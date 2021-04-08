U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

TrueLayer raises $70M for its open banking platform

Steve O'Hear
·3 min read

TrueLayer, the London startup that offers a developer-friendly platform for companies, including other fintechs, to utilise open banking, is disclosing $70 million in new funding.

The Series D round is led by new investor Addition. Existing investors, including Anthemis Group, Connect Ventures, Mouro Capital, Northzone and Temasek, also participated. New investors include Visionaries Club, Zack Kanter (CEO Stedi), Daniel Graf (ex-Uber, Google, Twitter) and David Avgi (ex-CEO SafeCharge, CEO UniPaaS).

TrueLayer says the Series D brings the total investment to date to $142 million. The injection of capital will be used to continue scaling its open banking network, which brings together payments, financial data and identity to enable companies to build new products that improve "how we spend, save, and transact online".

This will include further development of premium open banking-based services that go beyond simply accessing open banking APIs and will enable more innovation across financial services, including embedded finance and payments more generally.

To do this, and to support what it says is growing demand, TrueLayer is expanding its engineering, product and commercial teams. In the past 12 months, the fintech has expanded its services across 12 European markets.

Over the years, TrueLayer CEO and co-founder Francesco Simoneschi and I have often pontificated on what open banking's killer use case or use cases may turn out to be. We may finally have our answer: payments.

That's because one aspect of open banking is payment initiation, which lets an authorised third party initiate the transfer of money out of your bank account on your behalf as an alternative to card payments, which were never built with online payments in mind.

TrueLayer, the open banking API provider, discloses investment and partnership with Visa

“We believe open banking payments will become the default way to pay online, replacing other payment methods in the next five years,” says Simoneschi. “Open banking is digitally native and mobile-first, moving money at a fraction of the cost, securely and conveniently, while also delivering a vastly better consumer experience”.

The past year has also exposed some of the problems with existing payments methods, as people have turned to digital channels to manage every aspect of their lives. “The problem is cards,” says the TrueLayer CEO, “which weren’t designed for online and have been retrofitted into current online payment flows. Newer digital approaches such as Google Pay or Apple Pay paper over those cracks but don’t change the fundamentals”.

Simoneschi says the company has seen the use of its payments API grow rapidly as more consumers embrace instant bank payments. Volumes grew by 600x over the last year, driven by more and more companies adopting open banking payments, including the likes of Revolut, Trading 212, Freetrade and Nutmeg.

“We typically see that 1 in 3 customers choose the open banking payment option after trying it once,” he notes, revealing that for some clients, closer to 70% of their customers are using open banking as the primary payment method.

“There are a number of reasons why it makes sense for customers. For one, they don’t need to remember card details. Instead, they authenticate with their face or fingerprint on their mobile device, instantly and securely. Plus, they’ll never need to update stored details if their card is lost, stolen or expires”.

Open banking payments as a checkout option benefits merchants too, argues Simoneschi. “These payments typically convert 20% better than cards (and up to 40% with our flows) and have success rates higher than 95%, equating to millions or hundreds of millions in recovered revenue at the end of the year,” adds the TrueLayer co-founder.

(How to fix) 5 common UX mistakes in online banking

  • ‘Vaccine Euphoria’ Is Over for Pound Bulls as Rollout Hits Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Pound bulls betting on the U.K.’s superior vaccine rollout are getting cold feet, threatening one of the hottest currency trades of the year.The euro recorded its biggest jump against sterling in 2021 on Tuesday, and extended gains above 86 pence on Wednesday. Traders have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”READ: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Wall Street edges up, Treasury yields consolidate in advance of Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks were modestly higher, while Treasury yields pressed "pause" on Wednesday in anticipation of the afternoon release of the Federal Reserve's minutes, which investors will dissect for clues regarding the central bank's economic outlook. "The market is on hold until we get some indication from the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday, which will be parsed for any changes in its economic outlook and clues as to when it expects to tighten its accommodative stance.

