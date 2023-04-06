Truelio Formally Launches Corporate Training and Event Management as a New Service Offering

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Truelio, a leading brand experience, digital marketing and technology transformation agency, formally announced today the addition of corporate training and event management to its broad suite of agency services.

Truelio Launches New Corporate Training & Event Management Service

"As a brand experience agency, expansion into the corporate event planning and management space was a natural evolution for us. Collectively, our team has over five decades of experience managing events of all sizes and types, ranging from large conferences to corporate meetings and retreats," said John Kauffman, Truelio's CEO and president. "We're also pleased to offer corporate training as a service, especially helping contact centers increase profitability through enhanced agent performance. We have a very specialized understanding of the contact center and customer experience industries. This knowledge, combined with our co-brand partnership experience, provides a unique advantage to our partners."

Truelio's corporate training and event management service encompasses a broad range of expertise and experience, including:

• Program Strategy, Branding and Design

• Content Creation and Design

• Location and Venue Management

• Registration Management

• Logistics Management

• Pre- and Post-Event Marketing

• Onsite Management

Additionally, Truelio offers a proprietary event technology platform allowing for online registration management and real-time text communications across the entire event experience (pre-event, during the event and post-event). Truelio also offers a microlearning mobile app designed to optimize engagement and learning during and following an event/training program. A detailed description of Truelio's corporate training and event management service can be found at www.truelio.com/event-solutions.

Today's announcement marks another milestone in the evolution of the company. In October 2022, the agency revealed the Truelio name and brand after over a year of planning and development. Shortly thereafter, it launched TruelioCares, a philanthropic division of the agency designed to give back to its employees' communities. Visit www.truelio.com to learn more about the company's brand story, experience, capabilities and broad suite of brand experience, digital marketing and technology solutions.

About Truelio

Truelio is a premier full-service brand experience, digital marketing and technology transformation agency. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture has helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit www.truelio.com to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad suite of marketing and technology solutions.

Contact Information:

Randy Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer

randy.dawson@truelio.com

770-407-6302

SOURCE: Truelio

