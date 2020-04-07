TrueNorth raises $3M to make independent trucker operations more seamless

As the COVID-19 pandemic makes health officials urge us all to stay at home, truckers are doing the exact opposite of that to help us live our lives inside. Now, more than ever, package delivery and stocked grocery shelves are luxuries we rely on - and the trucking industry is working hard to keep it up.

To help optimize this industry, San Francisco’s TrueNorth has developed a platform so independent truckers can better manage the way they do business. The company offers software for truckers to streamline all the moving parts that come with a delivery, from the routes they take to how long they spend on billing invoices.

TrueNorth, which graduated from Y Combinator just a few weeks ago, has raised $3 million at a $15 million valuation from a crop of investors, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the former president of YC, and Kevin Lin, the co-founder of Twitch. The company raised $600,000 during YC from investors like Jack Altman, Parker Conrad, and Peter Fishman.

Co-founded by Jin Stedge and Sanjaya Wijeratne, TrueNorth wants to help independent truckers solve various pain points that come with running your own operation, like finding good routes and consistent well-paying jobs. Other focuses include optimizing trucker paperwork and billing.

Truenorth isn’t tackling the truckers that work for large companies like JB Hunt. It’s tackling the ones that own and drive their own trucks.

While TrueNorth is trying to solve long-existent inefficiencies within trucking, tech has already taken a few swings at the sector. Despite this overwhelming reliance, Stedge, the co-founder of TrueNorth, says that little innovation has happened to bring tech to the trucking industry.

KeepTruckin, a hardware and software company that helps truck drivers better manage their rigs, gained unicorn status last April when it raised $149 million at a $1.25 billion valuation.

As mandated by the government, truckers must track their days in 15-minute increments on an electronic logging device. KeepTruckin’s hardware helps them do this.

Samsara is another competitor that helps drivers track their hours through hardware and software. While KeepTruckin and Samsara are trucking startups, they're not direct competitors of TrueNorth. The two startups help truckers remain compliant by tracking data, and TrueNorth manages that data.

Samsara allows TrueNorth to track driver location and hours of service, help with mileage reports to fuel tax filings, and track fleet safety using the Samsara device’s data to understand speed and hard-brake events more closely.

When asked why Samsara wouldn’t just pivot to start doing what TrueNorth is doing because it already has the presence, Stedge compared both companies to the hospital system. Hospitals use electronic medical record systems to log patient records. Those systems are highly regulated and complex because of HIPAA-compliance and patient tracking, so hospitals lean heavily on them for that very specific need. But, Stedge said, there are a lot of other activities that go into taking care of patients at hospitals.

So think of Samsara as the highly complex electronic medical record system and TrueNorth as the hospital. Samsara is a core piece of technology of truckers, and TrueNorth as an outsider that comes in and optimizes that technology all under one roof. That’s increasingly important for an independent trucker that doesn’t have the backing of a large fleet of resources -- which is exactly the customer that Stedge is trying to onboard.

She has a personal competitive edge when it comes to understanding her customer: Stedge was adopted as a child by a family of truckers, and for over 40 years her family has been part of the industry.

The capital will be used to build out the development team, and Stedge plans to hire three to four more people.

When it came to fundraising, Stedge talked to 30 to 40 investors in a span of four days.

Stedge tells me that she raised the round within a week after Demo Day, which for the first time ever, was fully digital due to COVID-19.

However, don’t jump to assuming that a fully Digital Demo day meant deal-making was any easier for this batch. The investors in TrueNorth’s seed round were largely from warm intros from the $600,000 round it raised during YC. In fact, Sam Altman invested after his brother, Jack Altman, put capital into the company.

Story continues