  • European Equities – German Factory Orders and the ECB Minutes in Focus

    From the Eurozone, German factory orders and the ECB meeting minutes will be in focus ahead of weekly jobless claims figures from the U.S.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.687, Weakens Under 109.385

    The direction of the USD/JPY on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 109.687.

  • Activists Get Their Moment in Japan With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”Flexing MusclesCVC offered about 5,000 yen per share in its buyout proposal, according to a Toshiba executive. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion) and represent a 31% premium to its last close before news of the bid emerged, data compiled by Bloomberg show.That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close Wednesday in Tokyo. The stock gained as much as 5.7% more on Thursday.“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”Kioxia OptionsOne open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, compared with the CVC offer at 5,000 yen apiece.Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.(Updates with share move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Banks Turn India’s Hot-Money Move Into Lucrative Currency Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to flush out excess U.S. dollars from the nation’s markets has offered a unique arbitrage opportunity for some banks.Lenders are using a regulatory loophole to profit from trading in the currency forward markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A large bank could easily rack up exposures of more than $1 billion, multiple traders said, asking not to be identified as the deals aren’t public.The strategy revolves around a February regulation change that dropped exposure limits local banks have to other sovereign assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, which allowed them to take advantage of a spread in the dollar-rupee markets. The RBI’s extensive intervention had driven implied 12-month yields for the currency pair to the highest in more than four years.The biggest beneficiaries have been foreign banks in the nation, which have easy access to large dollar stockpiles, the people said. As the biggest buyer of the greenback in the forwards market, the RBI is effectively funding some of the trading profits.Here’s how it works. Banks would convert rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap -- buying the greenback now while selling the same amount at a specified date in the future. They use the proceeds to purchase Treasuries, under the newly-relaxed RBI rule. The return is in the arbitrage: they pay around 3.5% on local currency deposits, while earning 4.9% on the one-year forward premia.In discussions, the central bank had made it clear that the lenders should deploy dollars from their own stockpile and not use swaps to make investments under the newly relaxed rules, the people said. However, the written rules don’t define what constitutes the banks’ resources to be used for investments -- creating a loophole for the lenders to get more greenback through swaps.Since there are no longer any limits on how much these banks can invest abroad, there are -- at least from a regulatory perspective -- no caps on the exposures they can have.Relaxed RulesThe trades aren’t illegal and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing. An email to an RBI spokesman on Tuesday afternoon was unanswered.When RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the rule change on banks exposure to foreign assets two months ago, the expectation was that it would drive the lenders to use their excess dollars to buy Treasuries, rather than flood the local market with the greenback.While the banks have done so, they are profiting from the currency markets. To be sure, the February rule-change and these trades have helped to lower the 12-month forward premia to 4.9% from 5.4%, trimming hedging costs for companies.The RBI had been mopping up capital inflows -- driven by a buoyant stock market and acquisitions -- to such an extent that its foreign-exchange reserves grew to be the world’s fourth-largest. The intervention done through the spot market and sterilized in forwards led to a surge in the 12-month rate.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestAs a result, the central bank’s long-dollar books jumped to $47.4 billion at end-January from a negative $4.9 billion in March 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline in Slowest Trading Day of This Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in the slowest trading day of 2021 after a rally that drove the equity market to all-time highs. Treasuries climbed.Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year. Tech companies led losses in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, offsetting gains in retailers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.Trading has slowed in recent days as investors grappling with wild rotations awaited the start of the earnings season. Traders bought stocks in record amounts in the first quarter of 2021 as a combination of generous stimulus and bets on an economic recovery drove $372 billion into global equity funds, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. The data confirm the bullish market sentiment that has pushed shares to fresh highs, with optimism over vaccination efforts outweighing concern that higher bond yields can interfere with the rally.“Stocks’ momentum is strong, no doubt about that,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “But the market may be ready to take a breather as investors digest all the good news, determine how much of that is priced in and weigh it against uncertain risks like inflation.”On the economic front, data showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed nations.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro increased 0.5% to $1.1875.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 109.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.32%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $59.43 a barrel.Gold rose 0.9% to $1,743.63 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes as Volume Dwindles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with the dollar and Treasuries were mixed after the Federal Reserve refrained from signaling it will make any changes to its bond-buying program any time soon.Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for 2021, remaining under 10 billion shares. Despite the slow trading, the S&P 500 climbed to another record. A rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher. Benchmark 10-year yields were still below 1.7%.Traders sifted through the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, which indicated there would likely be “some time” before conditions are met for scaling back the asset-purchase program. Officials cited high uncertainty in the growth outlook, in line with an “accommodative” stance. They said the recent surge in Treasury yields reflected improved economic prospects. While Wall Street has been worried about inflation, policy makers saw those risks as balanced.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Read: Fed Prepared to Tweak IOER Between Meetings to Maintain ControlRates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview.If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.187.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.84 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,736.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firming with US Dollar Starting to Lose Its Appeal as Safe-Haven

