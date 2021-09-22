U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,995.00
    +197.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.00
    +42.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.60
    +15.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.09 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -2.85 (-11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5000
    +0.2800 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,966.55
    -1,410.09 (-3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.31
    -19.54 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.57
    +89.59 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

TrueCoverage appoints Ravi Renduchintala as new CEO

·2 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCoverage, the leading one-stop insurance shop for Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare supplemental, dental, vision, life, and small business coverage, has appointed Ravi Renduchintala as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately. In his new role, Ravi looks to innovate and grow on the company's initial success in the marketplace.

Ravi Renduchintala
Ravi Renduchintala

TrueCoverage, LLC appoints Ravi Renduchintala as the new CEO

Ravi brings decades of leadership experience in the high tech, fintech, and logistics industries, including stints at PayPal, Nexgenix, and most recently, as President of UniSeva, Inc. While at UniSeva, Ravi aided in strategic consulting, including fund development, development of technology strategy, and development of intellectual property for innovation products. Before that, Ravi served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nexgenix. Ravi's strengths in management include venture capital, business strategy, and start-ups.

"I've been part of many great companies throughout my career. Joining TrueCoverage represents one of my most exciting opportunities. Their specialization in software technology, partnered with their unparalleled industry knowledge, makes them uniquely poised to grow and expand rapidly. I'm honored to join these innovators to apply my unique skills in this time of growth," said Ravi.

Ravi holds a master's degree in Technology and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

About TrueCoverage

TrueCoverage, LLC is an insurance marketplace delivering affordable health insurance from over 600 top insurance company partners.

Their revolutionary online automation technology instantly pinpoints the best-value insurance plans with no time-consuming calls with agents. For those preferring a full-service experience, TrueCoverage extends the SAME technology through their Agents so that ANYONE can take advantage of their low rates and fast service with a toll-free call.

Another advantage of the TrueCoverage technology is that it ensures your receipt of all cost-savings reductions by applying every premium tax credit and health insurance subsidy available to your policy quote. The system also streamlines and discounts Life insurance, Dental, Vision, all Medicare Advantage and supplement options, Cancer, and Disability insurance enrollments.

TrueCoverage is your One-Stop Insurance Shop with over 50,000 affordable plans from the most trusted names in insurance.

Media Contact
Liz Cappon
TrueCoverage, LLC
214.724.6497
Elizabeth.Cappon@TrueCoverage.com

TrueCoverage, Your One-Stop Insurance shop
TrueCoverage, Your One-Stop Insurance shop
TrueCoverage, You One-Stop Insurance Shop
TrueCoverage, You One-Stop Insurance Shop
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecoverage-appoints-ravi-renduchintala-as-new-ceo-301382679.html

SOURCE TrueCoverage

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • September Sell-Off: Is DraftKings a Buy While It's Down?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock is going through a patch of misfortune in September. DraftKings stock is down 10% in September. DraftKings is an online gaming company that allows customers to wager on sporting events and classic casino games like blackjack.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Adobe’s Strong Earnings Couldn’t Boost the Stock. Here’s Why.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.

  • QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    In this article we will analyze whether QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into […]

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo