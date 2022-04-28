U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

TrueCommerce Strengthens Leadership Team with New Global Chief Marketing Officer Lacey Ford

TrueCommerce
·2 min read
TrueCommerce
TrueCommerce

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that Lacey Ford has joined its executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this new global role, she will focus on transforming the company’s go-to-market strategy and operations to propel accelerated growth plans.

“Lacey is joining the company at the perfect time to establish a global strategy that supports TrueCommerce’s ambitious, ongoing growth,” said TrueCommerce CEO, John Fay. “Lacey’s impressive track record as a software executive and her ability to develop scalable, international teams made her an ideal choice to drive our vision forward.”

Lacey comes to TrueCommerce with years of experience initiating and leading strategic programs that create sustained growth for SaaS organizations, from start-ups to Fortune 100 firms. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Crownpeak, an enterprise digital experience solutions provider. Prior to that, she spearheaded marketing programs for such industry leaders as insightsoftware, LexisNexis, Lightpath, and AT&T.

As Global CMO, Lacey Ford will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company by establishing new approaches to customer growth and retention. She brings a customer-obsessed mindset and will focus on galvanizing the entire business around better understanding customer needs and using those insights to deliver exceptional and relevant experiences.

“I am thrilled to join TrueCommerce at such a pivotal moment. With a focus on hyper-growth, we are poised to become the go-to supply chain market leader with the world’s largest commerce network,” Ford said. “My goal is to rethink and transform TrueCommerce’s go-to-market motions based on a customer-first approach. That means developing a better understanding of our customers through deep insights and utilizing those insights to inform every aspect of the customer experience. It’s a powerful and inspiring mission.”

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov
Director, Marketing Communications
1-703-209-0167
yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com


