U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,035.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,898.00
    -11.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1757
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2880
    -0.1970 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,270.63
    -206.18 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.89
    -0.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,454.23
    -340.27 (-1.18%)
     

trueGold's Growth Gains Momentum as it Welcomes Two New Strategic Investors, Partners and Board Members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMX.AX

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- trueGold Consortium is a subsidiary of Security Matters (SMX), a tech company that focus on providing a complete transparent mine-to-refinery to marketplace, to final product as well as to recycle/reuse; ethical supply chain assurance and digital blockchain platform solution for the entire gold industry. Based in Australia, trueGold welcomes strategic investors and partners, Ava Global Logistics and Alberto Morales, who join the growing consortium with a pre-money valuation of AUS$60million. In addition, Grant Angwin has been appointed the Chairperson who will lead the Gold Industry Advisory Board and Jason Waters will join the Board of Directors.

Strategic Partners, Ava Global Logistics and Alberto Morales

The two latest investors joined trueGold Consortium – a jointly held company of SMX and W.A. Mint Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Perth Mint, Australia (44% each), seeking a complete mine-to-marketplace ethical gold supply chain assurance and to tangibly authenticate and provide irrefutable proof of quality, quantity, and origin of gold for credible ESG reporting in real-time.

Established in 2016, Ava Global Logistics is a market leader in secure international logistics and risk management solutions, trusted by some of the most security-conscious financial services, mining, industrial and government clients.

"Ava Global understands the importance and need for reliable technology that will provide greater levels of security and transparency for clients, which can accurately verify the origination and certify ESG compliance in real-time of globally stored and transported gold. And so, we are pleased to be associated with trueGold and look forward to our collaborative efforts, both commercially and on the Gold Industry Advisory Board," said Chris Fergus, CEO of Ava Global Logistics.

With over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers, and acquisitions, founder of major Latin American silver producer Andean Precious Metals Corp (TSX-V: APM), Alberto Morales, foresees the increasing importance of ESG practices globally.

"I am excited to be involved in this innovative and revolutionary technology that verifies physically and digitally the full traceability of gold from origination to finished product in real-time to build an accurate and reliable ESG verification system. What impresses me most is the ability of the trueGold system and its blockchain platform to verify and provide full traceability of the gold even if it has been melted and reformed into a new product," he said.

Currently, other technologies available are a 'check and verify' system of the suppliers whilst trueGold's technology provides full traceability for gold from mine to product, to recycling, and back to refining.

Solidifying the Advisory Board and Board of Directors

Following the joining of AVA Global Logistics and Alberto Morales, trueGold also appointed Grant Angwin as the Independent Chairperson of the Gold Industry Advisory Board and Jason Waters, CEO of The Perth Mint, to the trueGold Board of Directors.

The trueGold Consortium is confident that Angwin's 40-year experience in the gold industry, most recently as President of Asahi Refining NA – the world's largest gold and silver refiner – will strengthen the Gold Industry Advisory Board's activities to facilitate the delivery of its advice, developing and approving its forward work program and facilitating discussions between members.

The trueGold Industry Advisory Board consists of members from the gold industry, who will actively participate in the adoption and commercialization of trueGold's technological offerings and be an advocate and a promoter of trueGold within the gold industry.

Additionally, the appointment of Jason Waters, currently serving as The Perth Mint CEO, is expected to be a strong positive contributor on the trueGold Board, in developing a reliable and credible ESG verification tech solution and digital platform for the global gold supply chain.

"We look forward to continuing the strong alliance between The Perth Mint and trueGold with the shared objective to provide the gold industry with an industry wide solution to help provide both tangible and blockchain solutions that not only help to enable full transparency of the entire supply chain of the gold industry but also credibly verify the gold's provenance after the finished product has been recycled," said Hugh Morgan AC, Chair of trueGold Consortium.

trueGold, Providing Full Transparency from Mine to Recycling and Back to Refining

trueGold uses SMX tech application to ensure circular economy practices in the gold industry. As well as to provide the world's first ethical gold supply chain assurance solution that spans the whole gold value chain from mine to refinery to terminal market through recycling and back again to refinery.

