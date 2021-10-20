U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3120
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,897.05
    +1,952.02 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Trueline makes list of Maine’s Best Places to Work—again

Trueline
·2 min read

Portland, Maine-based marketing agency recognized as a "Best Place to Work" for sixth consecutive year

Trueline makes list of Maine’s Best Places to Work—again

For the sixth year in a row, Portland-based marketing agency, Trueline, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.
For the sixth year in a row, Portland-based marketing agency, Trueline, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.
For the sixth year in a row, Portland-based marketing agency, Trueline, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.

Trueline

Trueline is a branding, marketing and consulting agency based in Portland, Maine.
Trueline is a branding, marketing and consulting agency based in Portland, Maine.
Trueline is a branding, marketing and consulting agency based in Portland, Maine.

Portland, Maine, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, Portland-based marketing agency, Trueline, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.

The company was one of 100 businesses on this year’s list—No. 32 in the “Medium Employer” category (denoting businesses with 50-249 employees). Specific rankings, which are based on employee reviews, were revealed earlier this month and will be featured in a special publication of Mainebiz, which endorses the contest. Last year, Trueline was ranked No. 18 in the small business category.

Conducted annually by a third-party group of Maine businesses and state agencies, the survey-based contest uses anonymous responses from employees to quantify a company’s work culture, management, office accommodations, policies and more.

According to CEO Haj Carr, Trueline’s inclusion on this year’s list highlights the company’s creativity in finding new cultural connections during a difficult time.

“Maintaining our spot as one of Maine’s best places to work after deciding to permanently shift to a 100% remote model is a big achievement that we are all proud of,” Carr said.

Endorsed by Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Maine HR Convention, the Best Places to Work in Maine list is comprised of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249) and large (250-plus). This year was the 16th year of the competition.

Founded in 2007, Trueline offers strategy, content and design services to companies from across the industry spectrum—both in Maine and around the world.

In July, Trueline announced it was closing its downtown Portland office and moving to a 100% remote work environment. With 40% of the workforce living outside of the Portland metro area, company leaders are continuing to design unique programming and cultural initiatives to keep employees connected. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has held virtual happy hours, trivia games, a diversity and inclusion speaker event and monthly company-wide meetings and social gatherings.

For more information about Trueline, visit wearetrueline.com.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit BestPlacestoWorkME.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Erica Berry Trueline erica@wearetrueline.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Doctor on Covid-19: ‘This is a virus that is really here to stay’

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Demonstrations of Theranos Tech Didn't Try to Deceive, Holmes Lawyer Says

    Elizabeth Holmes's attorney tried to counteract [testimony from earlier this week](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/elizabeth-holmes-trial-theranos/card/T35hYJD1e2BSqESHrj5z) that Theranos Inc. installed software to shield errors from important visitors during technology demonstrations. Kevin Downey pointed to an email sent by Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in August 2012, after a demonstration done for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executives in Chicago. The email said the results we

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • HP CEO: PC shipments will be hampered by supply-chain issues into next year

    "We continue to see very strong demand, and expect to enter next year with a significant backlog," HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores told MarketWatch in a phone interview Wednesday before the company is to hold a meeting with investors and offer financial guidance for next year. It is HP's first investor day since 2019.

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  • Activision Blizzard fired 20 employees following harassment claims

    The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.