    Gold futures could continue to rise over the short-run because the relationship between the dollar and stocks may have shifted.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold eases on swift recovery bets as focus turns to Fed minutes

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday as strong economic data from the United States bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, with focus also turning to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for monetary policy cues. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,738.35 per ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT). "The gold market is looking at an economy that's recovering much quicker than anyone anticipated, which could change the stance of the of the Fed going forward," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • Russian Tycoon Komarov Eyes Gold After Pipes Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tycoon Andrey Komarov is setting his sights on precious metals mining after selling ChelPipe PJSC, the pipe maker that made him a billionaire.Komarov is talks to purchase the Kumroch gold deposit in Russia’s Far East from Zoloto Kamchatki, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as it’s private. He’s also interested in investing in the Fedorova Tundra platinum and palladium project in the Murmansk region, the head of the company that owns the deposit said in March.While demand for steel pipes fell during the coronavirus crisis, platinum-group metals prices rallied on supply disruptions and stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts. Even though gold has been pressured in recent months on bets for a economic recovery, prices are still historically high amid ultra-loose monetary policies around the world.A spokeswoman for Komarov said he’s considering investing in the Fedorova Tundra deposit in the future and that he’s interested in mining projects in general, without elaborating. Zoloto Kamchatki’s press service declined to comment.Until last year, Zoloto Kamchatki was controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova, which sold it to Complexprom, a company owned by former Renova managers, a spokesman for Renova said, without elaborating.Komarov, 54, bought his first stake in ChelPipe in the late 1990s, and saw his wealth soar after rebuilding the company’s facilities, impressing the Kremlin. When visiting a new site in Chelyabinsk in 2010, President Vladimir Putin said the modern layout made it look more like “Disneyland” than a pipe workshop.In March, Komarov sold his 86.5% stake in ChelPipe to rival TMK PJSC for 84 billion rubles ($1.1 billion). The tycoon’s fortune now stands at about $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The Kumroch deposit holds 200 tons of gold resources and is due to start mining in 2025, with expected annual output of as much as 5 tons (161,000 ounces).Komarov’s Atom Gold has already filed documents to the anti-monopoly service to approve the purchase of 75% and one share of the company that holds the Kumroch license, the people said. The rest would be held by Zoloto Kamchatki, with the partnership sharing the risks of a big project, they said.The Fedorova Tundra deposit is expected to produce as much as 250,000 tons of concentrate annually, mostly containing PGMs, but also nickel, copper and gold. Fedorovo Resources took over the license from Barrick Gold Corp. last year.(Corrects from second paragraph to reflect current ownership of Zoloto Kamchatki.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Profit Surges 44% as Mobile Sales Cushion Fab Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit for the first quarter rose 44% from the prior year as the early release of a new flagship smartphone and strong gadget sales softened the blow from a Texas power failure that took one of its factories offline.South Korea’s biggest company posted operating income of 9.3 trillion won ($8.3 billion) for the three months ended March in preliminary results released Wednesday. That compares with a 8.88 trillion won average of forecasts. Sales for the quarter were 17% higher than the same period a year ago at 65 trillion won. The company didn’t provide net income or break out divisional performance, which it will report later this month.Shares were down about 0.5% in Seoul on Wednesday morning.The world’s largest memory maker had warned about profitability declining in the first quarter, anticipating weaker demand, but instead the economic rebound from the pandemic happened faster than expected and semiconductor prices are now on the rise.