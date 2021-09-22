TrueCoverage appoints Ravi Renduchintala as new CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCoverage, the leading one-stop insurance shop for Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare supplemental, dental, vision, life, and small business coverage, has appointed Ravi Renduchintala as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately. In his new role, Ravi looks to innovate and grow on the company's initial success in the marketplace.

Ravi Renduchintala

TrueCoverage, LLC appoints Ravi Renduchintala as the new CEO

Ravi brings decades of leadership experience in the high tech, fintech, and logistics industries, including stints at PayPal, Nexgenix, and most recently, as President of UniSeva, Inc. While at UniSeva, Ravi aided in strategic consulting, including fund development, development of technology strategy, and development of intellectual property for innovation products. Before that, Ravi served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nexgenix. Ravi's strengths in management include venture capital, business strategy, and start-ups.

"I've been part of many great companies throughout my career. Joining TrueCoverage represents one of my most exciting opportunities. Their specialization in software technology, partnered with their unparalleled industry knowledge, makes them uniquely poised to grow and expand rapidly. I'm honored to join these innovators to apply my unique skills in this time of growth," said Ravi.

Ravi holds a master's degree in Technology and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

About TrueCoverage

TrueCoverage, LLC is an insurance marketplace delivering affordable health insurance from over 600 top insurance company partners.

Their revolutionary online automation technology instantly pinpoints the best-value insurance plans with no time-consuming calls with agents. For those preferring a full-service experience, TrueCoverage extends the SAME technology through their Agents so that ANYONE can take advantage of their low rates and fast service with a toll-free call.

Story continues

Another advantage of the TrueCoverage technology is that it ensures your receipt of all cost-savings reductions by applying every premium tax credit and health insurance subsidy available to your policy quote. The system also streamlines and discounts Life insurance, Dental, Vision, all Medicare Advantage and supplement options, Cancer, and Disability insurance enrollments.

TrueCoverage is your One-Stop Insurance Shop with over 50,000 affordable plans from the most trusted names in insurance.

Media Contact

Liz Cappon

TrueCoverage, LLC

214.724.6497

Elizabeth.Cappon@TrueCoverage.com

TrueCoverage, Your One-Stop Insurance shop

TrueCoverage, You One-Stop Insurance Shop

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecoverage-appoints-ravi-renduchintala-as-new-ceo-301382679.html

SOURCE TrueCoverage