The company enables accurate, credible, and transparent ESG reporting capabilities by creating a digital twin to the physical object via a shared blockchain platform with all the players along the gold value chain. It is also increasing interconnectedness between miners, refiners, financiers, bullion traders and buyers, manufacturers, and recyclers, and delivering transparency and assurance based on science and technology – not paper-based.

trueGold technology also simplifies tracking in the gold industry to comply with ESG practices through One Digital Blockchain Platform that allows a decentralized supply chain for the verification of gold, using one technology and one service provider from mine to client and recycling, and a B2B trading platform for gold.

Growing on Solid Foundation: SMX's Announced Business Combination with Lionheart III Corp.

In July, SMX had announced its plans to enter into a business combination with Lionheart III Corp. (NASDAQ: LION), a special acquisition purpose company, expected to be valued at US$360 million.

The value reflects an implied pre-money valuation of the company of US$200 million and an expected post-transaction cash balance of US$116 million, assuming no redemptions by Lionheart's public stockholders (noting that recent SPAC transactions have been characterized by high redemption rates). The transaction is anticipated to close in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Additional information about the merger and proposed transaction is provided in a current report on form 8-K filed by Lionheart with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 26, 2022 and available at www.sec.gov.

About trueGold Consortium

trueGold seeks to be an essential part of every gold trade both physically and digitally – as a global industry standard, providing the most secure and fully transparent traceability tech solution, from the mine to market to finished product. Thus, enabling companies and brands to meet their ESG regulations and obligations tangibly and measurably.

trueGold uses both the SMX tech applications that offer an advanced next-generation technology that can invisibly mark and store multiple data at a molecular level, in solids, liquids, or gas; as well as its blockchain digital platform.

About Security Matters Limited

Security Matters has commenced the commercialization of its unique, patented technology that uses a hidden chemical-based 'barcode' designed to permanently and irrevocably 'mark' any object, be it solid, liquid or gas. The barcode is read using the company's unique 'reader' to access the corresponding stored data, recorded, and protected using blockchain technology.

About Lionheart III Corp.

Lionheart III Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit: https://lheartcapital.com/our-companies/lionheart-iii/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truegolds-growth-gains-momentum-as-it-welcomes-two-new-strategic-investors-partners-and-board-members-301610391.html

SOURCE trueGold; Security Matters Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Uniswap blocks over 250 wallet addresses from front end in sanction compliance

    Decentralized exchange Uniswap has appeared to block 253 wallet addresses linked to illicit financial activities on its front end after the U.S. government imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash earlier this month. See related article: Largest Ether mining pool Ethermine stops processing Tornado Cash transactions Fast facts DeFi platform Yearn developer Banteg tweeted on Saturday that […]

  • India blockchain forum plans to chart future with governments, regulators

    Stakeholders in India’s blockchain space have created a new forum with more than 40 influencers to liaise with governments and regulators for blockchain and Web 3.0 adoption in the country. See related article: India’s latest tax assault on crypto exchanges starts Friday Fast facts According to a local media report, India Blockchain Forum is setting […]

  • Pinduoduo to launch international e-commerce platform next month - source

    Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo plans to launch a cross-border e-commerce platform next month which will target the United States as its first market, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The company, a rival of Alibaba Group and JD.com in China, has briefed its merchants but details have not yet been finalized, the source said, declining to be named as the information was not public. Pinduoduo did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Aussie coal miners eye record profits, shareholder returns as prices surge

    Australia's biggest listed coal miners are expected to report record annual profits this week, underpinned by soaring commodity prices, even as they grapple with tight labour market conditions and inflation-induced cost pressure. Global coal prices have shot up over fears of a supply crunch after the European Commission decided to ban imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, while persisting supply-chain issues are likely to keep prices elevated. That prompted Whitehaven, Australia's largest independent coal miner, to forecast record fiscal 2022 core earnings last month.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Powell Speech Ahead; Zoom Video Dives On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday's stock market plunge ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech from Jackson Hole on Friday.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • NVIDIA Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Stay Alive?

    NVIDIA has been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 14 consecutive quarters.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from funda

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best high-yield dividend stocks for retirees in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment for a retirement portfolio, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022. Staying financially afloat during retirement in the US is hard and requires rigorous planning and […]