​ “Improving DRAM supply-demand conditions will boost the profits,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi, adding that “the launch of next-generation DRAM, DDR5 (double data rate 5), in 2H21 may stimulate demand, further boosting the sales.”Read more: Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers​Still, the company’s Austin, Texas plant was suspended for more than a month by statewide power failures, leading to about 300 billion won of losses, according to analysts’ estimates. That lost output will have affected its auto parts and mid-range smartphones, said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.Read more: Chip Lead Times Stretch to 16 Weeks Indicating More Supply AngstThe Galaxy S21 family of flagship Android devices was released earlier than Samsung’s annual refresh cadence, giving its phone business a January boost. With major rival Huawei Technologies Co. derailed by U.S. sanctions, Samsung and a cohort of Chinese contenders have rushed to fill the void left in the market.Samsung’s first-quarter smartphone shipments are estimated at 76 million, up 25% from the previous quarter, with an average selling price more than 20% higher, according to Eugene Investment & Securities. The S21 series outsold its predecessor S20 by a two-to-one margin in the first six weeks after launch, helped by a lower starting price and strong support from U.S. carriers, according to Counterpoint Research.(Updates with share price and analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Drops as Pandemic Setbacks in India, Canada Menace Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the pandemic worsened in key regions, with Indian cases spiking and Canada’s most populous province declaring a state of emergency just as OPEC+ prepares to add supply over the coming months.West Texas Intermediate sank as much as 0.9%, snapping a two-day gain. India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases above 126,000, with states facing a vaccine shortage. In Ontario, officials issued a stay-at-home advisory that’ll remain in place for four weeks to tackle a new, more dangerous wave. Elsewhere, the Tokyo government is weighing stricter curbs as a more contagious variant spreads.Crude has traded in a narrow band around $60 since mid-March. Although signs of improving vaccine-aided consumption have supported prices, fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns have acted as a counterweight. Against that mixed backdrop, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have announced a roadmap to ease oil production curbs over the three months to July by restoring more than 2 million barrels a day.“Prices are likely to be pressured in the short term as the worries surrounding the resurgence of Covid-19 are not going away anytime soon,” said Will Sungchil Yun, a senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp. in Seoul.State-run refiners in India are already looking to buy less crude from Saudi Arabia, with demand poised to dip amid the resurgence of Covid-19. The steep jump in infections from February, when the country reported around 11,000 daily infections, has forced states to reinstate curbs. Maharashtra, -- which includes Mumbai, the financial capital -- has ordered private companies to work from home, and shut malls and restaurants through April.Still, in the U.S. there are signs of improvement. Oil inventories hit a five-week low, and while gasoline holdings rose, a gauge of demand continued upward, according to an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. In addition, refineries are operating at 84% of capacity, rising above 15 million barrels a day for the first time in more than a year, the EIA said.Federal Reserve policy makers signaled that the central bank will go on supporting the U.S. economy to safeguard the recovery, buttressing the outlook for energy consumption. Minutes from their last meeting showed that officials see some time before conditions would be met for tapering.Investors are also tracking the potential fall-out from worries that AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine causes rare blood clots, with reviews by U.K. and European Union regulators finding potential links. These concerns “will probably hinder efforts for wider vaccination usage, while we continue to see the number of cases rising globally,” said VI Investment’s Yun.Brent’s prompt timespread was 37 cents a barrel in backwardation. That’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices at a premium to those further out, but it’s down from 54 cents a month ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But those gains could come undone quickly if consumer demand is hit due to curbs on movement, such as those imposed in the capital New Delhi and by the state of Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of the national output.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.(updates survey details in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.