo, Infarm and Unity investing in a personal capacity.

Commenting on TrueCircle's pre-seed raise in a statement, Lowercarbon Capital's Clay Dumas, said: “Single-use plastic is a 300 million tonne scourge on our oceans and landfills that keeps the petrochemical industry in business. We backed TrueCircle because they’re harnessing technology and markets to build a solution that scales to the dimensions of the problem.”

TrueCircle's two co-founders, Eamon Jubbawy and Rishi Stocker, are not new to the startup game. (Indeed, Jubbawy actually has two startups on the go at once right now; the other being an a16z-backed fintech called Sequence.)

The pair, who originally met at school, tout a lot of relevant tech and business smarts they're bringing to bear here: Including computer vision experience from Onfido, another of Jubbawy's startups, where he built up a computer vision team focused on identity document verification and face matching (he left Onfido in summer 2020); and commercial experience from fintech startup Revolut, where Stocker was one of its first employees and spent four years running global partnerships. He also previously worked at FMCG giant Unilever, and says he's no strange to the challenges of increasing packaging recycling rates.

Recycling isn't the most glamorous topic ofc but low levels of efficiency in the waste processing industry are a pressing problem from multiple angles -- not least when combined with humanity's pressing need to radically shrink global consumption in order to cut emissions and avoid catastrophic climate change -- meaning there are real, meaningful problems here that tech could help solve.

Problems that scale all over the globe, too. So the disruption potential -- and revenue 'opportunities' -- look huge.

Regulation is also driving a lot more attention to what's passing down the conveyor belts, as lawmakers start to impose conditions on use of virgin materials for things like packaging -- actively changing the economics of recycling.

Equally, widespread public anger over direct environmental impacts of discarded waste, like single-use plastic polluting the oceans and creating a risk to marine life, is creating energy for change.

Meanwhile AI-driven efficiency gains -- and the digitalization of industrial processes more generally -- are being specifically looked to to address climate change, including by policymakers in the Europe Union who are pushing a combined 'green and digital' transformation investment strategy for the bloc to try to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The beauty of [our approach] is if you scale it up across the tonnage that's been processed in the world today it's a very scalable business model -- if we were to just focus on this data-as-a-service business but our ambitions don't stop there," says Stocker. "I think this is the thing that gets us all super excited. We have a chance here to disrupt a $20BN per year industry through a much more digitalized trading infrastructure."

"Historically, attempts to revolutionize this industry were maybe a bit more academic and technology based but I think the approach which we've taken, from our experience of building and commercializing technology companies -- at Onfido; Rishi was heading up a lot of our monetization strategies at Revolut -- we've realized you need a lot more than that," adds Jubbawy.

"You need great tech but you also need to find a way to make this industry work commercially. Hence turning our focus to getting the sales process working really effectively because that's just another reason why the recycling industry hasn't been given the attention that it should."

Rewinding slightly, TrueCircle's founders are starting with a pretty elementary idea of applying computer vision technology to the waste streams flowing through processing facilities so it can provide its customers with real-time time flows of data on what's passing through their plants -- powering waste analytics and alerts.

This means the startup is installing connected camera and lighting kit in their customers' waste processing plants -- and doing that free of charge since the business model is a SaaS-style fee, based on the processing per tonnage scanned.

"What we realized is these facilities -- their major issue today is they have absolutely no data," explains Stocker. "It's a completely data-sparse industry.

"In the absence of any data, on the composition of waste coming in, and more importantly the actual quality they're able to achieve on those distinct output lines, they come across the same problem again and again: 1) Their buyers don't trust what they're purchasing so they always get underpaid for the materials. And 2) they actually don't know when there are issues in their plant because they have no way of capturing real-time data."

"That was the real lightbulb moment for us -- especially where Eamon's computer vision knowledge of setting up and building Onfide from scratch came into play -- we realized with a few very quick tests, actually by installing a very cheap camera with a lighting set-up on the conveyor belts that are in these facilities we could then feed that data to the cloud and apply a computer vision machine learning model to tag every single item," he adds.

