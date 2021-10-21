U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.28
    -0.91 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,513.67
    -95.67 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,172.86
    +51.18 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,303.95
    +14.18 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.52
    -0.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.23 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    +0.0370 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8400
    -0.4890 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,343.24
    -1,621.09 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,524.03
    -10.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.54
    -24.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

TrueCommerce Recognized as a Leader in IDC Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment Report

TrueCommerce
·4 min read

“TrueCommerce offers a broad set of supply chain applications that extend far beyond a traditional data transportation network that are categorically focused on digitizing, integrating, and automating commerce enablement, procurement, and fulfillment operations,” says the report

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, has announced today it was positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment report. The research states that, as an established vendor in the SCCN space, TrueCommerce offers a broad set of supply chain applications that extend far beyond a traditional data transportation network that are categorically focused on digitizing, integrating, and automating commerce enablement, procurement, and fulfillment operations.

“It is exciting to see TrueCommerce placed as a Leader in this very competitive category,” said TrueCommerce President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Johnson. “The report encourages organizations to consider the vendors that have both the existing necessary functionality as well as the future capabilities they will likely need. Since the previous report, TrueCommerce has launched numerous new product integrations and completed several strategic acquisitions helping our customers address current challenges and prepare for what’s coming next.”

Describing the TrueCommerce strengths, the IDC MarketScape points out that TrueCommerce's supply chain applications are directly integrated with the SCCN and a broad set of business systems, offering ease of implementation and rapid expansion in applications across the value chain. The research further states that TrueCommerce's integration gateway offers network participants and their supply chain partners turnkey ERP integrations delivering both more real-time integration of a far broader set of information and a much deeper level of integration with their supply chain. TrueCommerce has built a highly scalable and powerful web-based platform framework that offers users a modern mobile-friendly user experience and a unified experience regardless of supply chain application or user profile.

The IDC MarketScape notes that TrueCommerce also offers a premium level of managed services that extends beyond the typical help desk programs offered by most networks.

“TrueCommerce offers edge-to-edge (network participant to network participant) service including proactive monitoring of transactional activity, assured measure delivery, detail-level validation, proactive error resolution, and multi-enterprise connectivity monitoring,” the report says. “Manufacturing and retail organizations looking for a vendor of both SCCN and SCM applications should consider TrueCommerce. The vendor offers a true partnership for their customers and has become an extension of their internal staff and resources to manage their supply chains. This "releases" resources to explore more strategic avenues for their business.”

You can download a free excerpt copy of the report from TrueCommerce.

SOURCE: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment, by Simon Ellis, Sep 2021, IDC Doc # US48202217

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 130,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit TrueCommerce

Contact:
Yegor Kuznetsov
1-703-209-0167
yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com


Recommended Stories

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Ford Hauling Heavy EV Pipeline

    Nowadays it seems like every auto manufacturer is getting into electric vehicles (EVs), and for good reason. Many analysts see an inevitable massive green wave washing over the industry, one which has already carried several EV producers to high valuations. At this point, the legacy OEMs like the Ford Motor Co. (F) have come to terms with the future and are making moves to adapt their pipelines. (See Analyst Top Stocks on TipRanks) Bullish on the Michigan-based car company is Ivan Feinseth of Ti

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Kinder Morgan profit rises as fuel demand heats up

    With people taking to the roads again and air travel picking up as international borders reopen, Kinder Morgan reported a jump of 9% in gasoline volumes and a 56% surge in jet fuel volumes. The company also posted a 3% rise in gas pipeline volumes as a scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season in Europe and Asia steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States. The Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit refined products volumes during the period, but the company expects the impact to ease in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    BERLIN (Reuters) -An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Rockwell Automation's Lynette Nettles Fuses STEM and DEI

    MILWAUKEE, October 21, 2021 /3BL Media/ - When Lynette Nettles joined Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) more than 30 years ago, she was the first Black woman on her engineering team. Now, she’s an em...

  • Beyond Meat’s McDonald’s Test Might Not the Good News Everyone Hoped It Was

    Credit Suisse's Robert Moscow wrote that he thinks Beyond Meat will be less profitable in the third quarter, citing a decrease in food-service demand.

  • Freeport profit beats estimates on higher copper prices

    Copper prices have been rising this year, with analysts optimistic that demand for the metal will increase with the recovery of the global economy and due to its use in the renewable energy sector. "The outlook for the copper market is extraordinarily positive", Freeport Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said. Freeport earlier this month broke ground in construction of one of the world's biggest copper smelters near its existing refining operations in Indonesia.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Exclusive: U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers-sources

    U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as President Joe Biden's administration scrutinizes deals in a bid to tackle soaring energy prices, according to regulatory filings and corporate lawyers. The slowdown comes amid growing pressure on policymakers to respond to consumer angst over skyrocketing retail gasoline prices, as U.S. crude futures hit multi-year highs. The White House has been calling U.S. oil and gas producers to ask how they can help lower prices, Reuters reported last week.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Autonation CEO: We’re ‘fully embracing’ electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson about the company’s huge earnings beat, state of the auto industry, outlook, and his long tenure at the company.

  • AT&T Wireless’s Gains Dwarf Shrinking Media Business

    AT&T cut a slimmer profile in the third quarter with the first of a series of entertainment divestitures out the door, even as its core wireless business continued to grow.

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i