We've seen this sort of idea before -- such as by TechCrunch Disrupt battlefield alum Greyparrot (another UK-based startup), which was founded back in 2019 and already sells an AI waste recognition system that's been globally deployed.

But TrueCircle suggests its approach is more "full stack" as it's also building an automation piece, initially via digital alerts its system sends to factory employees when quality thresholds drop below a customizable level -- providing them with a root cause diagnosis so they can take immediate action to correct a problem with their sorting machinery.

Later it says it wants to integrate the alert system with the plant's machinery in order that its software could automatically undertake those sorts of corrections too.

"The next step that we're working on now is actually programmatically integrating with their existing machinery -- such that when we spot an issue we can adjust the settings of that device and ensure it resolves it without manual intervention," says Stocker. "So that's really where we want to get to. We want to be this data as a service layer that spots issues, fixes them and then certifies the quality to maximize the selling potential."

There's more too: In parallel, TrueCircle is building a marketplace to support waste processing facilities in selling the verified material they reclaim.

Here its premise is that it will be able to help facilities achieve better prices for the processed waste as a result of the data that will come attached to it -- aka, the analytics and quality/purity guarantee its AI is able to provide.

So the pitch is that -- finally -- waste processing facilities will have the data to show buyers that ensures they can get a fair price.

"By having a bit more of a full stack approach, to helping recycling facilities work with each other, connect with each other, obviously have better data on what they're doing and make better decisions you can get the whole industry working more effectively," suggests Jubbawy.

"We go after buyers who care about quality," adds Stocker. "We've been able to attract buyers from Germany, for example, onto the platform -- because they can see exactly what they're buying and they can place a bid that's reflective of that quality.

"This is a classic data as a service business -- at least in its first module -- because now a facility can come onto the platform and say okay I want to understand the quality of my outputs to help our facility get better revenues from a range of buyers. So they're able to log on and generate a report for buyers. When they sell material at the end of every month they're able to attach this report of real-time data which shows the exact quality of that line to all of the buyers."

"I come from the fintech world so I kind of bring it back to Moody's ratings," he adds. "We see it as we become this Moody's equivalent for the recycling industry and then that enables us to build the rest of the infrastructure that the industry needs to facilitate efficient recycling."

TrueCircle says its AI models can currently identify around 50 different categories associated with waste -- such as the material of the item, its weight, the brand, whether it's food grade item etc.

While accuracy rates for its waste scanning AIs are slated at between 92-98%.

And after two months, the startup says it was able to demonstrate -- in "some" of the initial facilities using its alerts dashboard -- that its customers were getting a 10-15% higher recovery rate vs how they were operating before, i.e. without any AI to keep an eye on waste purity.

Given the types of jobs set to be automated here -- i.e. dirty, smelly and potentially dangerous low paid manual labor -- this is one application of AI that might be more welcomed than feared, Jubbawy also suggests.

"Ultimately the reason I'm motivated by this is I remember reading Bill Gates' book on How to Avoid a Climate Disaster where he categorizes all the causes of this 51BN tonnes of greenhouse gases that we need to remove and the unnecessary use of virgin materials for packaging adds around 2-3% -- so well above 1Gigaton," he says, adding that the team's overriding motivation is "doing our part to get those 51BN tonnes down to zero".

Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital has raised $800 million to “keep unf*cking the planet”

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Ford announces it is splitting its EV and legacy auto units

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Ford will separate its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine businesses.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Investors reacted positively to the company beating analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the quarter and pushed the tech stock up by 10% as of 10:29 a.m. ET. Paysafe's sales of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter were essentially flat on a year-over-year basis, but that revenue easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $357.4 million for the quarter.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    Some Russian companies have recently been valued at more than $100 billion. Sberbank, the country's biggest bank. traded for a penny in London.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Why Roblox Stock Slumped 21.7% in February

    Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.